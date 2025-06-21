Beat the heat with this next day delivery summer-ready wardrobe

Despite it being summer, the drastic temperature rise can take us by surprise, especially in the UK, a place not known for its glorious weather. If you're struggling with what to wear over 27 degrees, you're not alone, and if you don't have time to hit the shops, I've created a mini heatwave-ready capsule wardrobe for you, and everything's available on next-day, Amazon Prime delivery.

The coolest looks are breezy in shape, crafted from breathable fabrics. Not easy to always find both together, I've done my best to at least tick one of those boxes with every item. While Amazon might not be your first thought when looking to curate your summer capsule wardrobe, the multi-product retailer has a wealth of fashion items, from a broad spectrum of brands, both recognisable and some undiscovered gems.

With next-day delivery, a broad choice, a range of sizes and in many cases, unbeatable price points, Amazon is the unusual fashion choice for styling emergencies. Although many stores offer next-day delivery, most retailers charge more for this service; however, if you're already paying for your Amazon Prime membership, you may as well take advantage.

If your wardrobe isn't ready for 30+ degrees, these items are available for next day delivery.

There is so much choice on Amazon, it can be hard to know where to start, but when it comes to what to wear in the heat, we all know that natural fabrics are best. They're the most breathable, which will help to keep you cool. You can use the on-site filtering system to choose fabric types, Prime delivery options and ratings of four stars and above to help whittle down the options.

When purchasing items from a brand, look not just at the star rating, but at the number of people who rated the item. It's easy to see a four or five-star rating and add straight to basket, but if only a handful of shoppers have bought the item, you have to decide if that's a wide enough pool for you to base your purchasing power on. Personally, I look for at least one hundred plus shoppers before committing.

With a hot weekend ahead and sunny climes for the foreseeable future, having some warm-weather outfits has never been more timely. But if you're too hot and bothered to head to the shops, then some SOS Amazon Prime shopping is a great option.

Offering next day delivery perks and special deals for members, regular shoppers of the site will know that Amazon Prime Day 2025 is just around the corner; and this year the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sales will take place from July 8th to 11th, with four days of deals exclusively for Prime members, which you can sign up to here, if you aren't already registered.

The huge selection on offer covers a range of styles, with some Prime pieces available for same-day delivery,making it extremely convenient. Shopping on Amazon can feel a little nerve-racking, so leaning on ratings and reviews is important for peace of mind.