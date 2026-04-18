I always struggle with shopping for a wedding outfit, but after seeing Cat Deeley’s latest look, I think I’ve found the perfect dress

I love a wedding, and I always feel excited when I know there is a big day in my diary, but finding the perfect outfit for some upcoming nuptials is one of those wardrobe jobs that I really struggle with. The tricky bit is finding an outfit that will look great for a special event, while also being comfy to wear all day and night – oh, and ideally it needs to be a piece I can style in different ways to get plenty of extra fashion mileage out of it.

I have been searching endlessly for a frock that will do it all, and I think I may have just found ‘The One’ after seeing Cat Deeley’s latest look while presenting ‘This Morning’. The star looked stunning in a bubblegum pink dress from Reiss, which had a fitted top half and a V-shaped seam at the waist before flaring out into a soft a-line skirt.

The figure-flattering design also had a ruffle feature over the shoulders, and it managed to look both classic and contemporary all at the same time. The colour will really stand out from the crowd of wedding-goers, and the silhouette will boost curves nicely while being easy to sit in during the speeches and roomy enough when hitting the dancefloor later.

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Shop The Look

Exact Match Reiss Giselle Ruffle Tie-Neck Keyhole Midi Dress £258 at Reiss The little extra design details really add the wow-factor to this dress and all without feeling too much or OTT for a big day. Wear it with flesh tone, strappy heels like Cat and an understated clutch, and you'll be all set. Exact Match Gianvito Rossi Portofino Ankle-Strap Sandals £511 at Farfetch This pair of suede heels have been popular with celebs as they really do go with everything. The elegant and fuss-free design combined with a warmed-up neutral colour will sit well with anything from from your best barrel leg jeans to a patterned skirt.

Shop More Pink Dresses

M&S Pure Ramie Godet Waisted Maxi Dress £110 at M&S The well placed seams on this one will accentuate natural curves or create them on straighter frames. Wear it as it is with wedges or add a patterned jacket for even more oomph. Nobody's Child Pink Shirred V-Neck Eliza Midi Dress £99 at Nobody's Child The shirred panels at the top of this dress add shape, while keeping the dress comfy to move around in. Finish it with court shoes or your best white trainers. Zara Midi Poplin Dress with Bows £35.99 at Zara The bows on the shoulder straps bring an extra pretty vibe to this floaty sun dress. All it needs is some sparkly earrings and silver heels, and you'll be ready for any event.

Pink is really having a moment and is a key spring/summer fashion colour trend for 2026. Although bubblegum shades may seem a little bold, they also have a very romantic feel to them and can be styled with plenty of different tones and accessories to switch up the feel each time you wear your frock.

For a glam upgrade, add shiny silver finishing touches or classic pearly details, or to go a little bolder, try introducing leopard print heels or a colour pop clutch.