Gabby Logan's indigo jeans and olive ME+EM blouse prove that this colour pairing makes denim look instantly smarter
This unexpected colour duo is an elevated choice for spring
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
If you're looking for simple ways to elevate your favourite jeans this spring, Gabby Logan's recent pairing of an earthy green blouse and dark indigo jeans is exactly the kind of formula worth paying attention to.
Spotted in an Instagram post alongside Rugby World Cup winners Ellie Kildunne and Jess Breach, Gabby opted for a soft cord blouse in an earthy green hue, from British clothing brand ME+EM.
Although her exact blouse has almost sold out, we love the olive green colour – and it's an unexpected shade for spring, which we're eager to see more of. She tucked the blouse into high-waisted dark indigo jeans in what appears to be a straight-leg silhouette, finishing her outfit with a thin black belt with a gold-tone buckle.Article continues below
A post shared by The Sports Agents (@thesportsagents)
A photo posted by on
There's something about this colour combination that feels much more elevated than your average jeans-and-top pairing. The dark indigo denim complements the earthy green shade, and it can be replicated in so many ways. From teaming laid-back jeans with a khaki blouse to layering a green cardigan over your favourite denim dress.
Shop Gabby's Look
What's great about this outfit is how easy it is to recreate, and there are plenty of new-season spring blouses to wear with jeans on the high street that offer the same soft, earthy green tones, whether you opt for cotton, linen, or cord.
Gabby's choice of dark indigo denim instantly makes this look feel smarter, so if you're choosing between washes, this is the one to shop for to feel sharp and considered.
It's also a good reminder that your spring outfit ideas don't have to be exclusively pastels or light colours. If you're wondering, what should I wear today? Darker neutral tones like dark greens and indigo can feel just as relevant, and if you're looking for blouses to style with jeans, this is a colour duo worth keeping in mind.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.