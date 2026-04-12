Emma Willis' turn-up jeans and khaki bomber jacket is the weekend outfit formula that couldn't be easier to recreate
The stylish star nailed it with her low-key separates
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When it comes to celebrity wardrobes to covet, Emma Willis’ is most definitely up there with the best. The star always looks so chic and manages to tick off some of the key spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 brilliantly. She tends to wear outfits that are very wearable and relaxed, so I regularly find myself browsing through her Instagram to find some fashion inspiration.
One of the latest looks from the presenter to catch my eye was a hero bomber jacket and denim outfit, which she shared via a snap on social media last month. The star opted for a sporty cover-up in a soft khaki hue and teamed it with some lightwash jeans that featured a turned-up hem for extra style points. Emma finished off her ensemble perfectly with a Gucci Horsebit 1955 bag and casual trainers. The whole combination worked perfectly together as she started the celebrations for her 50th birthday, and it is one of those effortlessly stylish looks we can all emulate for a low-key weekend.
Love the outfit as much as I do? You can browse some similar items below that will pep up your spring capsule wardrobe nicely.
A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial)
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Shop the look
This very light wash pair of wide-leg bottoms will make a stylish alternative to your usual blue jeans for the summer months. They're some of the best M&S jeans I've seen so far this season.
If your budget won't stretch as far as Emma's designer accessory, this handbag from Amazon will recreate her look nicely.
Shop more turn-up jeans
These wide-leg, turned-up hem jeans will make a relaxed base for a slogan T-shirt and your best sunglasses on a sunny day.
A deeper rolled-up hem gives this slouchy pair a contemporary aesthetic that will look great with chunky sandals or your most comfortable trainers.
If you're looking to upgrade your day-to-day jeans, then opting for a subtle design detail like turned-up hems is a wise choice, as it is a big look that will tick off denim trends for 2026, without feeling too much.
The rolled up base is an easy style to wear but tends to work best on wide-leg and relaxed denim, as it adds to the laidback aesthetic - it will be the perfect base to build easy and comfy looks around over the coming weeks.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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