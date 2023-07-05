Exude 'Quiet Luxury' on your next beach vacation with these chic styles
A 'Quiet Luxury' vacation wardrobe will ensure your look is elegant and well put together
A Quiet Luxury vacation wardrobe will ensure that your poolside ensembles are styled to perfection. Following a huge shift in the industry towards understated elegance, the Quiet Luxury look is perfect for ensuring you pack a tight edit too, so no excess baggage neccesary.
The trend for Stealth Wealth, or Quiet Luxury as it has been coined is centered around looking wealthy, without being too obvious about it. Ideal for helping you to create a travel capsule wardrobe, a Quiet Luxury vacation wardrobe involves a well-curated collection of neutral, timeless pieces that offer the perfect balance of practicality and stylish elegance.
When it comes to holiday outfit ideas, you want to avoid over packing and embracing less showy, more interchangeable, Quiet Luxury vacation items will help with this. To get started, think about the core basics you'll need for your trip, such as a dress for al fresco dining, denim shorts to slip over a swimsuit and a longline shirt that can be worn in all sorts of ways. Keep your palette neutral for versatility and elegance, and opt for good quality, natural fabrics for excellent handle, drape and breathability.
Your Quiet Luxury holiday wardrobe sorted
A Quiet Luxury vacation wardrobe is likely to encompass some items that are already in your closet, simply restyled for a fresh, directional spin. Select items that will work both in the day or evening, and keep things simple, opting for fresh, monochromatic palettes, that will feel crisp without too much accessorizing. While the overarching trend is largely focused on designer brands, you can do Quiet Luxury on a budget, just keep styling simple and silhouettes as classic as possible.
RRP: $89.50 / £100 | When it comes to how to wear a linen shirt, a longer line white iteration is possibly the most versatile piece you can add to your summer capsule wardrobe. Acting as one of the best beach cover-ups, you can wear it as a dress, a shirt, or a layering piece on a chilly early morning or evening.
RRP: $79.98 (US only) | The best black swimsuits exude Quiet Luxury swimwear vibes and this chic square neck design is perfect for contouring your frame, thanks to the ruched center front panel that gently glides over curves. A black swimsuit promises to never go out of style either, making them a great investment.
RRP: $168 / £191.09 | While you might have how to style linen pants for work down to a fine art, it's also one of the best pants fabric for a Quiet Luxury vacation wardrobe. This pair features a comfort-fit elasticated waist, making them easy to slip on over beachwear, as well as pairing with more elegant tops for evening.
RRP: $700 / £570 | Instantly recognizable by those in the know. These Oran sandals are the embodiment of Quiet Luxury shoes. The delicate stitch detailing and H-inspired foot strap create a pair of dressy flats that can be enjoyed from AM to PM
RRP: $510 / £370 | Quiet Luxury sunglasses are devoid of brash or obvious branding. These Celine sunglasses offer brightness thanks to the milky white hue, and the timeless metal hardware logo on the arms is just the right side of subtle for these designer sunglasses.
RRP: $79.99 (US only) | We largely recommend keeping your jewelry to a minimum on holiday, after all you don't want to add to the heat with tones of metal pieces. However, to add a little sparkle to your looks, try a simple pair of subtle gold hoop earrings.
RRP: $425 / £344.55 | Al fresco dining is what vacations are made for and the best summer dresses are the perfect partner for this type of event. This sleek eyeleted dress feels oh-so-warm-weather-ready and will also make one of the best black wedding guest dresses.
RRP: $49.90 / £32.99 | This look doesn't have to cost the earth and you can fake it with some clever straight-to-market buys. This raffia design from Spanish clothing brand Zara is the perfect example of a Quiet Luxury handbag on a tight budget.
RRP: $78 / £78 | Maxi skirts are a seasonal staple and this tiered design offers a flattering A-line fit, that will pair well with tucked in blouses, fitted t-shirts and tight fronted linen shirts. You can also slip it over your bathing suit to head straight to lunch.
RRP: $24.95 (US only) | When it comes to what to pack for a beach vacation, a selection of wear-with-everything tees should be on your list. This cotton design is breathable and the more fitted cut through the body works well with wide leg pants and A-line skirts.
RRP: $68.99 / £39.50 | Sticking to a neutral palette will help you mix and match everything in your suitcase. This full sleeved blouse, with embroidered detail, will work with a maxi skirt, a pair of denim shorts, or linen pants, taking you from AM to PM.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
-
-
Princess Anne's pale gray coat matched the weather as she embellished the look with amazing knotted gold and pearl brooch
Princess Anne's pale gray coat was perfectly matched to the weather in Scotland as the Princess joined the King and Queen at a garden party
By Laura Harman • Published
-
Queen Camilla ‘really stepped it up’ with Garden Party outfit but broke Queen Elizabeth’s formal style rule
Queen Camilla's Garden Party outfit in Scotland has won fans' approval and departed from the late Queen Elizabeth's personal preference
By Emma Shacklock • Published