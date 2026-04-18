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I always struggle with shopping for a wedding outfit, but after seeing Cat Deeley’s latest look, I think I’ve found the perfect dress

The presenter looked amazing in a bubblegum pink frock and classic heels

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A HEADSHOT OF CAT DEELEY
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
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I love a wedding, and I always feel excited when I know there is a big day in my diary, but finding the perfect outfit for some upcoming nuptials is one of those wardrobe jobs that I really struggle with. The tricky bit is finding an outfit that will look great for a special event, while also being comfy to wear all day and night – oh, and ideally it needs to be a piece I can style in different ways to get plenty of extra fashion mileage out of it.

I have been searching endlessly for a frock that will do it all, and I think I may have just found The One after seeing Cat Deeley’s latest look while presenting ‘This Morning’. The star looked stunning in a bubblegum pink dress from Reiss, which had a fitted top half and a V-shaped seam at the waist before flaring out into a soft a-line skirt.

CAT DEELEY WEARING A PINK DRESS AND NUDE HEELS

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop The Look

Shop More Pink Dresses

Pink is really having a moment and is a key spring/summer fashion colour trend for 2026. Although bubblegum shades may seem a little bold, they also have a very romantic feel to them and can be styled with plenty of different tones and accessories to switch up the feel each time you wear your frock.

For a glam upgrade, add shiny silver finishing touches or classic pearly details, or to go a little bolder, try introducing leopard print heels or a colour pop clutch.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

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