Jo Whiley doesn't often talk about her marriage to 'Disco' Steve Morton, but recently gave listeners to her podcast the sweetest insight into how they spend time together in the middle of their hectic schedules.

The DJ hosts the brilliant Dig It podcast with friend Zoe Ball, and the pair talk about a lot of topics affecting midlife women, and share insight into their own lives.

Jo often talks about her children on the podcast, but Disco Steve doesn't come up too often. However, after being together over 30 years, the presenter reveals how she and her husband still try and make time for one another, even when they're really pushed for time.

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When Jo made a recent trip to a garden centre, Steve went along too, just so the couple could have time together.

Because this isn't an activity Steve would normally do, Jo had thanked him for going with her, and he'd sweetly replied, "It's OK, I just want to be with you, so wherever you want to go, that's fine."

Jo says they had a lovely time together, and reports that Steve "got really excited and bought a house plant," and that the couple had "got drenched" but it really "didn't matter," because they were getting to spend quality time together.

Talking a little more about their marriage, Jo says, "We've been together over 30 years, I can remember how long," while Zoe laments "how sweet" it is that "he still wants to go to the garden centre with you on a Sunday."

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"That is the magic of love," Zoe says of her friend's marriage, adding laughingly that many women would choose to go to the garden centre to get away from their partners after being together for 30 years.

"It's a really lovely thing," she adds, continuing, "to be that in love after 30 years, that is just gorgeous."

Jo and Steve married in 1991, after meeting through work. Steve was working as a band promoter, and booked a band onto one of Jo's radio shows when they started dating. The couple share children India, Jude Morton, Cassius and Coco Lux Morton together.

Jo explains that she can't spend a lot of time with her family during the week because they're mostly working during the day and she's out at work in the evenings.

Then, weekends become sacred time to be with her children and carve out that all-important time to be with her husband.

"That is just our opportunity to be together and do stuff all the time," she says of the weekends.

During the episode, Zoe mentioned she was at a retreat by herself, to reset and a have a bit of a detox. The presenter shares the importance of being able to spend time alone if possible, taking time for yourself and making new connections outside of your normal routine.

However, Jo isn't sure about taking time away from her husband and family. "I wouldn't be able to take a week, I'd want the whole gang with me," she says.