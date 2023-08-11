How to get rid of mosquitoes: 8 ways to stop mosquitoes getting in the house

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As we reach the height of summer, mosquito season is well and truly upon us. Take note of these natural deterrents to tackle how to get rid of mosquitoes from inside the house and surrounding patio areas to enjoy a pest-free summer.

Everyone dreads that irritating buzzing noise that means a mosquito has found its way into your home. But at this time of the year, when you're trying to cool down rooms without ac and therefore keeping the windows open, mosquitoes will inevitably find a way into the house at some point.

We've spoken to pest control experts to find out the most effective, harmless and natural ways to repel pesky mosquitoes - just like when trying to keep flies away - to ensure you can enjoy keeping your windows open without the risk of getting bitten.

How to get rid of mosquitoes: 7 natural repellents to try

If you're wondering how to keep mosquitoes away, prevention is the best method for how to get rid of mosquitoes. Sophie Thorogood, an expert from pest prevention specialists Pelsis Group tells woman&home, "As we approach the height of summer, the flying menaces that are mosquitoes start to appear in abundance."

"The warmer temperatures make the flying critters pass through their life cycle quicker, meaning they are laying more eggs and, therefore, more are hatching. So it’s wise to take every precaution in order to avoid being bitten."

While pest control expert Robert Collins at Myjobquote adds, "Although the 30 plus native species are not dangerous, the bites of some are irritating, itchy and uncomfortable."

Try the following expert tips for getting rid of mosquitos from your home.

1. Remove standing water

(Image credit: Getty)

Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, so it's incredibly important to eliminate any potential breeding grounds. Don't leave sinks filled with water for instance, as this could lure them in to set up home.

Carlos Garcia of commercial cleaning experts Total Clean says, "I recommend checking your surroundings for any buckets, flower pots, or other containers that may collect water. Empty or cover them up to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs."

"Keep your gutters clear of leaves, moss and debris to prevent standing water from forming," adds Robert.

Mike Houareaum, Pest Control Technician at ASPECT adds the handy tip, "If you can’t get rid of the stagnant water, use a teaspoon of oil to deter mosquitos."

And if you're worried about your garden pond, a popular garden trend in 2023, Sophie says, "Removing all water will obviously not be possible with a pond, however, there are solutions like introducing fish such as guppies, koi or carp, all of which feed on larvae."

2. Keep your surroundings clean and clear

Bugs love hiding spaces in order to take shelter, so do what you can to avoid giving them that opportunity to hide in your home. Mosquitoes in particular love clutter, so ensure you clean your home often as well as having a good declutter if you want to keep mosquitoes away - and any other creepy crawlies you don't want in your home.

And when it comes to your outdoor living spaces, the same rules apply. Carlos Garcia says, "Trim overgrown bushes, mow the lawn regularly, and remove any piles of leaves or debris where mosquitoes could hide."

3. Install fly screens on windows and doors

(Image credit: Getty)

If you want to keep your windows open for some much-needed fresh air this summer, but want to avoid mosquitos getting in, a fly screen is your best bet.

Mike Houareaum says, "Fit all your windows and doors with fine mesh screens to prevent insects from entering your home while still allowing fresh air to circulate. Make sure there are no holes or tears in the screens. You can also use lace curtains if you have PVC windows, which can be attached using coiled wire."

Sophie Thorogood adds, "Installing fly screens on your doors and windows means you can leave them open during the sweltering summer heat, giving vital ventilation while not worrying about mosquitoes or any other flying insects invading your home."

You can also invest in a mosquito net, as Carlos Garcia adds, "If you're dealing with a high mosquito population, I’d definitely consider using mosquito nets over your bed. They create a physical barrier that keeps those blood-suckers away while you enjoy a peaceful night's sleep."

4. Use a yellow bug light

Mosquitoes are attracted to light, so dim lighting or a yellow bug light can reduce their attraction and keep them away.

Mike Houareau suggests, "Replace outdoor lighting with yellow bug lights, which are less attractive to flying insects compared to regular white lights." The best part of investing in this type of light is that it will also keep away other pesky flying insects such as flies and moths.

The w&h team recommends:

LOHAS Bug Light Bulb Yellow LED Bulbs Change the light bulbs in your kitchen, bedrooms or on the porch to these specialist yellow bug-repelling bulbs

5. Improve the air quality indoors

In addition to removing water sources, you should also consider reducing the moisture in the air to help prevent this unwanted pest from being tempted to enter your home.

"Mosquitoes prefer warmer, more humid environments," Sarah Beck, Operations Manager at The Pest Master explains. "So try to ensure a cooler atmosphere, such as fans or air conditioning."

One of the best dehumidifiers or a clean fan are great ways to dispel the air and improve indoor air quality that will deter mosquitoes.

