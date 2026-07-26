I tried the viral fly deterrent coffee burning hack - and I was certainly left surprised by the outcome

If your home is anything like mine, you will have been inundated with flies, big and small, this summer. And with the heatwave forcing me to keep windows and doors open, the problem is worse than ever.

It's no secret that trying to get rid of flies in your home is a never-ending issue, and one that becomes particularly difficult the second summer starts. Knowing this, I've been making sure my bins smell good and keeping up with my daily cleaning habits to help make them feel as unwelcome as possible. However, despite this, they still find my home all too welcoming, it seems.

So with over a month of heatwave weather, and my reluctance to admit defeat, I was hopeful when I saw several reels on Instagram praising this all-natural coffee-burning technique that is said to help not just flies but mosquitoes too.

A post shared by PamH♥️ (@maprh13) A photo posted by on