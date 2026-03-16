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Need an easy spring outfit formula? Alex Jones' trench coat and indigo jeans are a comfy and timeless combination

Dark wash denim and structured trenches can be paired with a huge range of different pieces to dress them up or down

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Alex Jones attends the Women In Film &amp; Television Awards 2024 in Partnership with Sky, at the London Hilton on Park Lane on December 6, 2024
(Image credit: Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images for WFTV Awards)
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Outfit formulas don’t have to be complicated to be incredibly chic and Alex Jones’s checked trench and indigo jeans are the epitome of this. Spring is the time when many people throw on their best trench coats to smarten up a casual look and the structure of this style works perfectly with denim.

Dark washes are still a denim trend for 2026 after becoming popular last year and The One Show host Alex worked deep blue straight-leg jeans into her look for a trip to South Wales. Posting about the visit on Instagram, she revealed that she’d been there filming an "important and moving documentary" and had to brave "rain and hail".

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Shop Alex's Look

She wore the jeans with a matching deep blue jumper tucked in and this created a seamless outfit base that felt very minimal and sleek. Since her light beige Zara trench coat was already quite a bold contrast against the denim, picking a similar-toned top helped to ensure that things didn’t look too overpowering.

Darker jeans naturally feel more formal than light wash denim so they’re a great option when you want to look put-together but still be comfy and relaxed.

Alex Jones nailed this with her ensemble and her checked coat is actually reversible so she could’ve made it look even more subtle if she’d worn it with the plain beige fabric facing outwards. The Zara design is single-breasted and has classic tab details on the sleeves.

Alex Jones attends the UKTV Live 2017 photocall at Claridges Hotel on September 13, 2017 in London

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty)

Seasonal coats don’t come much more timeless than a trench and they can be incorporated into so many different outfits, making them a great pick for your spring capsule wardrobe. Longer styles look particularly wonderful with midi skirts or dresses as well as with trousers or jeans.

For her time filming in South Wales, Alex opted for practical footwear to complete her outfit and wore lace-up brown hiker-style boots by LANX. The slightly cropped length of her jeans meant that when she was sitting down we got to see the boots in all their glory - and even got a glimpse of her pretty striped socks too!

If the weather had been warmer she could’ve gone for white trainers or even sandals instead. Because a trench and dark jeans feel polished, you can go more casual with the rest of your pieces and still create an outfit that is balanced and not too low-key.

Although this Instagram post is the first time we’ve seen Alex Jones wearing this Zara trench, she has others in her collection that she’s worn with similar items. She included a single-breasted neutral trench and dark blue flares in her spring edit with Cotton Traders and recently styled them with brown cross-strap ballet flats and a white cardigan top.

This trench and jeans combination is seemingly one of Alex’s favourite formulas for spring and given how versatile it is, I can definitely see why.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

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