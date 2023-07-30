Stylish sun hats that will see you through summer with a touch of Quiet Luxury
Stylish sun hats to wear this summer and beyond
The most stylish sun hats are a must in warmer climes. Offering protection to your head, face and in some cases necks too, a great sun hat coupled SPF should be on every summer hit list. Not always seen as the most stylish of accessories, we've found chic sun hats that will enhance your outfit too.
No summer capsule wardrobe is complete without a stylish sun hat. Neccesary for sun protection, this accessory is a tricky one to master, but once you have secured your faithful piece, it will see you through summer outfit ideas, and what to pack for a beach vacation with ease. Whether you're after fold down fabric bucket hats, or a piece that delivers a little more in the elegant style department, when it comes to stylish sun hats, that are a few key things to look out for.
Opting for primarily neutral colourway will ensure your stylish sun hat goes with everything in your wardrobe. From straw-hued design, to black, beige, khaki and white iterations - these are the sun hats that deliver when it comes to Quiet Luxury summer staples too. Classic silhouettes such as wide brimmed, Panama, trilby and cowboy are always on-trend in the summer, but check out this season's love of visors and bucket hats for more directional styles.
12 stylish sun hats to enjoy this summer and beyond
We've rounded up 12 stylish sun hats that will pair effortlessly with all your summer looks. From holiday outfit ideas, to adding a little more sartorial elegance to weekend ensembles, we've focused predominantly on Stealth Wealth styles that will elevate and discreetly add sun protection and elegance to your look.
RRP: £29 / $49 | Ideal for a Quiet Luxury vacation wardrobe, this simple straw hat with matching black ribbon trim is beautifully pared back. Pair with the best black swimsuits for an elegant, block colour look, or style with pretty summer dresses.
RRP: £29 (UK only) | When we think of visors, they usually have a little more of a sporty aesthetic, but we love the straw iteration here. With a feminine bow back tie and slightly floppy brim. Just remember this one won't protect the top of your head.
RRP: £45 / $71 | Give a grown-up nod to Barbiecore this season with a pink ribbon trim on this stylish Panama hat. Ethically made, this chic hat, crafted with paper raffia is biodegradable. If pink isn't your thing, there are another seven hues to choose from.
RRP: £25 / $37 | For a little more of a statement, try this super wide-brimmed design, with a thick stripe. Perfect for pairing with linen trousers, or the best linen dresses, this offers easy breezy style and face and neck protection - although you'll still need SPF.
RRP: £15 / $48 | The humble baseball cap is an excellent choice for summer headgear. A plain design will obviously pair with everything, but we love the '90s vibe of this white cap, with mint embroidery. Team with white linen shirts and flowy pants for sports luxe feel.
RRP: £39 (UK only) | The bucket hat, as with baseball caps have returned to the fore thanks to the popularity of '90s fashion trends. Perfect for a stylish sun hat, we love this simple beige iteration for a sleek Quiet Luxury feel. Easily packable its great for travel capsule wardrobe.
RRP: £26 / $38 | Monochrome is an excellent palette for a stylish sun hat, as it ensures that your investment will pretty much go with everything in your wardrobe. This design is packed full of detail for the price and we love the intricate weave and ribbon.
RRP: £380 / $440 | Cloche designs were a huge hit on the runway this season and this elegant Miu Miu hat pays homage to that aesthetic. With a deep brim and delicate polka dot tie, this stylish sun hat delivers a feminine '50s feel, perfect for pairing with the best midi dresses.
RRP: £49.99 / $69.90 | For lazing by the pool or hitting the beach, a big floppy brim offers lots of great shade. Pair with the latest sunglasses trends for a super glam look, finishing with a Quiet Luxury swimsuit for maximum style points. This design is also available in chocolate brown.
RRP: £345 / $443.44 | The Clemence sun hat has been a big hit for milliners Lock & Co this summer. With just navy and black iterations left in stock, this perfect everyday hat will work for holidays, weekends and 9-5s. Crafted from 100% silk for breathability.
RRP: £79 (UK only) | Sticking to a neutral colour palette, this elegantly woven design will work well with tailored pieces for summer occasions, making it ideal for what to wear to a wedding, especially one that will be predominantly outdoors.
RRP: £45 / $75 | The best cowboy boots have been a huge hit this season, and cowboy hats aren't far behind in terms of style trends. This straw design gives a discreet nod to the boho look, and will add a touch of androgyny to any ensemble. Pair with other neutrals.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
