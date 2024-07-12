The best handbags on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2024, from big name brands to designer lookalikes

We've curated the ultimate collection of the best handbags on Amazon - from designer lookalikes to authentic brands, and with Prime Day around the corner now is the perfect time to shop for your dream bag.

Amazon might not be the first place you'd think of when you're on the hunt for a handbag, but you'll be surprised by the number of fantastic options they have. You probably know how good the best Amazon shapewear is, and you might have heard good things about pre-Prime Day deals on the best Amazon jeans. But bags is another area where you can uncover some real gems.

If you're looking for the best designer bags under £1000 then Amazon has beloved brands such as Michael Kors, Coach and Radley, as well as budget-friendly Amazon brands which offer some great designer lookalikes. With Prime Day on the 16th and 17th July, now is the perfect time to start shopping for your dream bag. Add in the convenience of next day delivery and it's almost too good to be true!

We recommend that you check the authenticity of your purchases, which you can do by buying directly from Amazon-verified sellers and by reading the reviews.

Amazon deals: top picks

Kate Spade New York Mini Cross Body Bag: was £80.14 now from £76.57 at Amazon

This mini bag combines style and functionality. It has a practical cross body strap and comes in a brilliant bright green shade.

JW PEI Carly Sandle Bag: was £100 now from £85 at Amazon

With £25 off, this bag is a bargain. Plus it's from the trending brand JW PEI, known for its stylish and sustainable designs.

Radley Woven Shoulder Bag: was £87 now from £73 at Amazon

Featuring a textured weave, this woven bag has a timeless and sophisticated edge. And it has plenty of room for those essentials!

The best Amazon Handbags - according to reviews

Designer Lookalikes on Amazon

Bottega Veneta lookalike LMKIDS Leather Handbag £71.34 at Amazon If you're wanting to hop on the mini bag trend without spending a fortune, then this bag is ideal. It also comes in several other colourways, such as white, pink, and even silver. However, it is made from faux leather, so the material may be rigid, although this is a quick and easy bag for the summer season. And especially useful for going to formal events, such as weddings or gatherings. One customer comments, ''Great for summer and holds all essentials''. Bottega Veneta lookalike The Drop Soft Top-Handle Bag £27.95 (Was £32) at Amazon Another small edition to your handbag collection, this piece is simply delightful, and it is from the brand The Drop, an Amazon brand that has plenty of accessory options as well as trendy clothing too. Reviews for this piece are very positive, and one happy customer describes the piece as ''Buttery soft and surprisingly roomy, a great addition.''. If you aren't keen on black, it also comes in a variety of colours, such as mocha or hot pink! GUCCI lookalike Carza Shoulder Bag £29.22 at Amazon Shoulder bags are among the most practical if you are looking for a go-to piece for both day and evening wear. This black bag is great if you want the luxury look without the high price tag, and it has been seen trending online due to its similar shape and design to the Gucci Jackie shoulder bag. However, this bag, of course, is not made from leather and is a fraction of the price, so the quality is not comparable. Although for £29.22, this is a steal, and the price may even decrease in the Prime Day sale.

Radley Handbags on Amazon

Radley Medium Shoulder Bag £198 at Amazon Radley is an excellent handbag brand to invest in, and their bags are made with high-quality grained leather. And it's not just their premium craftsmanship that sets them aside; their designs are timeless yet modern and trendy. This medium shoulder back gives off a classic feel, and the lock tab adds a touch of elegance, which makes this bag the ultimate go-to for styling daytime and evening looks. Pair it with a linen shirt and tailored trousers, or even finish off a stylish white jeans outfit with this fabulous piece. Radley Ziptop Shoulder Bag £104 (was £219) at Amazon This slouchy shoulder bag, embraces convenience and style, with a soft leather finish and a spacious interior. It is complete with inside pockets and comes in a black hue as well as a soft blue, making it brilliant pick for those looking for a versatile, and practical piece for everyday use. It also has a detachable cross body strap for functionality. One customer says, '''it’s quite soft and casual and holds all the essentials, even a small water bottle. For the price I paid it’s very good value for money and has lots of use.''. Radley Soft Grained Leather Bag £155 at Amazon If you're after a large tote bag for work or life in general, this piece is a great choice. Its made from quality soft grained leather, and it has several interior pockets and a zip-top fastening. Plus this dark cedar shade is a unique colour which differs from your usual blacks or navys. Make sure to check the dimensions of any bag you buy, and ensure it is the right size to fit your everyday essentials. This piece has positive reviews, with one customer saying, ''

Michael Kors Handbags on Amazon

Michael Kors Small Leather Crossbody Bag £172.88 at Amazon This leather crossbody bag comes in soft leather and in a range of colourways too, including a bold black, a brown and a stunning rose colour. Wear this bag to liven up your office attire, accessorise the best wedding guest dresses, or to add a touch of glamour to your evening ensemble. One customer says, ''beautiful, practical and of excellent quality''. Michael Kors Sage Crossbody £88.64 at Amazon Striking a perfect balance between being understated and luxury, this compactly designed crossbody bag is a fantastic wardrobe staple. It is finished with a leather strap which features a chain link, making it the perfect accessory for adding a designer edge to your look. Also, it has just enough room for those daytime essentials. Michael Kors Large Top Zip Tote £159.67 at Amazon A design that has been a well-loved style for years, and you have most definitely have seen this bag on the high street. It also comes in a variety of colour ways and materials, such as the black patent leather, a hot pink, making this classic style a versatile and trendy piece. Again, make sure you check the authenticity markers on all purchases, and look out for sellers from Amazon direct.

