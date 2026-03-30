Gabby Logan's indigo jeans and olive ME+EM blouse prove that this colour pairing makes denim look instantly smarter

If you're looking for simple ways to elevate your favourite jeans this spring, Gabby Logan's recent pairing of an earthy green blouse and dark indigo jeans is exactly the kind of formula worth paying attention to.

Spotted in an Instagram post alongside Rugby World Cup winners Ellie Kildunne and Jess Breach, Gabby opted for a soft cord blouse in an earthy green hue, from British clothing brand ME+EM.

Although her exact blouse has almost sold out, we love the olive green colour – and it's an unexpected shade for spring, which we're eager to see more of. She tucked the blouse into high-waisted dark indigo jeans in what appears to be a straight-leg silhouette, finishing her outfit with a thin black belt with a gold-tone buckle.

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There's something about this colour combination that feels much more elevated than your average jeans-and-top pairing. The dark indigo denim complements the earthy green shade, and it can be replicated in so many ways. From teaming laid-back jeans with a khaki blouse to layering a green cardigan over your favourite denim dress.

Shop Gabby's Look

What's great about this outfit is how easy it is to recreate, and there are plenty of new-season spring blouses to wear with jeans on the high street that offer the same soft, earthy green tones, whether you opt for cotton, linen, or cord.

Gabby's choice of dark indigo denim instantly makes this look feel smarter, so if you're choosing between washes, this is the one to shop for to feel sharp and considered.

It's also a good reminder that your spring outfit ideas don't have to be exclusively pastels or light colours. If you're wondering, what should I wear today? Darker neutral tones like dark greens and indigo can feel just as relevant, and if you're looking for blouses to style with jeans, this is a colour duo worth keeping in mind.