6. Seek repelling scents

(Image credit: Getty)

Mosquitoes dislike a lot of scents, so using natural repellants is an effective way to keep mosquitoes away.

"One of the most common scents that mosquitoes dislike is coconut," says Sarah Beck. "Other odours that mosquitoes dislike include garlic, cinnamon, peppermint, cedar, citronella, lemongrass, patchouli, catnip, lavender, lemon eucalyptus, and marigold."

So there are plenty of scent options when it comes to keeping mosquitoes away naturally - you can even plant a lot of them in your garden, making for a natural deterrent.

Carlos Garcia says, "You can use essential oils or candles with these fragrances to help repel mosquitoes." However, it's thought that essential oils are the most effective option, as Robert Collins explains, "Candles are not the most effective delivery method, so use an essential oil diffuser for better results."

7. Seal gaps and cracks

(Image credit: Getty)

The final thing you should make sure you're doing to prevent mosquitoes from getting in your home is sealing off any cracks and gaps in your walls and windows, as insects can easily enter your home through these spaces. We know this from similar expert advice when looking at how to get rid of spiders – preventing access is key.

Mike Houareau says, "Inspect your home for any gaps, cracks, or holes in walls, doors, and windows. Use caulk or weatherstripping to seal these openings, as they can serve as entry points for insects."

8. Spritz repellent sprays

While natural deterrents should keep mosquitoes away from your home, it's always a good idea to have a repellent spray to hand just in case the odd one makes its way in. They're also helpful if you're outside away from your home, where there may be no natural deterrents around to get rid of mosquitoes.

Sophie Thorogood says, "As an added precaution when sitting in the garden for long periods, it's always advisable to have a repellant spray handy in case mosquitoes come close by. Spays are also a good idea if you are planning on going hiking or on a long walk."

Carlos Garcia adds, "I highly recommend applying mosquito repellents containing oil of lemon eucalyptus to exposed skin when you're outdoors. These repellents are highly effective in keeping mosquitoes at bay. Just remember to follow the instructions on the label."

What smell do mosquitoes hate?

As previously mentioned, there are a lot of smells that mosquitoes dislike and therefore make great natural repellents. These smells include coconut, cinnamon, peppermint, garlic, cedar, citronella, lemongrass, lavender, lemon and eucalyptus.

Daniel Carruthers, grow your own expert at Cultivar Greenhouses, suggests growing some plants and herbs in your garden with scents that will keep mosquitoes away. He says, "The strong scent of herbs like mint, lavender, rosemary and lemongrass will keep mosquito insects away."

He adds, "For a stronger repellent, you can help the plant release its fragrant oils by adding a few leaves or stems to the barbecue grill, chopping them up and scattering them around your outdoor area, or even rubbing a few crushed leaves directly onto your skin, as long as you have no allergies to them."

Daniel continues, “There are also several strong scented ornamental flowers that hold mosquito-repelling properties, such as alliums and geraniums and marigolds. Plant these in containers, window boxes or hanging baskets in key areas around your outside eating area to keep any unwelcome guests away."

Citronella candles and scent coils are another hugely popular way to repel mosquitoes, as well as other insects, too. And you can easily pick these up at your local homeware store.

How do I get rid of mosquitoes in my room at night?

As mentioned in the tips above, a couple of ways to get mosquitoes away from your bedroom at night are firstly, to get a mosquito net over your bed and secondly, to get a yellow bug light in your room. You can also use a mosquito repellent spray or plug-in device specifically designed for indoor use.

However, as mosquitoes are attracted to body heat - and our bodies are at their hottest at night in bed - having a fan or air conditioning is arguably the most effective way to get rid of mosquitoes in your room at night.

Robert Collins says, "Using fans indoors will reduce the humidity levels and keep you cool. Mosquitoes are attracted to body heat and odour as well as the carbon dioxide that we exhale. A fan may help reduce these factors."

And Georgios Likopoulos, a pest exterminator from Fantastic Pest Control adds, "Putting fans in your living areas to create air currents prevents mosquitoes from flying."

What keeps mosquitoes away naturally? The best way to keep mosquitoes away naturally is to follow the above tips, especially when it comes to using natural scent repellers that mosquitoes dislike and removing any stagnant water to avoid breeding grounds for the insects. Sarah Beck says, "Certain plants in the garden, such as citronella, lemongrass, lavender, and marigolds, can deter mosquitoes. Essential oils derived from these plants can also be used as natural mosquito repellents. For instance, lemon eucalyptus oil is recognised as a reliable mosquito repellent." And Robert Collins suggests, "A herb garden nearby will also put off mosquitos who don’t like the smell of rosemary, basil, lemongrass, mint, sage and garlic." While Jon Shiel, brand manager for the repellant brand Jungle Formula adds another tip. "Try reducing the use of fragrant perfumes and soaps as these can attract mosquitos," he says.

(Image credit: Getty)