Beautiful natural hot springs and thermal pools that offer adventure and health benefits

For the ultimate wellness break, these destinations boast healing waters and natural springs that will soothe your skin and ease aching muscles, not to mention providing a deeply relaxing experience.

We're all familiar with the benefits of swimming, but there's also a lot to be said for geothermal waters when it comes to our health. Bathing in hot springs is thought to have numerous health benefits, including detoxification, tension release, and improved sleep. Meanwhile, water with a strong sulphur content is believed to help alleviate skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis.

If you're considering a spa break, why not skip modern and sometimes impersonal spas and opt instead for a trip to experience a natural wonder that offers a unique wellness experience, providing health benefits, deep relaxation, and a cultural education all in one? Here are some of the best hot springs to add to your travel list – grab your best swimsuit and head for a relaxing getaway now.

32 of the best hot springs to visit, from historic baths to natural wonders

Laugarvatn Fontana, Iceland

While the Blue Lagoon near Reykjavík may get the most press, this picturesque spot, a little further (approximately 50 miles away) from Iceland's capital, is the ideal choice for those who want to beat the crowds and soak up just as much natural beauty. The bubbling natural pools at Laugarvatn Fontana open onto geothermal Lake Laugarvatn, offering potentially the most scenic wild swim experience in Scandinavia.

Château des Thermes in Chaudfontaine, Belgium

For a thermal circuit in an incredible setting, Château des Thermes near Liège in the Vesdre Valley is a premium day spa housing an outdoor thermal pool, as well as Turkish baths and a caldarium (which is a salt cabin. Visitors to Château des Thermes can top off a luxurious afternoon with dinner at the on-site French restaurant.

Thermae Bath Spa, UK

The UK only has one natural hot spring, so it's no surprise that people come from far and wide to experience it in picturesque Bath. The original baths can be traced back to 863 BCE and have been modernised since then. Now guests can enjoy a variety of experiences at the Thermae Bath Spa for an entrance fee, including herbal steam rooms and four thermal baths, the most famous being the open-air rooftop pool with views of Bath Abbey.

Hévíz Lake, Hungary

For thermal bathing in a natural setting, there are few places more beautiful on earth than Hévíz Lake in Hungary. This is an ideal spot for a winter swim as the temperature never drops below 24°C (75°F) and can reach a very toasty 38°C (100°F) in the summer months. This scenic lake is surrounded by wildflowers and mountain views - a bucket-list destination for wild swimmers.

Széchenyi Baths in Budapest, Hungary

The Széchenyi Baths are world famous for being some of the most grand public baths in Europe, characterised by their neo-Baroque architecture. It's also one of the largest thermal spa complexes in Europe, with 18 different pools to choose from, as well as sauna and steam chambers. You can also opt for a massage on-site to complete this day of wellness.

Blue Lagoon, Iceland

When mentioning thermal spas around the world, the famous Blue Lagoon in Iceland is probably the one that springs to mind first for most people. The vivid turquoise pool may look like a completely natural wonder, but it's actually man-made. However, the water is sourced from the nearby Svartsengi geothermal power plant and is rich in natural minerals.

Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs, New Mexico

The Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs in New Mexico are famous for being one of the only sulphur-free hot springs in the world - and their incredible backdrop of cliffs and shrubs also attracts visitors from across the globe, eager to experience this almost other-worldly setting. The healing waters are deemed sacred by the Indigenous communities of New Mexico and play a crucial role in local culture.

Takaragawa Onsen, Japan

In Japanese culture, Onsens are very much a part of life, believed to help soothe ailments and boost vitality. The Takaragawa Onsen hot springs are nestled among mountain scenery, close to Oze National Park. The hot springs themselves are in a romantic forest setting that provides a peaceful retreat from the bustling city. A must for nature lovers.

Kraus Hot Springs, Canada

Canada is home to some of the most stunning lakeside vistas in the world; outdoor swimming and bathing are a natural part of the experience. Kraus Hot Springs of the Northwest Territories is an impressive nine feet long and has stunning mountain views.

