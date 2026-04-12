Jump to category:

Emma Willis' turn-up jeans and khaki bomber jacket is the weekend outfit formula that couldn't be easier to recreate

The stylish star nailed it with her low-key separates

Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News
a headshot of emma willis
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

When it comes to celebrity wardrobes to covet, Emma Willis’ is most definitely up there with the best. The star always looks so chic and manages to tick off some of the key spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 brilliantly. She tends to wear outfits that are very wearable and relaxed, so I regularly find myself browsing through her Instagram to find some fashion inspiration.

One of the latest looks from the presenter to catch my eye was a hero bomber jacket and denim outfit, which she shared via a snap on social media last month. The star opted for a sporty cover-up in a soft khaki hue and teamed it with some lightwash jeans that featured a turned-up hem for extra style points. Emma finished off her ensemble perfectly with a Gucci Horsebit 1955 bag and casual trainers. The whole combination worked perfectly together as she started the celebrations for her 50th birthday, and it is one of those effortlessly stylish looks we can all emulate for a low-key weekend.

Shop the look

Shop more turn-up jeans

If you're looking to upgrade your day-to-day jeans, then opting for a subtle design detail like turned-up hems is a wise choice, as it is a big look that will tick off denim trends for 2026, without feeling too much.

The rolled up base is an easy style to wear but tends to work best on wide-leg and relaxed denim, as it adds to the laidback aesthetic - it will be the perfect base to build easy and comfy looks around over the coming weeks.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.