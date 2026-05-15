Amy Dowden’s sophisticated navy dress for afternoon tea at the palace is by a Royal Family favourite

From a red carpet event at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday to an afternoon tea party at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust have been in full swing this week.

Strictly Come Dancing pro Amy Dowden was among the glamorous guests arriving at the palace yesterday, and her incredibly elegant navy dress was perfect for the occasion. It's by Self-Portrait, the brand that can count the Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice as some of its biggest fans. The combination of the boucle blazer upper half and slinky satin maxi skirt was completely stunning, and when styled by Ray Woolridge with a fascinator from The Handmade Tiara, a Mango clutch bag, an Asos coat and Simmi London heels, it was one of our favourite looks of the day. And there were lots of guests there, from Holly Willoughby to Helen Mirren!

Lara Heems jewellery completed the look, and picked up on the jewelled buttons on the dress. The high neck and cap sleeve shape was incredibly flattering, and it's an investment worth considering if you've got a black tie wedding or similarly big occasion in the diary this summer.

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If you're keen to emulate Amy but were hoping to spend a bit less than £480, I'm incredibly impressed with the peplum dress I've found from Next for just £65.

Self-Portrait is a British clothing brand that must be on your radar if you're in the market for an occasion dress in the coming months. Lace, boucle and pleats are what the brand does best, and we regularly spot Kate Middleton in their works of art. In fact, she wore a My Fair Lady-inspired polka dot ensemble by Self-Portrait to a Buckingham Palace garden party only last week!