Need an easy spring outfit formula? Alex Jones' trench coat and indigo jeans are a comfy and timeless combination

Outfit formulas don’t have to be complicated to be incredibly chic and Alex Jones’s checked trench and indigo jeans are the epitome of this. Spring is the time when many people throw on their best trench coats to smarten up a casual look and the structure of this style works perfectly with denim.

Dark washes are still a denim trend for 2026 after becoming popular last year and The One Show host Alex worked deep blue straight-leg jeans into her look for a trip to South Wales. Posting about the visit on Instagram, she revealed that she’d been there filming an "important and moving documentary" and had to brave "rain and hail".

Many fans are already excitedly discussing the film in the comments and her layered look was perfect for the season.

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A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) A photo posted by on

Shop Alex's Look

Exact Match Zara Zw Collection Reversible Trench Coat £109 at Zara You get two looks in one with Alex Jones's trench coat as it's fully reversible. Enjoy the intricacy of the checks on one side and the simplicity of the plain neutral tone on the other. It's single-breasted and has tabs on the sleeves and a vent at the back. Exact Match Lanx Whalley Lace-To-Toe Boots Conker Distressed £220 at House of Bruar The presenter's hiker-style boots come in several different shades and are crafted from leather with delicate stitching and a supportive foam-padded collar. The design has a sturdy construction and bespoke, durable soles which make them practical as well as chic. M&S Indigo High-Waisted Cropped Slim Fit Jeans £28 at M&S Available in three different lengths, these deep indigo jeans are an affordable choice if you want to recreate Alex's outfit. They're high-rise and cut in a slim fit for a streamlined silhouette. Added stretch in the denim gives extra flexibility and comfort. Cotton Traders Pecan Single Breasted Trench £69 at Cotton Traders This classic beige trench is part of Alex Jones' edit with Cotton Traders and is single-breasted, with a printed lining. It's got a neat collar, long raglan sleeves and side pockets too. Throw on with jeans, a jumper and trainers and you've got yourself an easy daily outfit. Mango Brown Suede Block Heel Ankle Boots £59.99 at Mango Crafted from soft suede, these ankle boots have a pointed toe and sturdy block heel. The elasticated Chelsea Boot sections at the sides make them easy to slip on and off and you could wear these with jeans as well as with dresses or skirts. Cotton Traders Indigo Patch Pocket Flared Jeans £40 at Cotton Traders These flares have two front patch pockets and contrast stitching for a touch of extra detail. They come in two different lengths and would look great draped over both flats or heels. The deep blue tone feels smart and sophisticated.

She wore the jeans with a matching deep blue jumper tucked in and this created a seamless outfit base that felt very minimal and sleek. Since her light beige Zara trench coat was already quite a bold contrast against the denim, picking a similar-toned top helped to ensure that things didn’t look too overpowering.

Darker jeans naturally feel more formal than light wash denim so they’re a great option when you want to look put-together but still be comfy and relaxed.

Alex Jones nailed this with her ensemble and her checked coat is actually reversible so she could’ve made it look even more subtle if she’d worn it with the plain beige fabric facing outwards. The Zara design is single-breasted and has classic tab details on the sleeves.

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty)

Seasonal coats don’t come much more timeless than a trench and they can be incorporated into so many different outfits, making them a great pick for your spring capsule wardrobe. Longer styles look particularly wonderful with midi skirts or dresses as well as with trousers or jeans.

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For her time filming in South Wales, Alex opted for practical footwear to complete her outfit and wore lace-up brown hiker-style boots by LANX. The slightly cropped length of her jeans meant that when she was sitting down we got to see the boots in all their glory - and even got a glimpse of her pretty striped socks too!

If the weather had been warmer she could’ve gone for white trainers or even sandals instead. Because a trench and dark jeans feel polished, you can go more casual with the rest of your pieces and still create an outfit that is balanced and not too low-key.

A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) A photo posted by on

Although this Instagram post is the first time we’ve seen Alex Jones wearing this Zara trench, she has others in her collection that she’s worn with similar items. She included a single-breasted neutral trench and dark blue flares in her spring edit with Cotton Traders and recently styled them with brown cross-strap ballet flats and a white cardigan top.

This trench and jeans combination is seemingly one of Alex’s favourite formulas for spring and given how versatile it is, I can definitely see why.