How to watch Dutton Ranch from anywhere - stream the new Yellowstone series online

Yellowstone lives on - sort of. A new spin-off from Taylor Sheridan’s award-winning epic TV universe will bring back two of the show’s most iconic characters.

In Dutton Ranch, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly will return to their roles as Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton as they swap Yellowstone for a new ranch in Texas.

The show’s synopsis reads, “As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together - far from the ghosts of Yellowstone - they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.”

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As well as the returning stars, Dutton Ranch will see some Hollywood icons join the Yellowstone universe, including Annette Bening (American Beauty) and Ed Harris (The Truman Show).

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How to watch Dutton Ranch in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the new Yellowstone series through Paramount+.

Plans start from £4.99 per month, but those with an active Sky Cinema subscription can activate a basic with ads account for free.

The first two episodes will start streaming from 8am on Friday, May 15. After the two-episode premiere, a new episode will air weekly. The full release schedule is:

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Episode 1: May 15

Episode 2: May 15

Episode 3: May 22

Episode 4: May 29

Episode 5: June 5

Episode 6: June 12

Episode 7: June 19

Episode 8: June 26

Episode 9: July 3

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How to watch Dutton Ranch from anywhere

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Dutton Ranch starts airing but don't want to miss out or have the story ruined on social media, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy each of the episodes on Paramount+ with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN. A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.

They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."

Watch TV from anywhere with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

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How many Yellowstone spin offs are there?

As of 2026, there have been four connected sequels or prequels to the original Yellowstone series.

These include prequels 1883 and 1923 and sequels Marshals and Dutton Ranch.

All episodes of Yellowstone and its spin-offs are available to stream through Paramount+.