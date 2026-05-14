Gillian Anderson's Cannes Film Festival dress is the strongest indicator yet that butter yellow is back
And I've found the exact match too
One of the most popular colours of last season, Gillian Anderson signalled the return of butter yellow as one of the biggest fashion colour trends of 2026, at the 79th Cannes Film Festival.
A dress that felt entirely true to Gillian's elegant, with-a-twist personal style, the actress wore an embellished midi dress that offered a modern take on the classic shirt dress. With a classic Chanel-esque feel, thanks to the tweed fabric and A-line cut. The pretty yellow dress featured frayed edges and jewelled embellishment for a contemporary finish.
Wearing the Corinthe jewel-embellished tweed midi dress by Huishan Zhang, Gillian looked absolutely dazzling, with her hair scooped back into a ponytail and sleek, gold-rimmed sunglasses shading the star's eyes in the glorious Cannes weather. Finishing off her outfit with a pair of Aquazzura's 'so nude sandal 105' heels in metallic gold leather, the tone complemented the buttery yellow hue of her dress beautifully.
Copy Gillian Anderson's Elegant Style
Exact Match
I could hardly believe that Gillian's chic dress was available to buy in Selfridges. Of course, it does come with a designer price tag. Still, the luxe fabric, exceptional detailing and timeless silhouette make it one of the best summer wedding guest dresses for 2026, and certainly a style you could wear again and again.
Exact Match
Gillian's metallic heels are a striking party staple, whether styled with an occasion dress or a pair of skinny jeans for a more laid-back but still party-ready feel. They're also more practical than you might think, thanks to the elasticated slingback strap.
A much more affordable take on this pretty butter yellow trend, this design takes the classic shirt dress and gives it a modern update. Alongside the neat collar and flattering A-line skirt, it boasts a figure-flattering wrap waist detail, as the ruche detailing skims a midriff, while the buttons add an extra bit of sparkle.
Thanks to their striking gold hue, these eye-catching heels from River Island are ideal for pairing with buttery yellow dresses this spring. The peep-toe design is also aligned with the spring/summer shoe trends for 2026, while the ankle strap adds extra support and stability. Looking for shoes to wear to a wedding? These are a great choice.
This simple, straight silhouette gets a modern update thanks to a trending peplum detail at the waist. Subtle and elegant, it's a beautiful piece, great if you're looking for what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show. Thanks to its lack of embellishment, it's easy to refresh too. Switch up your necklace, add a slim waist belt, and you've got a whole new look.
The dress’s hue was such a soft yellow shade that it felt more neutral than pastel, which kept it feeling classic, though still perfectly in tune with spring-ready dressing. While the spring/summer fashion colour trends are ushering in bolder and brighter tones, butter yellow and other sorbet tones are still big news.
Even if you’re a lover of neutral tones, a buttery yellow pastel can still be a mainstay for spring. Just as wearable as neutral hues, but a little more joy-inducing, if you’re still on the fence, Gillian’s look proves just how understated and glamorous it can be.
Giving a masterclass in how to wear butter yellow when it comes to spring-ready eveningwear, she proved the tone is surprisingly easy to wear, as unlike other yellows, the buttery tone suits a variety of skin tones and can be given a playful flair with a pair of metallic heels. If you’re looking for inspiration for weddings or what to wear to the races this season, don't forget about butter yellow.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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