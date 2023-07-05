Exude 'Quiet Luxury' on your next beach vacation with these chic styles

A Quiet Luxury vacation wardrobe will ensure that your poolside ensembles are styled to perfection. Following a huge shift in the industry towards understated elegance, the Quiet Luxury look is perfect for ensuring you pack a tight edit too, so no excess baggage neccesary.

The trend for Stealth Wealth, or Quiet Luxury as it has been coined is centered around looking wealthy, without being too obvious about it. Ideal for helping you to create a travel capsule wardrobe, a Quiet Luxury vacation wardrobe involves a well-curated collection of neutral, timeless pieces that offer the perfect balance of practicality and stylish elegance.

When it comes to holiday outfit ideas, you want to avoid over packing and embracing less showy, more interchangeable, Quiet Luxury vacation items will help with this. To get started, think about the core basics you'll need for your trip, such as a dress for al fresco dining, denim shorts to slip over a swimsuit and a longline shirt that can be worn in all sorts of ways. Keep your palette neutral for versatility and elegance, and opt for good quality, natural fabrics for excellent handle, drape and breathability.

Your Quiet Luxury holiday wardrobe sorted

A Quiet Luxury vacation wardrobe is likely to encompass some items that are already in your closet, simply restyled for a fresh, directional spin. Select items that will work both in the day or evening, and keep things simple, opting for fresh, monochromatic palettes, that will feel crisp without too much accessorizing. While the overarching trend is largely focused on designer brands, you can do Quiet Luxury on a budget, just keep styling simple and silhouettes as classic as possible.