Emma Willis' turn-up jeans and khaki bomber jacket is the weekend outfit formula that couldn't be easier to recreate

When it comes to celebrity wardrobes to covet, Emma Willis’ is most definitely up there with the best. The star always looks so chic and manages to tick off some of the key spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 brilliantly. She tends to wear outfits that are very wearable and relaxed, so I regularly find myself browsing through her Instagram to find some fashion inspiration.

One of the latest looks from the presenter to catch my eye was a hero bomber jacket and denim outfit, which she shared via a snap on social media last month. The star opted for a sporty cover-up in a soft khaki hue and teamed it with some lightwash jeans that featured a turned-up hem for extra style points. Emma finished off her ensemble perfectly with a Gucci Horsebit 1955 bag and casual trainers. The whole combination worked perfectly together as she started the celebrations for her 50th birthday, and it is one of those effortlessly stylish looks we can all emulate for a low-key weekend.

Love the outfit as much as I do? You can browse some similar items below that will pep up your spring capsule wardrobe nicely.

A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial) A photo posted by on

Shop the look

Levi's Scout Western Bomber Jacket £130 at Levi's It looks like Emma was wearing this green number by the heritage denim brand, which features elasticated cuffs, a zip front and angled pockets. You'll no doubt know Levi's for its genius jeans, but there's much more to the brand. M&S High Waisted Wide Leg Turn Up Jeans £40 at M&S This very light wash pair of wide-leg bottoms will make a stylish alternative to your usual blue jeans for the summer months. They're some of the best M&S jeans I've seen so far this season. YFGBCX Genuine Leather Wide Strap Shoulder Bag £19.67 at Amazon If your budget won't stretch as far as Emma's designer accessory, this handbag from Amazon will recreate her look nicely.

Shop more turn-up jeans

If you're looking to upgrade your day-to-day jeans, then opting for a subtle design detail like turned-up hems is a wise choice, as it is a big look that will tick off denim trends for 2026, without feeling too much.

The rolled up base is an easy style to wear but tends to work best on wide-leg and relaxed denim, as it adds to the laidback aesthetic - it will be the perfect base to build easy and comfy looks around over the coming weeks.