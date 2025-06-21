Beat the heat with this next day delivery summer-ready wardrobe
This heatwave capsule wardrobe will get you through 30+ degrees, so you can look and feel a little cooler
Despite it being summer, the drastic temperature rise can take us by surprise, especially in the UK, a place not known for its glorious weather. If you're struggling with what to wear over 27 degrees, you're not alone, and if you don't have time to hit the shops, I've created a mini heatwave-ready capsule wardrobe for you, and everything's available on next-day, Amazon Prime delivery.
The coolest looks are breezy in shape, crafted from breathable fabrics. Not easy to always find both together, I've done my best to at least tick one of those boxes with every item. While Amazon might not be your first thought when looking to curate your summer capsule wardrobe, the multi-product retailer has a wealth of fashion items, from a broad spectrum of brands, both recognisable and some undiscovered gems.
With next-day delivery, a broad choice, a range of sizes and in many cases, unbeatable price points, Amazon is the unusual fashion choice for styling emergencies. Although many stores offer next-day delivery, most retailers charge more for this service; however, if you're already paying for your Amazon Prime membership, you may as well take advantage.
If your wardrobe isn't ready for 30+ degrees, these items are available for next day delivery.
There is so much choice on Amazon, it can be hard to know where to start, but when it comes to what to wear in the heat, we all know that natural fabrics are best. They're the most breathable, which will help to keep you cool. You can use the on-site filtering system to choose fabric types, Prime delivery options and ratings of four stars and above to help whittle down the options.
When purchasing items from a brand, look not just at the star rating, but at the number of people who rated the item. It's easy to see a four or five-star rating and add straight to basket, but if only a handful of shoppers have bought the item, you have to decide if that's a wide enough pool for you to base your purchasing power on. Personally, I look for at least one hundred plus shoppers before committing.
Fashion Editor Approved
One of the best summer dresses, this dress brand became a surprise fashion hit back in 2020 and has since served plenty of stylish fans. The bank account-friendly label has a distinctly boho style, with shirred body dresses (as above) that can be worn with a square neck or off the shoulder. There is also a great selection of printed, designs with full skirts, empire cuts and floaty sleeves that are perfect for the hot weather at home or abroad. I have this dress in the yellow and love it.
Customers say: "It’s now my favourite piece of clothing. The quality is brilliant and it’s very light so perfect for this warm weather."
Available in 28 colours & prints
The best t-shirts are a summer staple, and I've opted for a loose-fitting design here, because the fabric is not natural, but the loose shape will keep things breezy. The slouchy fit has a delightfully androgynous feel, and the small pocket detailing adds interest to the design. Flattering on a fuller bust, the V-neck draws the eye down your frame. Available in 28 different colours and prints, if you love the fit and feel, stock up.
Customers say: "Light, bright, stylish - Just the job for summer - Love the look and feel. Very pleased - Excellent value for money!"
Crafted from 100% cotton, this shirt should have great breathability. The casual style with contrast buttons and front pocket helps to add interest to the design, which can be paired with trousers, skirts or shorts. With a slightly oversized fit, make sure to work this into summer outfit ideas for hot holidays as it will also work as a great beach cover-up, loosely buttoned over swimwear.
Customer's say: "Comfortable, lightweight, washes well. Fabric had a slight natural crinkle look to it and the colour is slightly darker than is seen on screen.Fits true to size.Overall a lovely shirt."
If you've been wondering how to style shorts, this summer is all about the Bermuda cut. A big part of the spring/summer 2025 fashion trends, this longer length cut makes wearing shorts a little easier, especially if this is your first time. The longer hem provides additional coverage and in a denim fabrication, while you might struggle a little on those 30 degree days, if you can't bear to abandon your jeans, this is the next best thing.
Customers say: "These short’s are great, comfortable, soft and ideal length for a lady of 57, would defo advise anyone to buy these . Delighted . Even for a younger person these would be great if you want a pair of shorts above the knee."
Working out how to wear leopard print, whatever the weather, is never far from a style insider's thoughts and even in 30-degree heat, this animal design will produce a winning look. The full and floaty skirt helps to keep you breezy and cool, and I particularly love the elasticated waist in hot and humid times. Pair with a t-shirt or shirt and sandals for a laid back summer look.
Customers say: "I’ve had so many compliments when I’ve worn this skirt and been asked where I’ve purchased and told them Amazon they were amazed and said they were going to purchase too. Didn’t break the bank at £22, looks great for the office by day but also for going out in at night too a very versatile item of clothing".
When it comes to trousers in high temperatures, where you can, opt for wide leg trousers, like with a skirt, the roomier silhouette will help with breathability, ensure air gets to your legs, and you should have a less hot and sticky feeling. Wide leg trousers in natural fabrics such as cotton and linen do this particularly well. This pair of trousers is available in seven colourways and is 80% cotton and 20% linen for maximum coolness.
Customers say: "Fantastic trousers, value for money, light weight comfy, brought to do long haul flight."
With 4.8k reviews and a 4.2 star rating, this cloche-style design is a stylish sun hat to wear all season long. The curved brim helps to shade your eyes and face from the sun, although make sure to still use sun cream. The black ribbon adds a polish to this straw hat and this delightful piece is available in five colourways and three sizes.
Customers say: "The hat came well packaged. Its very stylish on and has great sun coverage."
Available up to UK size 11
Toe-strap sandals are one of the big spring/summer shoe trends for 2025 and this bargain design is a great way of adding the look to your wardrobe without breaking the bank. The neutral colourway ensures this pair of sandals will go with pretty much any smart casual outfit idea. With an easy slip-on design, the toe strap helps to add support.
Customers say: "These are the most comfy toe loop sandals ever...if I could... Id live in them..."
When it comes to the latest sunglasses trends for 2025, some styles are considered directional and yet remain timeless. Tortoiseshell frames won't date, and the vintage aesthetic of these affordable sunnies keeps them looking cool. With a more rounded silhouette, this style will soften more angular face shapes.
Customers say: "Just as described. Fancy, polarised UV protection sunglasses. The delivery was fast and in a lovely pink box presentation."
With a hot weekend ahead and sunny climes for the foreseeable future, having some warm-weather outfits has never been more timely. But if you're too hot and bothered to head to the shops, then some SOS Amazon Prime shopping is a great option.
Offering next day delivery perks and special deals for members, regular shoppers of the site will know that Amazon Prime Day 2025 is just around the corner; and this year the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sales will take place from July 8th to 11th, with four days of deals exclusively for Prime members, which you can sign up to here, if you aren't already registered.
The huge selection on offer covers a range of styles, with some Prime pieces available for same-day delivery,making it extremely convenient. Shopping on Amazon can feel a little nerve-racking, so leaning on ratings and reviews is important for peace of mind.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.