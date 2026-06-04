Holly Willoughby's intimate behind-the-scenes look into her 'quiet luxury' kitchen offers plenty of inspirational design elements

Despite having been on our TV screens for years, we so rarely get to see behind the scenes at home with Holly Willoughby, until this week, when she invited fans to join a cook-along while preparing a family meal in her incredibly luxurious kitchen.

The TV presenter gave fans a glimpse into her everyday life via a cooking video on Instagram, showing her making her signature chilli con carne dish.

The quiet luxury kitchen design certainly commands attention, from the on-trend pot filler tap to the high-end La Cornue oven and the marble splashback – every detail feels considered and chic, making the kitchen look expensive and elegant.

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Inside Holly Willoughby's luxury kitchen

It's impossible not to notice the exquisite design details of Holly's luxury kitchen. I'm particularly taken with the pot filler tap above the range cooker – a kitchen design trend that has become hugely popular in recent years.

“Positioned behind the hob or close to the cooking zone, a pot filler allows pans to be filled directly where they will be used, which removes one of the more awkward parts of cooking: carrying a heavy pan of water from the sink to the stove," says Charlotte Butler, Kitchen Design Manager at BK Eleven. "It is a simple idea, but one that can make a kitchen feel much more efficient in daily use."

Given her use of heavy cast-iron casserole dishes, it's clear that Holly's pot filler tap is perfectly positioned to aid her cooking routine by reducing the amount of heavy lifting and carrying – a sign of good kitchen design.

(Image credit: Future)

However, it was Holly's choice of cookware that got us all talking at w&h. We were not expecting her "favourite pot" to be quite so quirky, given how chic the kitchen feels.

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The step-by-step video, clearly inspired by years of watching the chefs on This Morning, shows Holly cooking up her family favourite. She begins by saying, "I've got this one pot and a wooden spoon." But we know from her caption that it's not just any pot, it's in fact her favourite pot, which took us by surprise, given that it's the iconic STAUB pumpkin casserole dish – a design usually reserved for autumn.

"As soon as I spotted the black enamel, I suspected this was a STAUB casserole dish," says Laura Honey, w&h's e-commerce editor. "It's one of the brand's most distinctive features and a favourite among chefs because it hides everyday wear better than lighter interiors.

The curved, glossy lid, well-aligned fit to the base, and generously sized handles are also hallmarks of premium French cast iron design, so it's easy to see why it would be Holly's preferred pan."

The neutral colour scheme is key to making the kitchen feel effortlessly chic. Having one continuous slab of marble creates a seamless continuation of the countertop up onto the wall, which is both practical, to protect surfaces from splashes and spills, but also helps to welcome an added touch of luxe to the overall look.