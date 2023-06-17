How to build a summer capsule wardrobe 2023: These are the pieces you need
The sun is here, which means it's time to get your summer capsule wardrobe in order. The simplest way to create a sense of style and order to getting dressed is to create an edit of interchangeable pieces that will ensure you're never left with nothing to wear.
An easier transition than winter into spring, when it comes to a summer capsule wardrobe, light layers remain key to the mix, meaning that some of your spring capsule wardrobe can double up for summer too. While spring can be temperamental - we're looking at you April showers - summer, as a general rule offers a couple of months of sunny days and rising temperatures. Subsequently, we need to adjust our wardrobes to match. The speediest way to enact this change is to lean towards breathable, natural fabrics. Linen and cotton are key textiles to look out for, both in separates and coords, and switching out office attire for linen blazers, or tailored linen sets will help keep you fresh whilst at your desk, while floaty silhouettes will allow greater airflow and breeze.
When putting together a capsule wardrobe for summer, as with other seasons, there is no restriction on the number of items you choose, but it is wise to use this opportunity to think about how much you truly need and wear. And that doesn't mean you can't add trending pieces each season, even a minimalist capsule wardrobe needs refreshing with directional items to keep it fresh and timely.
How to create a summer capsule wardrobe
Your summer capsule wardrobe should contain versatile pieces that will work for a host of occasions, for example, linen pants for work with a cotton blouse, or dressed down with a t-shirt for weekend strolls. As the summer is the main wedding and event season, having a pretty, floral printed dress that works for friends' nuptials as well as solving what to wear to the races means that last-minute party invites won't cause a sartorial meltdown.
Some of your summer capsule wardrobe will also automatically double up as
capsule wardrobe for travel to sunny destinations, offering excellent cost per wear. T-shirts, maxi skirts, and dresses, as well as oversized shirts and denim cut-offs, are all great for hot holidays. But these will also save you on those sky high temperature days, no more wondering what to wear in the heat.
For your summer capsule wardrobe your will need:
- T-shirts: Stock up on the best white t-shirts to instantly give your wardrobe a summer refresh. White reflects the sun, so in theory, a white t-shirt will keep you cooler on hot days. Pairable with literally everything in your summer wardrobe, opt for a mix of fitted t-shirts to layer under slip dresses or tuck into skirts or pants, as well as more relaxed fits for breathability. If you're worried about losing your shape in a baggy t-shirt, try a stylish half-tuck to reclaim your silhouette while keeping cool.
- Midi dresses: The best midi dresses are a summer must-have, particularly in a figure-flattering A-line shape, as the floatier silhouette is ideal for the summer. Great for everything from what to wear to a wedding to what to wear to the theatre, midi dresses offer instant elegance. Dress them up with pieces from the best jewelry brands for a summer occasion, or down with a denim jacket for more casual events.
- Outerwear: As it's summer we'd like to say banish all outerwear until at least September, but even the summer months can suffer from a downpour. To that end, we suggest ensuring you've got one of the best waterproof jackets, such as a pac-a-mac, particularly ideal if you're planning what to wear to a festival, as well as one of the best denim jackets as an easy summer layering piece. It's unlikely you will need anything heavier than this, but you may want to keep your trench coat to hand just in case.
- Knitwear: Summer mornings and evenings can still be a bit chilly, so keep a lightweight cotton cardigan in your summer capsule wardrobe. Opt for white and pastel hues to give a nod to the brighter weather and lean towards more cropped silhouettes to highlight your waist.
- Jeans: In peak summer months, jeans for many can be too warm, if that's you, you might want to switch up your look and embrace the denim trends 2023 and invest in a denim skirt. Other jean-based options for the summer months include white jeans outfits and much-loved denim shorts. A great option for weekends or as one of the best beach cover-ups over your swimsuit or bikini, denim shorts, if you're comfortable getting your legs out, are a must.
- Pants and shorts: A summer wardrobe staple, cotton and linen pants, and shorts are lighter building blocks for your wardrobe. Natural, breathable fabrics will help to keep you cool and will appear effortlessly stylish. While linen pants will need to be treated with extra care (as they do crease), they are definitely one to invest in for your summer wardrobe, for more crease-resistant options, select linen-blend fabrics. Start with neutral basics and branch out into color to add some flavor to your closet.
- Skirts: Skirts, for obvious reasons, offer extra breathability in the summer months. Swap pencil skirts for A-line designs to allow for a cooling and light finish and as with pants, natural fabrics are best; and swap darker black designs for light neutrals and look to tiered, boho-inspired silhouettes and floral prints to give a fashion-forward twist to your look. If you find your thighs rub together in skirts and dresses, bag yourself a pair of the best anti-chafing shorts to help with this common issue.
