Lady Louise Windsor has 'no airs and graces' as she takes on special job without any 'special treatment'

We haven't seen much of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter Louise in recent years, but the 22-year-old wasn't about to miss out on attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show. She's competed in the carriage driving events in the past and will do so again this year, though Lady Louise Windsor has also got a new behind the scenes role.

"Lady Louise is one of the chief organisers, essentially operating a first concierge service" Nick Brooks-Ward, Director of the RWHS, told Vanity Fair. "She's a great worker and a real asset to the team with no airs or graces. It's a proper paid job and there's no special treatment because of who she is."

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

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He went on to share how "wonderful" it is that Lady Louise Windsor has "continued this close connection and taken such an interest" in the show. Dubbing her a "great friend" to RWHS, Brooks-Ward also thanked King Charles for "letting us use his back garden".

The Royal Windsor Horse Show is held in Home Park at Windsor Castle and King Charles is Patron of the show, so will likely attend later in the week. I suspect he might want to watch his niece in action when she competes in the British Driving Society meet on the final day.

Louise was first introduced to carriage driving by the late Prince Philip, who is understood to have left her his Fell Ponies, Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm. The pair were incredibly close and she previously detailed how her grandfather was "so involved" in her driving.

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She said on Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers that his interest was "lovely although slightly scary" since he'd "pretty much" invented the sport.

"It's incredible to have learned first hand from him. After a competition, he would always ask how it went. His eyes would light up because he just gets so excited when he talks about it," Louise added. "When we would go carriage driving, he would take me on a different route every day, I do not know how he managed to do that, and tell me all sorts of anecdotes about anything and everything."

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Her parents are also hugely supportive of her driving and the description of Lady Louise Windsor approaching her new job with "no airs and graces" will surely fill them with pride. Duchess Sophie said back in 2020 that she and Edward were raising both their children with the understanding that they'll have to work for a living.

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Louise is currently studying St Andrews University, and is seemingly on some sort of study break right now to be back in Berkshire. Whilst she was entitled to be a Princess as the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth via a son, she didn't choose to use this title when she turned 18.

Instead the 22-year-old is taking a low-key approach to life as a royal and it's no wonder she would want or expect "special treatment" at the RWHS.

Quietly working away is much more *her* and the show is the first time she's been seen in public for many months. Lady Louise didn't join the Royal Family for the Easter service in April and with her studies ongoing, we don't yet know if she'll be at Trooping the Colour in June either.