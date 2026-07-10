Alison Hammond's polka dot dress is a flattering choice - but it's her trending trainers that give this look a fashion-forward twist

Polka dots are quite literally everywhere at the moment, with the playful print taking over everyone's summer capsule wardrobe. And Alison Hammond has just given them a modern update by styling a printed dress with a very unexpected shoe trend on This Morning.

The shoe trends 2026 have seen the rise of the sneakerinas, which blends the silhouette of a ballet flat or Mary Jane with all the practicality of your most comfortable trainers. And Alison's latest look proves that they're not just to be worn with your favourite jeans - they work with dresses, too.

As she joined Prince Harry at an Invictus event in Birmingham, Alison opted for a brown polka dot dress from Yours Clothing, featuring a flattering ruched front that creates a gathered silhouette. She paired the dress with the popular adidas Samba Jane Ballet Trainers for a practical and trendy finishing touch.