- Shoes: The sun is shining, so it's time to let your toes see the sun. The summer season is all about investing in the best sandals, from flip flop styles to embellished strappy designs that are ideal for weddings and summer parties. For summer work outfits, opt for on-trend loafers, smarter sandal designs (depending on your job), and white plimsolls for a fresh feel.
- Bags: Your bag won't necessarily change in the summer, particularly if you've invested in one of the best designer bags that will work all year through. If you often travel abroad in the summer or spend days down on the coast, make sure to add one of the best beach bags to your wardrobe mix, opt for on-trend raffia and fabric tote designs.
- Jewelry: Largely the same as spring jewelry, you'll want to maintain boho-inspired stacking necklaces, rings and possibly slide an anklet into your collection, as these pair well with new season sandals. Alternatively, if you have quite a tightly edited, minimalist wardrobe, you may want to use the latest jewelry trends as a way of bringing older pieces up to date.
- Sunglasses: The best designer sunglasses really come into play from mid-may onwards. An easy way to add a statement finish to your ensemble, there are plenty of sunglasses trends for 2023, ensuring there is a design for every face shape. You may also want to update your regular spectacles in line with the latest eyeglasses trends as a tool to add newness to older summer capsule wardrobe favorites.
RRP: $17.99 / £12.99 | T-shirts are must for a summer capsule wardrobe and this 2 pack features key wardrobe basics that should work with most ensembles. Layer under dresses or pair with a tailored blazers for a form-fitted and elegant finish.
RRP: $100 / £75 | The Breton stripe is a style that never dates and French clothing brand Sezane has some of the best. We love the nautical detailing on this simple top that gives it an immediate summer feel. Perfect for pairing with denim shorts.
RRP: $59.99 / £35.99 | A linen shirt will keep your look polished but also ensure you feel cool thanks to the breezy fabrication. Linen does has a habit of creasing though so make sure that you get your outfit prepped the night before or fold with tissue paper for vacations.
RRP: $64 / £58 | Crafted from organic cotton this peter pan collared blouse will add a cottagecore feel to any outfit. Ideal for pairing with pants or slipping under a sweater or dress, make sure to pull out the oversized collar to really show it off.
RRP: $150 / £98 | A floral dress never really goes out of fashion and this micro bloom print is perfect for sunny weather. The ruching through the middle makes it one of the best dresses for skimming a middle and the full skirt will gracefully cover hips and thighs.
RRP: $398 / £349 | The best shirt dresses will carry you through a host of occasions this summer and cotton iterations are ideal for hot weather thanks to their breathability. This gorgeous embroidered design will work for the office or an event this summer.
RRP: $245 / £135 | One of the best wedding guest dresses, wrap silhouettes are ideal for creating an hourglass shape, This pleated design in Barbiecore pink is certain to turn heads for all the right reasons and evokes a romantic and joyous feel.
RRP: $325 / £195 | Flattering jumpsuits have become a wardrobe staple and the perfect replacement for dresses for those that prefer a pants cut. This striking bloom print evokes summer garden parties and is ideal for event season in warm weather.
RRP: $89 / £69 | The humble pac a mac is enjoying a revival thanks to fashionable iterations from brand's such as Rainkiss, and this artistic print makes wet weather feel almost a treat. Packing down easily, keep this chic piece in your work tote bag.
RRP: $138 / £131 | Wondering how to style a denim jacket? This piece is the perfect replacement for leather jackets or knits once the sun starts to shine. This acid wash design has a slightly longer line, making it a great choice for pairing with pastels and white.
RRP: $51.99 / £29.50 | A cotton sweater is an ideal choice for what to wear over a dress this summer and we love the boho style of this simple piece. Easy to dress up for work, or kick back in at the weekends, the neutral color keeps it super versatile.
RRP: $158 / £152 | Bomber jackets are a major fashion trend for 2023 and this cotton-merino cardigan is a fusion of two natural fabrics. A more tailored fit, with a sporty zip front fastening, this design will work for fall and spring outfit ideas too.
RRP: $89.50 / £100 | The best white jeans will help you put together a host of white jeans outfits. With a high rise waist and straight leg, these are some of the most flattering jeans on the market. Devoid of distressed detailing you can wear these for smarter occasions too.
RRP: $45.90 / £29.99 | This '90s fashion trend is enjoying the spotlight right now, but in truth learning how to wear a denim skirt is a great summer capsule wardrobe alternative to jeans. Move over best Zara jeans we're all about the denim skirt in summer.
RRP: $41 / £35 | Denim shorts doesn't just mean classic Daisy Dukes. You can rock this style in a slightly longer length for added coverage. Whether you're heading for the beach or need picnic outfit idea, we love the cute frayed detailing on this longer length pair.
