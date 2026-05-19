In May 2007, the nation was gripped by the hunt for 3-year-old British girl Madeleine McCann, who disappeared from her family’s holiday apartment in Portugal after her parents went out to a nearby restaurant.

Now, one of the most famous and heavily reported missing person cases in modern history has been turned into a factual drama for Channel 5, focusing on Madeleine’s mother, Kate, being interviewed as part of the search for her daughter.

Under Suspicion: Kate McCann is drawn directly from official statements and recorded testimony, and the 90-minute one-off film depicts Kate's interrogation, as Portuguese investigators face mounting pressure to deliver answers.

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Airing on May 20, the public who were so invested in the search for Madeleine are equally interested to watch the drama and find out what happened when Kate was questioned - there's no need to miss out on the show, as you can tune in from anywhere in the world.

Under Suspicion: Kate McCann | Promo | Channel 5 - YouTube Watch On

How to watch Under Suspicion: Kate McCann in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very straightforward to watch Under Suspicion: Kate McCann, as the drama airs on Channel 5 on May 20, at 9pm.

5 is free to use, and you just need to create an account to watch the factual drama, and the rest of the excellent shows the streamer has to offer.

How to watch Under Suspicion: Kate McCann from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Under Suspicion: Kate McCann airs but don't want to wait a single moment to tune into the show, there's no need to worry.

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You can still watch the one-off film on 5 with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN. A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.

They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

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If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: