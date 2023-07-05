Exude 'Quiet Luxury' on your next beach vacation with these chic styles

A 'Quiet Luxury' vacation wardrobe will ensure your look is elegant and well put together

Quiet Luxury Vacation Wardrobe: Free People, Eileen Fisher, Macy's
(Image credit: Free People, Eileen Fisher, Macy's)
Rivkie Baum
By Rivkie Baum
published

A Quiet Luxury vacation wardrobe will ensure that your poolside ensembles are styled to perfection. Following a huge shift in the industry towards understated elegance, the Quiet Luxury look is perfect for ensuring you pack a tight edit too, so no excess baggage neccesary. 

The trend for Stealth Wealth, or Quiet Luxury as it has been coined is centered around looking wealthy, without being too obvious about it. Ideal for helping you to create a travel capsule wardrobe, a Quiet Luxury vacation wardrobe involves a well-curated collection of neutral, timeless pieces that offer the perfect balance of practicality and stylish elegance. 

When it comes to holiday outfit ideas, you want to avoid over packing and embracing less showy, more interchangeable, Quiet Luxury vacation items will help with this. To get started, think about the core basics you'll need for your trip, such as a dress for al fresco dining, denim shorts to slip over a swimsuit and a longline shirt that can be worn in all sorts of ways. Keep your palette neutral for versatility and elegance, and opt for good quality, natural fabrics for excellent handle, drape and breathability.  

Your Quiet Luxury holiday wardrobe sorted

A Quiet Luxury vacation wardrobe is likely to encompass some items that are already in your closet, simply restyled for a fresh, directional spin. Select items that will work both in the day or evening, and keep things simple, opting for fresh, monochromatic palettes, that will feel crisp without too much accessorizing. While the overarching trend is largely focused on designer brands, you can do Quiet Luxury on a budget, just keep styling simple and silhouettes as classic as possible.

white linen shirt
J.Crew Linen Cotton Beach Shirt

RRP: $89.50 / £100 | When it comes to how to wear a linen shirt, a longer line white iteration is possibly the most versatile piece you can add to your summer capsule wardrobe. Acting as one of the best beach cover-ups, you can wear it as a dress, a shirt, or a layering piece on a chilly early morning or evening. 

Calvin Klein for Macy
Calvin Klein for Macy's Swimsuit

RRP: $79.98 (US only) | The best black swimsuits exude Quiet Luxury swimwear vibes and this chic square neck design is perfect for contouring your frame, thanks to the ruched center front panel that gently glides over curves. A black swimsuit promises to never go out of style either, making them a great investment. 

wide leg linen pants in black
Eileen Fisher Organic Linen Pants

RRP: $168 / £191.09 | While you might have how to style linen pants for work down to a fine art, it's also one of the best pants fabric for a Quiet Luxury vacation wardrobe. This pair features a comfort-fit elasticated waist, making them easy to slip on over beachwear, as well as pairing with more elegant tops for evening.

Oran black sandals with white stitch detail
Hermes Leather Oran Sandals

RRP: $700 / £570 | Instantly recognizable by those in the know. These Oran sandals are the embodiment of Quiet Luxury shoes. The delicate stitch detailing and H-inspired foot strap create a pair of dressy flats that can be enjoyed from AM to PM

Celine white sunglasses
Celine Square Frame Sunglasses

RRP: $510 / £370 | Quiet Luxury sunglasses are devoid of brash or obvious branding. These Celine sunglasses offer brightness thanks to the milky white hue, and the timeless metal hardware logo on the arms is just the right side of subtle for these designer sunglasses.

gold hoop earrings
Kay 14K Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings

RRP: $79.99 (US only) | We largely recommend keeping your jewelry to a minimum on holiday, after all you don't want to add to the heat with tones of metal pieces. However, to add a little sparkle to your looks, try a simple pair of subtle gold hoop earrings.

Sea NYC dress in black with eyelets
Sea NYC Addie Eyelet Dress

RRP: $425 / £344.55 | Al fresco dining is what vacations are made for and the best summer dresses are the perfect partner for this type of event. This sleek eyeleted dress feels oh-so-warm-weather-ready and will also make one of the best black wedding guest dresses.

raffia tote
Zara Raffia Tote Bag

RRP: $49.90 / £32.99 | This look doesn't have to cost the earth and you can fake it with some clever straight-to-market buys. This raffia design from Spanish clothing brand Zara is the perfect example of a Quiet Luxury handbag on a tight budget.

white maxi skirt
Free People White Maxi Skirt

RRP: $78 / £78 | Maxi skirts are a seasonal staple and this tiered design offers a flattering A-line fit, that will pair well with tucked in blouses, fitted t-shirts and tight fronted linen shirts. You can also slip it over your bathing suit to head straight to lunch.

white V-neck t-shirt
LL Bean White V-Neck T-Shirt

RRP: $24.95 (US only) | When it comes to what to pack for a beach vacation, a selection of wear-with-everything tees should be on your list. This cotton design is breathable and the more fitted cut through the body works well with wide leg pants and A-line skirts. 

white top with black embroidery
M&S Embroidered Full Sleeve Top

RRP: $68.99 / £39.50 | Sticking to a neutral palette will help you mix and match everything in your suitcase. This full sleeved blouse, with embroidered detail, will work with a maxi skirt, a pair of denim shorts, or linen pants, taking you from AM to PM.

denim shorts
AGolde Long Parker Denim Shorts

RRP: $150 / £190 | Denim shorts are great for sightseeing and trips down to the pool or beach, so make sure you grab your pair. No longer just about bum skimming Daisy Dukes, there are plenty of longer leg lengths available for added coverage.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York. 


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

