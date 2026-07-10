Alison Hammond's polka dot dress is a flattering choice - but it's her trending trainers that give this look a fashion-forward twist
She combined a playful printed dress with Adidas sneakerinas on This Morning
Polka dots are quite literally everywhere at the moment, with the playful print taking over everyone's summer capsule wardrobe. And Alison Hammond has just given them a modern update by styling a printed dress with a very unexpected shoe trend on This Morning.
The shoe trends 2026 have seen the rise of the sneakerinas, which blends the silhouette of a ballet flat or Mary Jane with all the practicality of your most comfortable trainers. And Alison's latest look proves that they're not just to be worn with your favourite jeans - they work with dresses, too.
As she joined Prince Harry at an Invictus event in Birmingham, Alison opted for a brown polka dot dress from Yours Clothing, featuring a flattering ruched front that creates a gathered silhouette. She paired the dress with the popular adidas Samba Jane Ballet Trainers for a practical and trendy finishing touch.
exact match
The ruched detailing across the waist makes this midi a standout choice for anyone searching for flattering dresses to hide a tummy. Plus, the playful polka dots make this super on-trend.
exact match
Combining the iconic Samba with the delicate silhouette of a Mary Jane, these trainers are one of this year's most talked-about footwear styles.