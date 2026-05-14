Gillian Anderson's Cannes Film Festival dress is the strongest indicator yet that butter yellow is back

One of the most popular colours of last season, Gillian Anderson signalled the return of butter yellow as one of the biggest fashion colour trends of 2026, at the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

A dress that felt entirely true to Gillian's elegant, with-a-twist personal style, the actress wore an embellished midi dress that offered a modern take on the classic shirt dress. With a classic Chanel-esque feel, thanks to the tweed fabric and A-line cut. The pretty yellow dress featured frayed edges and jewelled embellishment for a contemporary finish.

Wearing the Corinthe jewel-embellished tweed midi dress by Huishan Zhang, Gillian looked absolutely dazzling, with her hair scooped back into a ponytail and sleek, gold-rimmed sunglasses shading the star's eyes in the glorious Cannes weather. Finishing off her outfit with a pair of Aquazzura's 'so nude sandal 105' heels in metallic gold leather, the tone complemented the buttery yellow hue of her dress beautifully.

(Image credit: Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images)

Copy Gillian Anderson's Elegant Style

The dress’s hue was such a soft yellow shade that it felt more neutral than pastel, which kept it feeling classic, though still perfectly in tune with spring-ready dressing. While the spring/summer fashion colour trends are ushering in bolder and brighter tones, butter yellow and other sorbet tones are still big news.

Even if you’re a lover of neutral tones, a buttery yellow pastel can still be a mainstay for spring. Just as wearable as neutral hues, but a little more joy-inducing, if you’re still on the fence, Gillian’s look proves just how understated and glamorous it can be.

Giving a masterclass in how to wear butter yellow when it comes to spring-ready eveningwear, she proved the tone is surprisingly easy to wear, as unlike other yellows, the buttery tone suits a variety of skin tones and can be given a playful flair with a pair of metallic heels. If you’re looking for inspiration for weddings or what to wear to the races this season, don't forget about butter yellow.