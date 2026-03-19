Queen Mary's breezy linen trousers and white T-shirt is about as simple as styling gets - and it's perfect for sunny days ahead

Since touching down in Australia for her and King Frederik’s royal visit, Queen Mary of Denmark has really been embracing sunshine-ready outfits. One of my favourite looks of hers so far is the simplest and consists of pastel blue linen trousers, a white T-shirt and a lightweight blazer.

All of these items could be found in many people’s spring capsule wardrobes and this combination is so versatile for warmer days ahead. Mary wore this ensemble when the couple went to Melbourne Cricket Ground and it was clearly incredibly comfortable as she didn’t change when she had a go at kicking an Australian Rules football.

Linen trousers are always popular for spring/summer but we often see neutral beige or white designs and the Queen’s blue pair was something a little different.

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(Image credit: Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Recreate Queen Mary's Outfit

Boden Kensington Linen Trousers in Blue Chambray £119 at Boden These beautiful trousers come in different lengths and you can get 15% off them with the code XCRM. They're made from breathable linen, with a crisp tailored, wide-leg shape and handy belt loops. The light blue shade is subtle and very similar in colour to Queen Mary's trousers. M&S White Pure Cotton Short Sleeve T-Shirt £5.50 at M&S Can you ever really go wrong with a plain white T-shirt? I don't think so and this one is super affordable and easy to incorporate into so many different outfits. It's made from pure cotton and has a crew neckline and short sleeves. Phase Eight White Ulrica Fitted Suit Jacket £89 (was £119) at Phase Eight This single-breasted style is designed with notch lapels, flap pockets and front and back pleats. It's secured at the front with a single button and if you want you can pair it with the matching Ulrica trousers. Alternatively, throw on with flowy linen trousers or a summery midi dress. Mango Pinstripe Suit Trousers £59.99 at Mango Crafted from a linen blend material, these pinstripe suit trousers look amazing with or without the matching blazer. The stripes are subtle but add dimension and there are two side pockets, two welt pockets and belt loops on the mid-rise waistband. ME+EM White Ultimate Raglan T-Shirt £45 at ME+EM If you want to invest in a more luxurious tee then this is it. It's got raglan shoulder seams and is made from a light-weight cotton-rib jersey which is imbued with elastane for comfort. It's designed to be fitted so it's perfect for tucking into trousers and skirts. H&M Linen-Blend Single-Breasted Blazer £54.99 at H&M Instead of being bright white, this double-breasted blazer is a softer cream hue and it's got contrasting buttons running up the front. The material is a linen blend and it has peak lapels and thin shoulder pads for extra structure.

Blue and white go hand in hand as a colour pairing and if you treat blue trousers as you would jeans, you’ll find they’re actually remarkably easy to style. Hers were high-waisted and had an ultra-wide leg shape which accentuated the gorgeous softness of the fabric.

Flowy trousers are a brilliant option for warm weather, especially if they’re made from a breathable natural material like linen or cotton. These fabrics also balance out the tailored crispness of trousers and make them more suitable for day-to-day wear with casual items.

Her Majesty tucked in a plain white T-shirt with a crew neckline and it doesn’t come much more classic than this. Even the royals rely on wardrobe basics and her fitted tee created a smooth silhouette and was slightly more polished.

(Image credit: Photo by MARTIN KEEP / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

To dress an outfit like hers down you could go for an oversized T-shirt loosely tucked in. Queen Mary added a white blazer over the top and she left it unfastened. This meant she had more freedom of movement and it also gave more of a glimpse at her outfit underneath.

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As she was showcasing her Aussie Rules skills, the Queen - who was born and raised in Australia herself - opted for practical adidas football boots. White trainers or sandals would be lovely alternatives too and she completed her ensemble with black sunglasses.

Queen Mary’s linen trousers and the T-shirt are wearable building blocks for an outfit and you can mix and match so many different pieces with them, from trench coats to colourful bags. Earlier on in her and Frederik’s Australian trip, Her Majesty had worn a very similar outfit - this time with a pastel pink linen blazer and silk wide-leg trousers.

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

The silhouettes were equally gorgeous, though I still prefer her outfit at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as it seems even more understated and achievable for those of us seeking out inspiration for spring/summer styling. The royal couple are in Australia for six days and on 18th March they’re set to fly to Hobart in Tasmania to conclude the tour.

Tasmania is where Queen Mary grew up and where her father still lives. It’s likely that she will want to spend time with him before returning to Denmark and the Australia tour is her first since she and Frederik became King and Queen. When the weather finally warms up in Europe, we might see her re-wearing her breezy linen trousers and T-shirt as she’s on to a winner with them.