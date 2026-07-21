Pamela Anderson's garden isn't what you'd expect – one surprising feature completely steals the show

While we are starting to see many celebrities turn to a life of gardening and growing their own veggies, Pamela Anderson's plot might just be the most impressive and whimsical one we've seen yet, with one surprising feature dominating the space. Raised beds.

Whether you're vegetable gardening as a beginner or looking to transform your garden on a budget, a great way to elevate your space and make room for edible plants is raised beds. If you're limited by small garden ideas, then you might have accepted that raised beds aren't possible, but they're actually great space savers and allow you to plant more varieties in one space.

If you're not quite sold, take a look at Pamela Anderson's abundant garden, with a surprising amount of raised beds all overflowing with flowers, herbs and vegetables.

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RHS Plants Garden maypole plant support £26.99 at RHS Whether it's sweet peas or tomatoes, this charming maypole support is just what you need to keep your plants growing tall and strong. diceevil 2.4m Heavy Duty Steel Garden Arch Trellis £13.99 at Amazon Want to connect two raised beds together like Pamela? Using a high-quality arch like this is ideal and creates a wonderful feature to walk underneath, too. D.A.Y. Republic 8m Soft Twist Ties for Plant Support £3.95 at Amazon As plants grow taller, they'll be in desperate need of a little support; these soft ties are ideal for keeping plants upright without causing any damage.

Raised beds aren't just an aesthetic cottage garden idea; they're extremely practical too, even if you don't think you've got the space in your garden. And after spotting Pamela's collection, we're ready to start adding them to our plots.

We were already majorly inspired by the model's take on the farmhouse trend last year when she shared her converted barn and all its charming traditional interiors. But that, simply, didn't prepare us for just how impressive her vegetable garden is.

Through her garden, there are raised beds as far as the eye can see, but what's really caught our eye is the variety of the plants being grown. From squashes to tomatoes, lavender to sunflowers, the beds are overflowing and even connected with steel arches.

These arches and maypole supports dotted around her garden are fantastic ways to support your plants as they grow. Especially if you've got heavy crops like courgettes, squashes, tomatoes and fruit trees.

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The great thing about raised beds is that you can build them up too, almost like a mound in the centre, which allows for even more plants and growth. They're also ideal if you're looking to start