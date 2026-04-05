Holly Willoughby offers spring outfit inspiration with three hero looks from one of our favourite British fashion brands
The star shared a trio of chic ensembles
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Whether you are looking for the best wedding guest dresses, a special date night outfit or just something to liven up your weekend attire, you’ll find all the inspiration you’ll need from one of Holly Willoughby’s latest Instagram posts.
Showing off a trio of looks, Holly looked fabulous in a butter yellow midi dress, a retro striped t-shirt and blue jeans combination, as well as a sheer blouse and leather trousers ensemble, and you’ll find all the pieces to emulate her style from one of our favourite British clothing brands, ME+EM.
The star looked absolutely gorgeous in her mix of smart and casual outfits, and whatever you have coming up in the diary, we guarantee that at least one of the pieces will suit your plans perfectly.Article continues below
A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)
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EXACT MATCH
This pastel-hued frock will look extra special with heels and a clutch as an answer to what to wear to the races, but the fine knit fabric helps to keep it feeling a little more relaxed, so it can easily be dressed down with your best white trainers and a denim jacket, too.
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Every spring capsule wardrobe should include a striped t-shirt as they are a great way to pep up your off-duty looks. This soft knitted number looked fantastic with the Engineered Barrel Jeans from the same brand, or try tucking it into a white a-line skirt.
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Barrel leg jeans remain a core part of the denim trends for 2026, and the voluminous leg shape continues to be popular with fashion fans. As Holly has done, remember to keep your top half more fitted to balance out the leg.
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Chocolate brown is sticking around for the warmer weather months and these soft and supple leather trousers show off the rich shade beautifully. Wear with a crisp white shirt and a blazer and you'll be all set for your 9-5.
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The sheer sleeves on this top show off the peek-a-boo trend nicely, but the lined middle means you won't need to flash your bra. Wear it with tailored bottoms or a pencil skirt for a dinner or cocktail hour.
It's hard to pick a favourite piece, but if I had to choose one item from Holly's round-up, it would be the butter yellow dress, as it has plenty of versatility when it comes to styling, and the cleverly placed panel at the waist will work well to accentuate natural curves or create them on straighter frames.
Holly shared a different trio of looks from RIXO a couple of weeks ago, too, and I loved all of those just as much as this latest round-up, so let's hope she continues to post pics from her much-loved wardrobe for chic spring inspiration.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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