Kate Garraway and rumoured partner Liam Halligan take relationship to the next level, marking an important milestone

Kate Garraway marked a significant milestone in her relationship with Liam Halligan over the weekend, sharing one of the first photos of them together on her social media.

The Good Morning Britain presenter reposted a photo of the group of friends, including Kate and Liam, celebrating someone’s birthday. Sharing the post to over half a million of her X followers, Kate added, "We love you James!" to her post, a nod to the birthday celebrant in question.

However, the birthday boy has slightly been overshadowed by the significance of Kate’s first post with Liam. In a move that’s often dubbed ‘hard-launching’ or ‘going official’, sharing a photo of one’s partner on social media is perceived as confirming that they are an official item.

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We love you James! https://t.co/zEedGz8lWfJuly 24, 2026

It was only a couple of months ago, at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, that Kate first publicly addressed the rumours that she’d been starting up a new relationship with Liam. .

She told reporters there of the budding romance, "It is lovely. We basically haven’t really had time for a proper date! I don’t want to jinx it! I don’t want to say anything because I will jinx it! I will jinx it."

She added, "We all love an Irishman, don’t we?"

When asked if the pair were hoping to find the time to properly date, she joked that Liam has been hoping for the same. “He says to me, 'Now we're in the papers, is there a chance we can actually have some dates?'"