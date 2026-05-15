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Amy Dowden’s sophisticated navy dress for afternoon tea at the palace is by a Royal Family favourite

The Strictly Come Dancing professional celebrated the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust

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Amy Dowden attends &#039;A King&#039;s Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration&#039; at Royal Albert Hall on May 11, 2026 in London, England.
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From a red carpet event at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday to an afternoon tea party at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust have been in full swing this week.

Strictly Come Dancing pro Amy Dowden was among the glamorous guests arriving at the palace yesterday, and her incredibly elegant navy dress was perfect for the occasion. It's by Self-Portrait, the brand that can count the Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice as some of its biggest fans. The combination of the boucle blazer upper half and slinky satin maxi skirt was completely stunning, and when styled by Ray Woolridge with a fascinator from The Handmade Tiara, a Mango clutch bag, an Asos coat and Simmi London heels, it was one of our favourite looks of the day. And there were lots of guests there, from Holly Willoughby to Helen Mirren!

Shop the look

If you're keen to emulate Amy but were hoping to spend a bit less than £480, I'm incredibly impressed with the peplum dress I've found from Next for just £65.

Self-Portrait is a British clothing brand that must be on your radar if you're in the market for an occasion dress in the coming months. Lace, boucle and pleats are what the brand does best, and we regularly spot Kate Middleton in their works of art. In fact, she wore a My Fair Lady-inspired polka dot ensemble by Self-Portrait to a Buckingham Palace garden party only last week!

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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