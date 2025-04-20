How to get rid of carpet beetles: pest control experts share their most efficient methods

Noticing small bugs in your home is never a pleasant experience, especially when they seem to be taking over your soft furnishings. That's exactly what carpet beetles like to do, and after finding one on my pillow, I immediately turned to pest control experts for advice on how to get rid of them.

Sometimes, even when you keep up with your daily cleaning habits and deep clean your house often, persistent pests still find a way to make themselves at home. So while I pride myself on regularly dusting and vacuuming, I found myself sharing my home with these small stripey bugs.

Confused as to what they could be, I researched and found out they're carpet beetles. Now left with a whole host of new questions, the top one being how to get rid of carpet beetles. Here's what the expert said.

How to get rid of carpet beetles: expert advice

Whether you've struggled with keeping rats out of your garden or getting rid of flies out of your house every summer, pests will always find a way into our lives.

Carpet beetles can easily go unnoticed for a long time, but can cause quite a bit of damage. Therefore, it's important to know how to get rid of them as soon as they show up.

Here are five humane yet effective methods that will both prevent and eradicate possible infestations.

1. Vacuum thoroughly and regularly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no secret that having one of the best vacuums makes it easier to maintain a clean home. But it can also help with keeping your space pest-free.

"Vacuum all areas where carpet beetles may be hiding, including pillows, curtains and soft furnishings. When vacuuming your carpet, first go against the “nap”, or the direction of the fibres," explains Dr Jonathan Kirby, pest expert at NOPE!

He says vacuuming this way will reveal any concealed dirt, beetles, larvae or eggs which you can then go over in the opposite direction to remove.

"For a really thorough clean, you should also vacuum under the carpet and use an upholstery cleaning attachment to vacuum along the edge," continues Dr Jonathan.

2. Wash affected fabrics

No matter how often you wash your sheets, once you've spotted carpet beetles, you'll want to wash them immediately, as well as any other fabrics they may be on or around.

"Wash any fabrics that may have been in contact with the infestation in the washing machine at a high temperature. It’s also worth vacuum-packing any at-risk items when not in use to protect against carpet beetle attack," recommends Dr Jonathan.

3. Use natural repellents

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the same way you'd keep mice from coming into your home, there are various natural repellents which will help prevent the infestation from starting.

"Diatomaceous earth, a fine powder made from fossilised algae, can be sprinkled on infested areas to kill larvae," explains Daniel Baldwin, a board-certified Entomologist at Hawx Pest Control. "Plus, essential oils like cedarwood and lavender can also help repel carpet beetles and prevent them from laying eggs in your home furnishings in the first place."

He also explains that Boric acid is another natural yet fatal insecticide option that can be sprinkled into carpets, furniture and clothes to kill the beetles. But make sure you vacuum thoroughly afterwards to remove any residue, carpet beetles, larvae and eggs.

4. Store clothes and bedding properly

From preventing mould in your wardrobe to keeping moths away from fabrics, there are plenty of reasons to take care when storing clothes and bedding. Carpet beetles are now also on that list.

"If you store off-season clothes, keep them in an airtight container or vacuum-packed to keep carpet beetles from laying their eggs in them," explains Daniel. "You can also use mothballs or cedar blocks to add an extra layer of protection in storage or wardrobes, as pests don’t like the strong odour."

5. Protect your home

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aside from decluttering your home and keeping it as clean as possible, there are other ways you can keep your home protected.

"Sealing any cracks and gaps around your home can help prevent carpet beetles from coming in to lay their eggs," says Daniel. "Not only will it keep carpet beetles out, but it’ll also prevent other pests from coming in."

He also recommends using mothballs or cedar blocks in your wardrobe and around your home to repel the carpet beetles. If you have a persistent infestation, Daniel advises you to try periodic pest control treatments from the professionals, too.

FAQs

What are carpet beetles and what do they do?

If you're not quite sure if you have carpet beetles or not, as they can be very small and hard to spot, the experts have described them.

"A carpet beetle is a small, oval-shaped insect that varies in colour. Female beetles can lay between 50 and 100 eggs, often on carpets as the name suggests, as well as on clothing, baseboards, or air vents," says Daniel Steward, managing director at Shield Pest Control.

Are carpet beetles harmful?

Luckily, carpet beetles aren't harmful, although when in their larval state, they can cause mild skin irritation due to having tiny hair-like bristles.

"For some, the reaction can be quite severe. Resembling a bite, this can look like a small, red, bumpy rash across the skin as well as intense itching and discomfort," explains Daniel Baldwin.

However, the beetles aren't generally harmful; just be sure to keep an eye out for any possible bite marks or irritation. Especially if you're susceptible to bug bites.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What time of year do you see carpet beetles?

Like other pests, carpet beetles have certain periods in the year when they are more active, and you'll be more likely to see them.

"Carpet beetles tend to be active from late spring to early summer, as they look to find somewhere warm to lay their eggs. While their larvae are most active in the autumn before they hibernate," explains Daniel.

It's therefore best to be on the lookout during these times for the bugs so you can deploy some prevention methods.

As with any pest infestation, if it becomes unmanageable or stressful to deal with yourself, there's always the option to get professional help. Specialised pest services will be able to help seal entry points, set traps and remove the pests quickly for your peace of mind.