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Holly Willoughby offers spring outfit inspiration with three hero looks from one of our favourite British fashion brands

The star shared a trio of chic ensembles

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Whether you are looking for the best wedding guest dresses, a special date night outfit or just something to liven up your weekend attire, you’ll find all the inspiration you’ll need from one of Holly Willoughby’s latest Instagram posts.

Showing off a trio of looks, Holly looked fabulous in a butter yellow midi dress, a retro striped t-shirt and blue jeans combination, as well as a sheer blouse and leather trousers ensemble, and you’ll find all the pieces to emulate her style from one of our favourite British clothing brands, ME+EM.

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Shop the Look

It's hard to pick a favourite piece, but if I had to choose one item from Holly's round-up, it would be the butter yellow dress, as it has plenty of versatility when it comes to styling, and the cleverly placed panel at the waist will work well to accentuate natural curves or create them on straighter frames.

Holly shared a different trio of looks from RIXO a couple of weeks ago, too, and I loved all of those just as much as this latest round-up, so let's hope she continues to post pics from her much-loved wardrobe for chic spring inspiration.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

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