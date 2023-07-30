Stylish sun hats that will see you through summer with a touch of Quiet Luxury

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The most stylish sun hats are a must in warmer climes. Offering protection to your head, face and in some cases necks too, a great sun hat coupled SPF should be on every summer hit list. Not always seen as the most stylish of accessories, we've found chic sun hats that will enhance your outfit too.

No summer capsule wardrobe is complete without a stylish sun hat. Neccesary for sun protection, this accessory is a tricky one to master, but once you have secured your faithful piece, it will see you through summer outfit ideas, and what to pack for a beach vacation with ease. Whether you're after fold down fabric bucket hats, or a piece that delivers a little more in the elegant style department, when it comes to stylish sun hats, that are a few key things to look out for.

Opting for primarily neutral colourway will ensure your stylish sun hat goes with everything in your wardrobe. From straw-hued design, to black, beige, khaki and white iterations - these are the sun hats that deliver when it comes to Quiet Luxury summer staples too. Classic silhouettes such as wide brimmed, Panama, trilby and cowboy are always on-trend in the summer, but check out this season's love of visors and bucket hats for more directional styles.

12 stylish sun hats to enjoy this summer and beyond

We've rounded up 12 stylish sun hats that will pair effortlessly with all your summer looks. From holiday outfit ideas, to adding a little more sartorial elegance to weekend ensembles, we've focused predominantly on Stealth Wealth styles that will elevate and discreetly add sun protection and elegance to your look.