Kate Spade Handbags on Amazon

Kate Spade New York Dumpling Leather Small Satchel Bag £160.92 at Amazon We are in love with this 'dumpling' leather satchel, and its unique round silhouette is playful yet sophisticated. This is one of those go-to handbags that will be a staple in your wardrobe for years to come. It has excellent reviews, and many comment on the quality of the pebbled leather, ''this handbag is absolutely beautiful and great quality''. Wear this bag with a black tailored blazer and trousers for a professional, polished look, or wear with a white jeans outfit for daytime attire. Kate Spade New York Leather Medium Crossbody Tote £328.61 at Amazon There is something about Kate Spade which gives off that quiet luxury feel, this bag is refined yet glamorous and we can't get enough of it. Made again with pebbled leather, and featuring a unique knotted detail, this crossbody bag is designed to be your go-to accessory for any occasion. One thing to note is the size, and the dimensions (34.01 x 33.3 x 15.01 cm) are on the smaller size, so buy this bag with that in mind. Kate Spade New York Leather Small Bucket Bag £134.12 at Amazon Bucket handbags have been trending on and off for the past few years, and their pint size shape makes them delightful. And on first impressions, you may wonder about the minimal size; however, small bags force you to only pack the essentials, which I think is great. This particular bag comes in both a black and a gingerbread shade, too. And if you're on the hunt to style the best wedding guest dresses, then this small accessory is ideal.

JW PEI Handbags on Amazon

JW PEI Women's Joy Shoulder Bag £89 at Amazon If you're a fan of JW PEI, you'll already know that they are renowned for their striking and minimalist design and that their products are made from high-quality vegan leather. This particular bag is both glamorous and sophisticated and is ideal for wearing to special occasions, such as weddings or summer parties. It features a magnetic closure, and the main compartment is big enough for your phone, keys, and essentials. A customer comments, ''It’s the perfect size for going out, as you can wear it as a crossbody bag or a shoulder bag that sits right under your arm''. JW PEI Women's Mini Flap Crossbody £79.99 at Amazon This bag is already on my Prime Day wishlist. Again, compact and versatile, this crossbody bag is made to complete any outfit while offering a practical design to fit all of your essentials. It is made with sustainable vegan leather, which is not only eco-friendly but is also easy to care for, as you can clean it with a damp cloth. And if you love bright colours, then this bag is made for you. You can select from a sage green, a bright blue and purple, or a striking ivory. JW PEI Women's Ashlie Crossbody Bag £100 at Amazon A crossbody bag with a saddle-shaped silhouette, this bag is certain to add a touch of glamour to your outfit. And if brown is not your go-to shade, then select a fun silver hue, or black or white. The particular bag has great reviews, with one customer saying, ''Absolutely love this saddle bag; it's affordable, very chic, light weight, holds a decent amount of items, and the quality is beautiful. Definitely recommend''. Style with a linen and your best white trainers a luxurious look.

Tote bags on Amazon

Kalidi Large Tote Bag £21.99 at Amazon Featuring a seasonal stripe and made from a straw material, this bag is ideal for taking to the beach with your best swimsuits on Amazon. You could also use it as an office bag, as it has plenty of space for your essentials and can even fit a 15-inch laptop in it. One customer says, ''Spacious and stylish, with a zipped inside pocket and top zip, which made this bag just perfect! Well made too!''. Kattee Leather Shoulder Tote Bag £75.98 at Amazon This bag is both functional and elegant, and this deep burgundy colour is simply stunning. Made from quality leather and offering a spacious design, this should be a go-to style if you want an everyday bag that can see you through the seasons. Plus, it comes in several other colours too, such as dark navy, tan brown, and black. Many reviewers comment that they can use this for everyday use, with one saying, ''has a large capacity and is suitable for everyday use.''. BOJLY Nylon Ladies Shoulder Bag From £19.99 at Amazon This shoulder bag is a great Longchamp lookalike. It also has a water-resistant material and can be folded into a compact size. I love this dark grey shade; however, it comes in multiple colours, such as blue, black, and even pink. Many customers comment on the quality, with one saying, ''Excellent value for money, so versatile, looks good, waterproof, perfect for journeys and daily use.''.

FAQs

How do I check that my bag is authentic?

You can take numerous precautions when buying from Amazon, such as making sure you are buying from a verified seller, and checking customer reviews. However, you can also examine the bag and check the quality of material and stitching, plus make sure the logo and tags have the correct branding.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon's annual deal event, taking place this year on 16th and 17th July, and it is exclusive for Prime Day members. So make sure that you're signed up and that you keep checking back for deals on your favourite handbags.

Black Friday in 2024 falls on 29th November this year, but the deals usually start dropping in the week before that.

What deals can we expect on Prime Day?

We can expect some incredible deals and discounts on a range of handbags, from designer brands such as Radley and JW PEI to discounts on Amazon's own brands. Look for up to 50% off, bundle offers, and exclusive limited-time deals.

How do I set up an Amazon Prime account?

Setting up an account is straight-forward: use a device such as a laptop or mobile, visit the Amazon website, click ''Prime'' in the top corner, choose your preferred plan, and confirm your subscription.