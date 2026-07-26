Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus’s love story is still going strong - and a shared passion of the simple life is, perhaps surprisingly, at the heart of it all.

Despite their perceived differences - something Elizabeth accepts might strike people as odd from the outside - she revealed in an interview with E! News that their mutual interest in all things nature and country living is something that’s given them “a really lovely life”.

“Nobody would look at either of us and think that's who we were, but we are,” she continued. “And I love it. I love gardening. He loves being outside in nature. We both love watching birds of prey. It's a really lovely life.”

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The Bedazzled actress also explained how they’ve kept this lovely life going when living apart. She shared, “We’re very happy together. We're really enjoying trying to get this balance between America and the UK.

“He's always been based in Tennessee, for the last 35 years or something. But the good thing is that he's very country where he is in Tennessee. I’m very country where I am. And that's a really important thing in our relationship that neither of us want to be out and about.”