Terme di Saturnia in Tuscany, Italy

The Terme di Saturnia hot springs in Tuscany offer the chance for a dreamy dip in one of Italy's most beautiful regions. The thermal spa resort gives access to guests and non-guests, with a full spa menu on offer, including a mineral-packed mud experience. The main pool at Terme comes in at a toasty 37.5°C (99.5°F).

Klevevška Toplica, Slovenia

Klevevška Toplica in Klevevž, Slovenia, isn't as refined as some thermal spas, but if you do venture off the beaten path for a dip in the small hot spring in the Slovenian village of Klevevž, it's worth the trip. Here you'll find stunning forest views, with the majestic Klevevž Castle in the distance.

Aqua Dome in Tyrol, Austria

Austria's Aqua Dome is as grand as it sounds, with three bubbling thermal pools in a picturesque alpine setting. This charming thermal centre offers moonlight bathing at the weekend, where visitors can enjoy some star gazing while relaxing in the warm water - the perfect way to unwind in natural surroundings.

Pantelleria, Italy

This is one for the fashion fans. Rumour has it that Giorgio Armani likes to bathe in the warm waters of the pool at the harbour in Gadir on this tiny Italian volcanic island (he's thought to have a holiday home here). The pools are known for their restorative effects, with locals commenting that bathing in the hot springs helps to ease muscle and joint pains.

Caldea, Andorra

Andorra, a small country located in southwestern Europe between Spain and France, has a brilliant ski scene and some idyllic hot springs for a bit of pampering after a day on the slopes. Despite Andorra being a very small country, the capital, Caldea, has the largest thermal spa complex in southern Europe.

Rotorua Geothermal Hot Springs, New Zealand

Rotorua is a culturally significant centre for the Māori people, and the water is believed to hold spiritual significance. The scenic city is known for its incredible geothermal landscapes, including hot springs and mud pools. Rotorua, in the North Island, has the nickname of the 'Sulphur City' due to a prominent smell of Hydrogen Sulphide (similar to rotten eggs). However, while this unpleasant scent may not be particularly appealing, it remains popular among tourists due to its high concentration of thermal pools and beautiful scenery.

Pamukkale, Türkiye

The 17-tiered pools of Pamukkale in Denizli, Türkiye, are among the most photographed thermal pools in the world. The name Pamukkale loosely translates to 'cotton castle' in Turkish, an apt name for the dreamy, milky blue pools that reflect the sea and sky.

Khir Ganga in Himachal Pradesh, India

What could be a more glorious moment in nature than relaxing in a bubbling hot spring with epic views of the Himalayas? It will take visitors around three to four hours to hike up to the pools at Khir Ganga, but the views are certainly worth the trek. The two pools are segregated by gender, with one designated for men and the other for women.

Banjar Hot Springs, Bali

Away from the beach club clouds and digital nomad scene, there's a quieter, more peaceful and spiritual side to Bali. The Banjar Hot Springs are situated in the north of the island, near the famous Brahma Vihara Arama Buddhist monastery, and offer visitors a range of amenities, including warm pools to relax in, treatments, and a charming cafe.

Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado

If you're looking for a US resort featuring hot springs and plenty of rustic charm, Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado won't disappoint. As well as the original hot springs nestled among the San Juan Mountains, there's a fully restored bath house with more indoor and outdoor pools.

Termas Geométricas, Chile

Another far-flung destination with some incredible hot springs to explore is Chile, with one of the most famous being the Termas Geométricas. This hot spring is situated in the abundant Villarrica National Park, with 17 pools fed by the area’s natural hot spring. The surrounding gardens were designed by Chilean architect Germán del Sol and lean into Japanese design.

Palia Kameni, Santorini

Volcanic island Santorini offers one of the most unique places to bathe in a thermal pool at Palea Kameni, also known as Palia Kameni, where the bubbling water contrasts with the copper-toned earth. Tourists can book a boat trip out to the springs, though it's advised to try this off-season to avoid the heavy crowds.

