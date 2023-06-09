12 of the best 'Quiet Luxury' handbags that showcase elegance and sophistication
The best Quiet Luxury handbags immediately up the ante of your outfit. One of this season's hottest trends, the joy of Quiet Luxury is that the trend for looking subtly wealthy is not a new one and a look that is unlikely to fall out of favor anytime soon.
When it comes to hot accessories, this season is all about the best Quiet Luxury handbags. Categorized by their simplicity and lack of monogram detailing, Quiet Luxury or Stealth Wealth handbags are some of the best handbags to invest in as their classic style makes them timeless buys you can wear forever.
If you're looking for the best Quiet Luxury handbags then opting for an ageless style is important. While bags can have some nod to the fashion house they belong to, the branding should be small and discreet, as this handbag trend is all about bags that have an 'if you know, you know' quality too them.
Best Quiet Luxury Handbags
There are a few key things to look out for when investing in the best Quiet Luxury handbags. A fashion trend categorized by its timelessness, opting for a neutral color will ensure that your handbag immediately looks more expensive and won't go out of style. When it comes to fabric, while leather is the obvious and possibly best choice for nailing Stealth Wealth, new, high quality vegan leathers can mimic the look and feel of the real thing just as well. Although more seasonally led, raffia and good quality canvas bags, again in neutral hues will fulfill the brief too and can be kept from summer to summer.
In terms of shape, the world really is your oyster and the best Quiet Luxury handbags can come in all shapes and sizes, as this trend has a lifestyle quality, rather than a set silhouette, as you can inject this look into day or evening wear.
RRP: $1,390 / £980 | One of the best designer tote bags this season, a great every day bag, the T Tote from Toteme is a slightly more unusual shape if you like a statement piece of arm candy that will also slip effortlessly into the Quiet Luxury trend.
RRP: $465 / £345 | A more affordable designer bag, if you want to dress like Kate Middleton then DeMellier is a great place to start. Previously spotted carrying bags from the label, we love the subtle branding and elegant clasp detail, perfect for Quiet Luxury.
RRP: $3,390 / £2,830 | The Row is one of the leaders of the Stealth Wealth aesthetic. Making some of the best jeans for Quiet Luxury, this American clothing brand's clothing feels both directional and timeless, with subtle detailing, this shoulder bag won't date.
RRP: $470 / £320 | The Sept Mini is a chic designer crossbody bag that can easily be carried by its top handle for evening wear. This delicious bordeaux hue makes a striking change from black and tan without compromising on versatility or longevity.
RRP: $3,300 / £2,300 | French clothing brand Celine is known for its luxury goods and when it comes to Quiet Luxury handbags, it nails the brief. This buttery soft bag is one of the best designer bags for work as this cognac hue will work all year.
RRP: $3,300 / £2,415 | The best Saint Laurent bags are often treated to the bags statement YSL hardware, making them beautiful, but a little too monogramed for the Quiet Luxury bag trend. The Manhattan however is an absolute gem for Stealth Wealth.
RRP: $1,700 / £1,200 | Spanish clothing brand Loewe is perhaps best known for its Puzzle bag that comes in a vast array of sizes and colors. The Hammock, slightly less well known oozes elegance and is just as practical and versatile for a great investment.
RRP: $1,650 / £1,300 | Beautifully crafted, buttery soft leather bags can be spotted a mile off and this sleek designer tote has a delightfully oversized silhouette that ensures you can carry your essentials in style. This mid brown hue will go well with everything.
RRP: $990 / £650 | When it comes to Quiet Luxury handbags for the evening, this curved pouch is a statement piece of arm candy that feels subtle and elegant too. With discreet branding from the British designer brand, we love the chain wristlet detail.
RRP: $1,890 / £1,390 | The curved silhouette is bang on trend, but the front clasp and delicate top hand add a ladylike elegance that won't go out of fashion. The light grey color palette makes it ideal for pairing with pastel hued wedding guest dresses.
RRP: $12,989 / £11,831.86 | We can't talk about the best Quiet Luxury handbags, without the Hermès Birkin. One of the most sought after designer bags, there is waiting list for new versions, so try reputable second hand dealers if you want to invest.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
