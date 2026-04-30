Netflix’s The Witness is must-watch for true crime fans, based on real murder case that shocked the nation
The 3-part drama details a 'brutal act of violence' and the impact of trauma on the two-year-old boy who witnessed it
Netflix has announced details of one of the streamer's most highly anticipated true-crime dramas yet. Set to be released on June 4, The Witness is a 3-part drama based on the harrowing murder of Rachel Nickell on Wimbledon Common in 1992.
The series will be also be released alongside an accompanying documentary, The Murder of Rachel Nickell, with both titles arriving at Netflix on the same day.
Rachel Nickell was a 23-year-old young mum walking on Wimbledon Common with her two-year-old son, Alex Hanscombe, in July 1992 when she was stabbed 49 times and killed - Alex was the only witness.Article continues below
It wasn't until the case was re-opened in 2002 that the killer was finally caught.
In the initial aftermath of the murder, Rachel's partner, André Hanscombe, took Alex to live in rural France. He was frightened for his son's welfare as he'd been the only witness and the killer remained at large.
Colin Stagg was the original suspect for the killing. A frequent dog walker on the common, he spent 13 months in custody and remained a suspect until 1994 when he was cleared by a judge.
The police were criticised for the 'honey trap' methods they used in order to try and get a confession from him, and he was later compensated £706,000 as he tried to rebuild his life.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
When the case was reopened in 2002, advancements in DNA techniques placed convicted murderer Robert Napper in the frame as a suspect. He was later found guilty of Rachel's murder and is currently detained indefinitely at Broadmoor Hospital.
While Rachel's killing is the starting point for The Witness, the drama's main focus is on the experiences of Alex and André Hanscombe as they face the aftermath of a brutal act of violence.
André not only becomes a single parent in the most shocking and unexpected way, he is left navigating the media frenzy surrounding Rachel's death and the welfare of his traumatised son.
In the show's accompanying documentary, The Murder of Rachel Nickell, previously unseen footage is seen, detailing conversations André had with Alex when the investigation was getting underway.
Alex can be heard saying he thinks he saw the "bad man" before his mum did, who then "knocked me over."
Heartbreakingly, Alex adds, "I saw the knife. I saw it, yeah, I saw it all."
Who is in the cast of The Witness?
- Jordan Bolger as Andre Hanscombe
- James Bradshaw as DCI Tony Nash
- James Dryden as DC Paul Miller
- Kevin Eldon as DCI Mick Wickerson
- Max Fincham as Alex Hanscombe (teenage)
- Kerry Godliman as June
- Neil Maskell as DI Keith Pedder
- Jon Pointing as DC Nick Sparshatt
- Claire Rushbrook as Dr. Jean Harris-Hendriks
- Mark Stanley as DS Ivan Agnew
- Paul Chahidi as Professor Paul Britton
- Jack Shalloo as Pearse
- Oliver Devoti as Detective Jackaman
- Tom Ashley as Philip Tandy
The Witness and its accompanying documentary The Murder of Rachel Nickell both air on Netflix from June 4.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.