RRP: $325 / £195 | Wide leg pants are great for the summer as they're instantly breezier than skinny or straight cut pants. This stylish pair with wrap front has a timeless feel. With an expensive aesthetic, this pair of navy pants can be worn for work or play.
RRP: $118 / £132 | Although wide legs are breezy, for a practical work option, this pair of 4 way stretch pants can't be beaten. The slimming straight leg and front crease will help to elongate your frame, while the navy hue will go with everything.
RRP: $79.50 / £65.91 | Part slip skirt, part A-line design this pretty skirt is light and floaty for the warmest of days. This silver hue can easily be dressed down with a tucked in white tee, or styled up for a first date outfit with a silky blouse.
RRP: $70 / £60 | Tiered skirts are a summer staple and this maxi design is perfect for evoking Boho style. A great choice when packing for a beach vacation, this design can be slipped on over your best swimsuit, or paired with a tee everyday in hot weather.
RRP: $545 / £298 | The best blazers have a spot in every capsule wardrobe and your summer edit is no different. This double-breasted design will add polish to summer outfits from AM to PM and can be carried over into the fall season for double the wear.
RRP: $135 / £95 | This chic sandal has been a staple style at Dune London for a number of summer's rendering them a classic. As with a tan handbag, these cognac sandals look extremely elegant and will pair well with pretty much any color.
RRP: $69 / £65 | The best white trainers are an essential for a summer capsule wardrobe as this subtle shoe will pair effortlessly with everything from tailoring to midi dresses. The Superga 2750 Cotu is also a style favored by the Princess of Wales.
RRP: $375 / £249 | Another nod to Kate Middleton's style, the Princess has been spotted in numerous colorways of the Floret heel. A summer capsule wardrobe will benefit from a pair of occasion shoes that you know you can rely on when those invites roll in.
RRP: $398 / £425 | An affordable designer bag that doubles up as one of the best handbags for Quiet Luxury, this color block design from Kate Spade is the perfect designer bag for work. The knot detailing at the strap adds a chic and subtle finish.
RRP: $140 / £130 | Raffia bags have become something of a fashion staple when the sunshine hits and this summery design is perfect for vacation or for toting around the city to evoke those warmer weather vibes. We love the two carry option.
RRP: $480 / £330 | Layered necklaces give so much versatility when it comes to summer jewelry and Monica Vinader is one of the best jewelry brands when it comes to this aesthetic. Wear these three together, or separately depending on what your outfit demands.
RRP: $140 / £143 | The best sunglasses are not only necessary for protecting your eyes from the sun, but when it comes to a summer capsule wardrobe, they offer another opportunity to accessorize. Although there are sunglasses trends, an oversized pair is a fashion classic.
How to start a summer capsule wardrobe
Before you can create your summer capsule wardrobe it's wise to think about how to organize your closet and have a thorough clear out. This will help you assess what you have and what you still need. We would recommend doing this seasonally, so before you move summer pieces back into your wardrobe, you declutter your clothes and work out what still suits your lifestyle and get rid of anything that no longer feels relevant or doesn't fit. Keep to one side items that have sentimental value and pack these away in storage, preferably with a picture of you wearing the item as part of that cherished memory, but these items shouldn't be in your functional wardrobe. Put to one side anything that needs fixing or dry cleaning and deal with this as soon as possible. Finally create a pile to give away, recycle or learn how to sell clothes online to help fund your new summer wardrobe.
Capsule wardrobe: Investment styles
Invest in your basics...
The idea of your summer capsule wardrobe is that these are the pieces that will be with you for several seasons so spend as much as you can on good quality basics. These pieces will form the foundation for your summer outfits and while you can opt for whatever color suits you, very often, core basics are best in neutral colorways as it means they will pair easily with trending styles. This means that while you might have black, navy, white, beige pants, you can style them up with any of the latest fashion color trends to add newness to your look. You may not want to spend as much on trending pieces as these may not have the same lifespan in your closet. For inspiration on luxe basics, look to this season's popular Stealth Wealth and Rich Mom trends for how to look expensive dressing simple but stylish.
Is a summer capsule wardrobe a good idea?
A summer capsule wardrobe will save you money in the long run, which means you'll have more disposable income to spend on doing fun things in the summer not just looking good. The whole idea of a summer capsule wardrobe is to make more conscious shopping decisions and have a more curated approach to what you buy and keep in your closet. This results in less shopping regret or impulse decisions. It just means smarter shopping, not no shopping.
Building a summer capsule wardrobe also helps the planet, as the fewer fast fashion items we buy, the fewer that go to landfill. Buying less and buying better means clothes stay in circulation for longer, reducing overall consumption. Don't forget to donate, recycle or sell unwanted items to help them enjoy a new life with someone else.
