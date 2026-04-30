Netflix has announced details of one of the streamer's most highly anticipated true-crime dramas yet. Set to be released on June 4, The Witness is a 3-part drama based on the harrowing murder of Rachel Nickell on Wimbledon Common in 1992.

The series will be also be released alongside an accompanying documentary, The Murder of Rachel Nickell, with both titles arriving at Netflix on the same day.

Rachel Nickell was a 23-year-old young mum walking on Wimbledon Common with her two-year-old son, Alex Hanscombe, in July 1992 when she was stabbed 49 times and killed - Alex was the only witness.

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The Witness | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It wasn't until the case was re-opened in 2002 that the killer was finally caught.

In the initial aftermath of the murder, Rachel's partner, André Hanscombe, took Alex to live in rural France. He was frightened for his son's welfare as he'd been the only witness and the killer remained at large.

Colin Stagg was the original suspect for the killing. A frequent dog walker on the common, he spent 13 months in custody and remained a suspect until 1994 when he was cleared by a judge.

The police were criticised for the 'honey trap' methods they used in order to try and get a confession from him, and he was later compensated £706,000 as he tried to rebuild his life.

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When the case was reopened in 2002, advancements in DNA techniques placed convicted murderer Robert Napper in the frame as a suspect. He was later found guilty of Rachel's murder and is currently detained indefinitely at Broadmoor Hospital.

(Image credit: Rekha Garton)

While Rachel's killing is the starting point for The Witness, the drama's main focus is on the experiences of Alex and André Hanscombe as they face the aftermath of a brutal act of violence.

André not only becomes a single parent in the most shocking and unexpected way, he is left navigating the media frenzy surrounding Rachel's death and the welfare of his traumatised son.

In the show's accompanying documentary, The Murder of Rachel Nickell, previously unseen footage is seen, detailing conversations André had with Alex when the investigation was getting underway.

Alex can be heard saying he thinks he saw the "bad man" before his mum did, who then "knocked me over."

Heartbreakingly, Alex adds, "I saw the knife. I saw it, yeah, I saw it all."

(Image credit: Sophie Köehler/Netflix)

Who is in the cast of The Witness?

Jordan Bolger as Andre Hanscombe

James Bradshaw as DCI Tony Nash

James Dryden as DC Paul Miller

Kevin Eldon as DCI Mick Wickerson

Max Fincham as Alex Hanscombe (teenage)

Kerry Godliman as June

Neil Maskell as DI Keith Pedder

Jon Pointing as DC Nick Sparshatt

Claire Rushbrook as Dr. Jean Harris-Hendriks

Mark Stanley as DS Ivan Agnew

Paul Chahidi as Professor Paul Britton

Jack Shalloo as Pearse

Oliver Devoti as Detective Jackaman

Tom Ashley as Philip Tandy

The Witness and its accompanying documentary The Murder of Rachel Nickell both air on Netflix from June 4.