Gabby Logan's classic, tailored outfit is one we’re bookmarking for spring office outfit inspiration
She looked perfectly put-together while presenting the London marathon
The spring sunshine was out in full force for this year’s London marathon, and while the runners could be seen sporting shorts and workout gear to take on the 26-mile run, Gabby Logan reflected the warm weather in a sharp and chic, tailored look to cover the event for BBC Sport.
In a navy shirt and a pair of wide-leg, camel-coloured trousers, she looked effortlessly polished and, with the long sleeves of her shirt rolled up to a ¾ length, the look felt perfectly spring-ready, too. Before she could be seen in her shirt, Gabby battled the morning chill by layering a turtleneck jumper and the boxy double-faced wool short jacket by COS over her outfit.
It wasn’t just the neutral tones of her tailored staples that lent a luxurious style, but also her choice of accessories. Highlighting the flattering high waist of her trousers and bringing in a warm, brown hue to the outfit was her regular Dorian belt from Victoria Beckham. With its smooth tan leather and gold-toned hardware, it really elevated the pared-back look.
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Recreate Gabby Logan's Elevated Spring Style
EXACT MATCH
The VB Regular Dorian Belt is available in a range of colours and textures, and Gabby's smooth tan leather colourway is a great choice if you want a versatile, luxe accessory to pair with neutrals for a cohesive and polished look.
With a high waist, wide legs and front darts adding structure, these tailored trousers are not only versatile for spring, but their 100% cotton makeup makes them a warm-weather staple. To make this more polished, swap the belt for a leather design with a strong buckle.
I'm always keeping an eye out for smart casual outfit ideas and looks that work for a sunny work morning, and Gabby’s minimal outfit is one I'm bookmarking for just such an occasion, particularly for spring office-ready outfit ideas.
Navy is often overlooked for black, but Gabby's navy shirt shows off how this colour is not just as smart, but it's exceptionally flattering too. Paired with fellow neutrals, such as camel-hued trousers, this is a perfect spring pairing that won't go out of fashion.
A great addition to a spring capsule wardrobe, the tone is rich without being as harsh as black, which makes it ideal for pairing with lighter neutrals for a soft contrast that doesn’t feel too stark.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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