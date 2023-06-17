How to build a summer capsule wardrobe 2023: These are the pieces you need

The sun is here, which means it's time to get your summer capsule wardrobe in order. The simplest way to create a sense of style and order to getting dressed is to create an edit of interchangeable pieces that will ensure you're never left with nothing to wear.

An easier transition than winter into spring, when it comes to a summer capsule wardrobe, light layers remain key to the mix, meaning that some of your spring capsule wardrobe can double up for summer too. While spring can be temperamental - we're looking at you April showers - summer, as a general rule offers a couple of months of sunny days and rising temperatures. Subsequently, we need to adjust our wardrobes to match. The speediest way to enact this change is to lean towards breathable, natural fabrics. Linen and cotton are key textiles to look out for, both in separates and coords, and switching out office attire for linen blazers, or tailored linen sets will help keep you fresh whilst at your desk, while floaty silhouettes will allow greater airflow and breeze.

When putting together a capsule wardrobe for summer, as with other seasons, there is no restriction on the number of items you choose, but it is wise to use this opportunity to think about how much you truly need and wear. And that doesn't mean you can't add trending pieces each season, even a minimalist capsule wardrobe needs refreshing with directional items to keep it fresh and timely.

How to create a summer capsule wardrobe

Your summer capsule wardrobe should contain versatile pieces that will work for a host of occasions, for example, linen pants for work with a cotton blouse, or dressed down with a t-shirt for weekend strolls. As the summer is the main wedding and event season, having a pretty, floral printed dress that works for friends' nuptials as well as solving what to wear to the races means that last-minute party invites won't cause a sartorial meltdown.

Some of your summer capsule wardrobe will also automatically double up as

capsule wardrobe for travel to sunny destinations, offering excellent cost per wear. T-shirts, maxi skirts, and dresses, as well as oversized shirts and denim cut-offs, are all great for hot holidays. But these will also save you on those sky high temperature days, no more wondering what to wear in the heat.

For your summer capsule wardrobe your will need:

How to start a summer capsule wardrobe

Before you can create your summer capsule wardrobe it's wise to think about how to organize your closet and have a thorough clear out. This will help you assess what you have and what you still need. We would recommend doing this seasonally, so before you move summer pieces back into your wardrobe, you declutter your clothes and work out what still suits your lifestyle and get rid of anything that no longer feels relevant or doesn't fit. Keep to one side items that have sentimental value and pack these away in storage, preferably with a picture of you wearing the item as part of that cherished memory, but these items shouldn't be in your functional wardrobe. Put to one side anything that needs fixing or dry cleaning and deal with this as soon as possible. Finally create a pile to give away, recycle or learn how to sell clothes online to help fund your new summer wardrobe.

Capsule wardrobe: Investment styles

Invest in your basics...

The idea of your summer capsule wardrobe is that these are the pieces that will be with you for several seasons so spend as much as you can on good quality basics. These pieces will form the foundation for your summer outfits and while you can opt for whatever color suits you, very often, core basics are best in neutral colorways as it means they will pair easily with trending styles. This means that while you might have black, navy, white, beige pants, you can style them up with any of the latest fashion color trends to add newness to your look. You may not want to spend as much on trending pieces as these may not have the same lifespan in your closet. For inspiration on luxe basics, look to this season's popular Stealth Wealth and Rich Mom trends for how to look expensive dressing simple but stylish.

Is a summer capsule wardrobe a good idea?

A summer capsule wardrobe will save you money in the long run, which means you'll have more disposable income to spend on doing fun things in the summer not just looking good. The whole idea of a summer capsule wardrobe is to make more conscious shopping decisions and have a more curated approach to what you buy and keep in your closet. This results in less shopping regret or impulse decisions. It just means smarter shopping, not no shopping.

Building a summer capsule wardrobe also helps the planet, as the fewer fast fashion items we buy, the fewer that go to landfill. Buying less and buying better means clothes stay in circulation for longer, reducing overall consumption. Don't forget to donate, recycle or sell unwanted items to help them enjoy a new life with someone else.