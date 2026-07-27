Too hot to water your garden? This clever set-up does it for you

With temperatures set to surpass 30 degrees again this week, watering your garden will probably be the last thing you want to be outside doing. To keep your plants hydrated and you out of the sun, here's a clever automatic watering set-up.

It's all well and good knowing how to water your garden plants properly, but when intense weather arrives, it can make it nearly impossible to keep plants hydrated and happy. With another heatwave on the way, now is the time to prepare your garden with some helpful watering set-ups.

Even though you don't necessarily have to water your garden plants every day in a heatwave, finding ways to keep them hydrated during the droughts is key. Garden design expert and influencer Ish has shared his secret to ensuring his plants are watered, even when he can't get into the garden to do it himself.