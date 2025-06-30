Holly Willoughby perfects festival style at Glastonbury in a boho-inspired white lace dress from one of our favourite brands

Holly Willoughby's white lace cropped jacket and satin slip dress duo brought boho-chic to Glastonbury 2025 – and the best part? You can shop her look from one of our favourite high street brands.

Boho-style is synonymous with festival season and a trusty go-to when last-minute searching for what to wear to a festival. The boho revival is in full swing, with major designer brands such as Chloe and Isabel Marant featuring frills and ruffles in their S/S25 collections. And countless A-listers are backing this aesthetic, including Holly Willoughby, whose 2025 Glastonbury outfit confirms that this trend is not slowing down.

If you're still getting to grips with boho-chic, or frankly, still wondering what boho style is, Holly's silky dress and lace tie-neck blouse embody this trend perfectly. Inspired by the free-spirited hippy movement, look out for frills, lace, or artisanal details like vintage prints or embroidery if you want to channel your inner bohemian.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Holly Willoughby wears the Lena Set from one of the best American brands, Free People. The set features a cropped bedjacket with puff-sleeves, lace detailing, and a tie-front, and underneath is a silky slip dress. To finish, she opts for a light brown fedora hat, oversized sunglasses, walking boots, and a cross-body brown fringe bag.

Shop Holly Willoughby's Look

exact match Lenna Set - Tea £158 at Free People Featuring a silky slip dress and a lace cropped bed jacket, the Lena set is an all-in-one outfit ready to be worn. Style with boots if you're headed to a festival, or for a summer's day, opt for leather open-toe sandals. Nobody's Child White Flossie Midi Dress £89 at Nobody's Child If you're looking to channel boho-chic, this midi dress will have you doing so in no time. Where to summer garden parties, weekend outings or for laid-back city strolling. Rixo Ellery Cotton Blouse £145 at Rixo This blouse is made from a beautiful cotton voile and features a ruffled collar and mid-length sleeves. It's just as classic as the original vintage styles that inspired it, and it will pair with denim perfectly. Zara Embroidered Textured Dress £29.99 at Zara Featuring a beautiful textured fabric with contrasting embroidery, this dress is a wardrobe staple that you'll reach for time and time again. The matching belt has added tassels and beads. Pro Celia Big Wide Brim Women Fedora Hat £29.16 at Amazon If you're planning a getaway this summer, you'll likely be spending time outdoors, which is why a wide-brim fedora hat is an absolute must. Offering coverage from the sun and fashion points simultaneously. Diff Camila 55mm Gradient Square Sunglasses £67.45 at Nordstrom Wide framed sunglasses are having a moment in the fashion world and this pair are the ultimate find. The thick frames elevate the classic square design into a retro-inspired style.

White lacy or floaty dresses are not only the epitome of boho chic, with their effortless feel, but they are also one of the smartest outfits when wondering what to wear in the heat. Often made from lightweight cotton or breathable linen blends, they will keep you cool and looking elegant too.

Opt for looser cuts in mid-length cuts that skim the body rather than tight-fitting styles. Think tired skirts, puff sleeves, and empire waists to maximise comfort and to keep you cool. If you're headed to a festival, you might want to consider styling your dress with some practical footwear like the best wellies, or for a laid-back weekend look, pair with fisherman sandals and a raffia tote bag.