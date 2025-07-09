Emma Bunton's pastel pink outfit is the perfect tribute to her Baby Spice alter ego

Synonymous with pastel hues, former Spice Girl Emma Bunton thrilled fans with her outfit choice for Mel B's wedding at the weekend. Attending the London nuptials alongside husband Jade and son Beau, the songstress chose a trend-worthy pastel pink dress with matching headpiece, teaming it with sparkly stilettos and a white, quilted kiss lock bag.

Wearing one of Kate Middleton's favourite designers, Emma Bunton opted for a pale pink, asymmetric dress by fashion designer Roland Mouret, and the pretty light hue of the dress gave a nod to her Baby Spice persona.

Completing her outfit with a coordinating headpiece by Emily London and sparkly shoes by Jennifer Chamandi, the star demonstrated a sterling example of what to wear to a wedding this summer. Breaking from the all-pink ensemble, Emma added a chic kiss lock, white clutch bag to her ensemble. The vintage Chanel design featured the brand's signature quilt detailing, making it instantly recognisable.

Emma Bunton's baby pink dress with matching headpiece gives a nod to her Spice Girl style

With warmer weather on the way once more, pastel outfits are taking top trend billing. Light and bright for sunny days, this occasion-ready colour palette is a great choice for nuptials and events, as so clearly demonstrated by Emma Bunton.

Emma's dress featured Roland Mouret's signature asymmetric neckline, making the dress easily identifiable. The pleated shoulders and draped skirt panel created a soft and swishy silhouette that felt feminine and party-ready.

The star's chosen hat for the occasion was a halo headband, a style we have seen worn by the Princess of Wales in the past, giving Emma's full outfit quite the Royal feel. While the dress is seemingly sold out, thanks to the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, pastel pinks are easy to find on the high street, and we've found a host of the best wedding guest dresses in this delightful hue to see you through the summer.

Get the look

Coast Waterfall Crepe Midi Dress £116.10 at Coast With a waterfall skirt, this dress was probably the closest we could find to Emma's designer style. With a ruched shoulder detail and fit and flare shape, this feminine and figure-flattering design is a great option for those with a bursting diary over the summer. Reiss Ruched-Front Midi Dress in Pale Pink £230 at Reiss Ruched through the middle for gentle skimming of a midriff, this pale pink dress actually gives a nid to another famous Spice Girl member. The centre gathering is reminiscent of this dress by Victoria Beckham. HOUSE OF CB Cindy Cut-Out Woven Midi Dress £179 at Selfridges Delivering a much fuller skirt silhouette, this is one of the best summer dresses for those in need of occasionwear. The slightly dropped waist is bang-on trend, and the sugared almond hue makes this look simply delicious. Phase Eight Julissa Frill Wrap Midi Dress £129 at Phase Eight Wrap dresses are some of the most figure-flattering cuts that you can buy. The gentle gather at the waist, combined with the waterfall skirt and bust framing crossover enhances hourglass curves with ease.

Eveupp Quilted Purse With Chain Strap Crossbody Bags £25 at Amazon Although the kiss lock style has had success this season, finding alternatives to Emma's exceptional vintage Chanel number proved tricky. This piece pays homage to the classic quilt detailing that is a hallmark of the brand's handbags and even has the chain and leather style strap. BABEYOND Veil Fascinator £14.99 at Amazon Emma Bunton's headpiece is from a milliner, Emily London, but her exceptional Fabiana Headpiece will set you back £950. This high street alternative focuses on the net veil covering that adds a vintage feel to any look. Dune London Mayve Gold Stiletto £129 at Dune London Echo Emma's sparkly shoe choice with some glitter stilettos of your own. This Dune London design features a platform base, stiletto heel and supportive ankle strap to help you stand tall with confidence. This party-ready shoe can be worn for years to come.

Emma Bunton's ensemble for Mel B's wedding delivered what we can only describe as 'Grown-up Spice'. Referencing her formal pastel-hued persona, Baby Spice looked every inch the stylish star in her soft pink designer dress and coordinating accessories.

A curve-loving silhouette, the mini-length hemline was perfectly balanced by the high, asymmetric neckline and long sleeves for a chic and elegant finish. Lengthening her legs with huge heels, the star looked relaxed and happy as she celebrated her close friend and former bandmate's wedding. With no fussy jewellery, Emma let her headpiece, shoes, and vintage bag play supporting roles to her beautiful dress, reminding us that tonally pastel outfits are a fantastic option for warm-weather wedding attire.