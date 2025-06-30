Holly Willoughby perfects festival style at Glastonbury in a boho-inspired white lace dress from one of our favourite brands
This is the ultimate lesson in boho-chic festival dressing
Holly Willoughby's white lace cropped jacket and satin slip dress duo brought boho-chic to Glastonbury 2025 – and the best part? You can shop her look from one of our favourite high street brands.
Boho-style is synonymous with festival season and a trusty go-to when last-minute searching for what to wear to a festival. The boho revival is in full swing, with major designer brands such as Chloe and Isabel Marant featuring frills and ruffles in their S/S25 collections. And countless A-listers are backing this aesthetic, including Holly Willoughby, whose 2025 Glastonbury outfit confirms that this trend is not slowing down.
If you're still getting to grips with boho-chic, or frankly, still wondering what boho style is, Holly's silky dress and lace tie-neck blouse embody this trend perfectly. Inspired by the free-spirited hippy movement, look out for frills, lace, or artisanal details like vintage prints or embroidery if you want to channel your inner bohemian.
Holly Willoughby wears the Lena Set from one of the best American brands, Free People. The set features a cropped bedjacket with puff-sleeves, lace detailing, and a tie-front, and underneath is a silky slip dress. To finish, she opts for a light brown fedora hat, oversized sunglasses, walking boots, and a cross-body brown fringe bag.
Shop Holly Willoughby's Look
exact match
Featuring a silky slip dress and a lace cropped bed jacket, the Lena set is an all-in-one outfit ready to be worn. Style with boots if you're headed to a festival, or for a summer's day, opt for leather open-toe sandals.
White lacy or floaty dresses are not only the epitome of boho chic, with their effortless feel, but they are also one of the smartest outfits when wondering what to wear in the heat. Often made from lightweight cotton or breathable linen blends, they will keep you cool and looking elegant too.
Opt for looser cuts in mid-length cuts that skim the body rather than tight-fitting styles. Think tired skirts, puff sleeves, and empire waists to maximise comfort and to keep you cool. If you're headed to a festival, you might want to consider styling your dress with some practical footwear like the best wellies, or for a laid-back weekend look, pair with fisherman sandals and a raffia tote bag.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.