Hammam Al Ándalus in Granada, Spain

For those who enjoy a spa experience steeped in grandeur, Hammam Al Ándalus is considered the oldest Hammam in Spain and is adorned with beautiful tilework and authentic decor, offering a luxurious bathing experience.

Zurich Thermal Baths & Spa, Switzerland

Switzerland's spa scene, both in a traditional sense and its incredible high-tech facilities, is unmatched. And not only that, but it also has the refreshing mountain air and stunning vistas to match. The Zurich Thermal Baths & Spa are housed in a century-old brewery just minutes from the city centre and provide an atmospheric place for a dip after a day's hiking in the mountains. There's also a rooftop pool, perfect for taking in the views while enjoying the healing benefits of the baths.

Uniejów Thermal Spa, Poland

Poland is another atmospheric place to take a dip, with its cities steeped in history and grandeur. The Uniejów Thermal Spa in Poddębice County, Łódź Voivodeship, in central Poland, has an impressive Medieval castle backdrop and is part natural spring, part leisure centre. There are numerous pools to choose from (20 in total), and the geothermal water is rich in selenium, which is believed to help lower blood pressure and promote relaxation.

Tbilisi Sulfur Baths, Georgia

These historic bathhouses have an ancient history and boast much of their original architecture for a truly educational bathing experience. While you're there, you can also opt for an authentic hammam experience and learn about past bathing rituals and their purported health benefits.

Svalbard Thermal Springs, Norway

The Svalbard Thermal Springs on the Svalbard Archipelago, between Norway and the North Pole, are a unique place to experience hot springs due to the surrounding cold temperatures. While these hot springs are beautiful to look at, the hot springs on Svalbard are typically for viewing, rather than bathing, due to the extreme surrounding temperatures.

Huanglong, Sichuan Province, China

The Huanglong hot springs in Sichuan Province, China, are renowned for being among the most striking in the world, thanks to their unique travertine terraces. Unfortunately, you can't swim in these pools, as they're protected as a UNESCO World Heritage site; however, the area is still known for being a centre for healing, and a walk around them is a bucket-list experience.

Hakone National Park, Japan

Hakone National Park in the Yamanashi, Shizuoka and Kanagawa Prefectures in Japan is known for its abundance of hot springs (or onsens, as they're called in Japan). The nearby Hakone volcano naturally heats the underground water, resulting in a supply of mineral-rich water for the surrounding public onsens and private baths.

Banff Upper Hot Springs, Canada

Banff Upper Hot Springs are situated in the picturesque Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada, and are famed for their mineral-packed water, which is thought to contain sulphate, magnesium, bicarbonate, sodium and calcium - a heady mix of minerals and salts that will soothe aching muscles.

Manikaran Hot Springs, India

The Manikaran Hot Springs in Himachal Pradesh, India, range from boiling enough to cook food to suitable for bathing, with over 1,700 metres of warm water to explore. This colourful area holds cultural and religious significance among people practising the Hindu and Sikh faiths. It is a big attraction for religious visitors and general tourists who want to learn more about Indian culture.

Ma’in Hot Springs, Jordan

The stunning landscapes of Jordan provide an incredible backdrop for warm-water bathing. The Ma’in Hot Springs in Ma’in (around 30 kilometres from the city of Madaba) offer visitors the chance to relax in mineral-rich springs surrounded by desert terrain. Ma'in itself is a beautiful hot spring waterfall resort situated next to the Dead Sea.

Grutas Tolantongo, Mexico

For a tropical experience surrounded by nature, head to Grutas Tolantongo in Mexico. This famous thermal water park is situated in Tolantongo National Park in the Mezquital Valley in Hidalgo, around four hours (but a world away) from Mexico City. There are rivers, pools and waterfalls all with toasty warm waters that are said to help heal skin conditions and promote good health.

Vals 7132 Hotel, Switzerland

Vals 7132 Hotel, located in the tranquil village of Vals, is one of Switzerland's premier hot springs. The natural hot springs are situated within the luxury five-star Vals 7132 Hotel, so you may need to splurge if you want to experience this one. However, the baths were previously open to the public and were believed to have healing properties, particularly for rheumatic and nervous disorders.