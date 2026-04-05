Holly Willoughby offers spring outfit inspiration with three hero looks from one of our favourite British fashion brands

Whether you are looking for the best wedding guest dresses, a special date night outfit or just something to liven up your weekend attire, you’ll find all the inspiration you’ll need from one of Holly Willoughby’s latest Instagram posts.

Showing off a trio of looks, Holly looked fabulous in a butter yellow midi dress, a retro striped t-shirt and blue jeans combination, as well as a sheer blouse and leather trousers ensemble, and you’ll find all the pieces to emulate her style from one of our favourite British clothing brands, ME+EM.

The star looked absolutely gorgeous in her mix of smart and casual outfits, and whatever you have coming up in the diary, we guarantee that at least one of the pieces will suit your plans perfectly.

Article continues below

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) A photo posted by on

Shop the Look

EXACT MATCH ME+EM Stripe Knit Maxi Dress £250 at ME+EM This pastel-hued frock will look extra special with heels and a clutch as an answer to what to wear to the races, but the fine knit fabric helps to keep it feeling a little more relaxed, so it can easily be dressed down with your best white trainers and a denim jacket, too.

It's hard to pick a favourite piece, but if I had to choose one item from Holly's round-up, it would be the butter yellow dress, as it has plenty of versatility when it comes to styling, and the cleverly placed panel at the waist will work well to accentuate natural curves or create them on straighter frames.

Holly shared a different trio of looks from RIXO a couple of weeks ago, too, and I loved all of those just as much as this latest round-up, so let's hope she continues to post pics from her much-loved wardrobe for chic spring inspiration.