Zoe Ball's flourishing 'naturalistic' garden is proof that choosing native plants is the key to all-year-round success

Whether you've got all the time in the world or are a busy gardener, finding plants to suit your space is the best way to create a blooming garden without too much elbow grease. And one of our favourite green-thumbed celebrities just proved that.

There are various reasons the rewilding trend and meadowscaping continue to be popular amongst gardeners, both amateur and professional. Not only are these garden trends great for wildlife, but they also champion plants native to UK spaces, leading to more self-sustaining growth and less maintenance. Which is why choosing local-loving plants is definitely the way to go when filling your garden with flowers, flora and foliage.

Which is exactly what radio host Zoe Ball has done. After already falling head over heels for Zoe's organic zoned garden design earlier this year, we've been keeping an eye on her outdoor space, and it's safe to say it's flourishing.

A post shared by Zoe Ball (@zoetheball) A photo posted by on

Sharing her blooming garden on her Instagram, @zoetheball, Zoe says, "So satisfying to get home to mayhem in the garden, do a strong morning of weeding, pruning, sorting & feeding, then step back to enjoy. Despite the nasturtiums, dahlias and echinacea being munched to oblivion, there is still so much blooming."

Much of Zoe's garden is filled with classic cottage garden plants, from hydrangeas to lavender; there are so many beloved English varieties that thrive in all kinds of weather. And more importantly, they bloom even when pruning and feeding have been left a little longer than planned.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Filling your garden with native plants that thrive on neglect doesn't mean settling for a barren land of cacti; it's actually the opposite. Our resident gardener, Orpheus Alexander, explains how Zoe's garden proves naturalistic planting is the secret to a successful garden.

"The combination of ornamental grasses, hardy geraniums, salvias, gaura, cephalaria and other long-flowering perennials creates a garden full of movement, texture and seasonal interest," he begins.

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"What particularly impresses me is how full and textured the planting feels. The borders are generous and layered, allowing plants to intermingle in a way that reflects natural plant communities while still feeling cohesive and considered," adds Orpheus.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While you might be up to date with your June gardening jobs, spaces like Zoe's are wonderfully relatable. By choosing plants that are happy with the typical UK weather and don't need heaps of tending to, you're rewarded tenfold, even when you can't get into the garden every day.

"It's a great example of how contemporary naturalistic planting can combine colour, texture and wildlife value to create a space that is every bit as restorative as it is visually striking. It's the sort of garden that makes you want to slow down, take a seat and spend time in it," says Orpheus.

And we couldn't agree more, the layered planting and organic zoning are incredibly inviting.

Orpheus Alexander Social Links Navigation Professional gardener Orpheus is a gardener, designer and lifelong plant enthusiast who regularly works with w&h as our 'resident gardener' to help solve problems. He shares practical tips and behind-the-scenes glimpses of his projects on social media, where you’ll often find him talking plants, design ideas, and the joys (and challenges) of real-life gardening.

Want to try out some garden zoning yourself? The mosaic garden trend is the perfect blend of rewilding and intentional garden design.