Alison Hammond doesn't often speak about her relationship with partner David Puttnam, but has recently offered rare insight into their romance.

The 51-year-old presenter has been with her model and massage therapist boyfriend since 2023, and they have a 22-year age gap between them.

Talking about having a 29-year-old partner in midlife, Alison won't take on board any negativity. In conversation with The Mirror, the presenter shares, "It’s nothing to do with anyone else."

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She continues, "Yeah, people are going to talk. People do. But that’s their business, not mine."

Speaking with adoration about David and what sounds like a supportive, uncomplicated relationship, Alison confirms, "It’s just easy. I think that’s when you know you’ve got something special."

Giving insight into their bond and respect for each other, Alison continues, "He just sees me for who I am. We choose each other, every day."

While there has been speculation the couple might have wedding bells on the horizon, Alison has a direct response when asked about marriage, putting the rumours to bed for good.