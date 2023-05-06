Best swimsuit brands – these are the swimwear designers to be shopping from this summer
We've rounded up the best swimsuit brands to help you feel poolside ready in time for summer
Want to know the best swimsuit brands to shop this summer? These are the swimwear designers that create pieces to will fit and flatter your shape for the season ahead. Whether you're looking for poolside glamour or beach-ready styles, we've got something for every budget.
As with mainstream fashion, swimwear trends are formulated ahead of the season, with the best swimsuit brands taking their lead from major runway resort shows, as well as events such as Miami Swim Week, which is a special showcase for swimwear designers. As a general rule swimwear styles change less dramatically than clothing year-on-year, but there will be definite patterns in terms of cuts and colors for the months ahead.
So what makes the best swimsuit brands? From aesthetic details such as color and embellishment to figure-flattering cuts and clever fabrications, there is a lot for swimwear designers to consider when creating the perfect poolside looks. Consider the silhouettes that make you feel most confident as a starting point, whether that's contouring swimwear, or a tan line banishing bandeau, as swimwear can feel exposing, nailing the silhouette is most important. Material and decoration are also important, so consider whether you want your swimwear to be able to withstand plenty of pool laps, or simply enhance your holiday wardrobe.
22 best swimsuit brands to shop in 2023 for style, quality and fit
When it comes to the best swimsuit brands the costs can wildly differ and how much you spend on swimwear is down to you.
“Honestly, it’s all relative to your lifestyle and budget,” advises Daisy Barnett (opens in new tab), founder, and personal stylist at The Daisy Edit. “I don’t recommend spending more than a small percentage of your wardrobe budget on swimwear. If you can afford designer swimwear, travel frequently, and are wearing your suits at luxury resorts, then go for it. But if you’re going into debt and will only wear your swimwear a couple of times, then don’t spend so much. Get a classic black bikini or one piece that fits you well and spend your money on a gorgeous coverup instead.”
To make finding the best swimsuits for your holiday dreams a reality, we’ve rounded up the best swimsuit brands to shop for 2023 that max out on style ad cut.
1. Everlane
Specifications
Best known for its modern and elevated basics, American clothing brand Everlane is your first port of call for swimwear that won’t feel dated by the time next summer rolls around. Focusing on fit-testing, Everlane try its clothing on more than 100 different women to ensure that it flatters and fits across a range of shapes and sizes. Making waves in the sustainability space, every piece in the Everlane swim collection is made from 82% ECONYL yarn, a fiber made from nylon waste from things like fishing nets, fabric scraps, and carpet flooring that have been rescued from landfill all over the world.
RRP: $50 / £48 | A plunge silhouette works across all bust sizes, with the lower neckline elongating your frame and the V shape framing a bust. This bikini top is made from 100% regenerated nylon showcasing Everlane’s commitment to sustainability.
RRP: $70 / £67 | A classic one-piece you’ll reach for year after year. This square-necked swimsuit looks simple, but there’s plenty of attention to the little details. Fully-lined, there is a built-in bra (with removable pads), and a flattering scoop back.
RRP: $35 / £34 | Earn your stripes and have a little fun at the same time with this tiger-print bikini. The high-waisted briefs highlight waists whilst offering contour and sculpting across midriffs. The diagonal pattern elongates your frame too.
2. Fisch
Specifications
Leading the way as a sustainable swimwear brand that doesn't compromise on design, FISCH was inspired by its creative director’s childhood spent snorkeling and exploring in St Barts. It launched in 2017 and was one of the first brands to use ECONYL in a bid to try and clear waste that would otherwise end up in the ocean. Each piece is hand-crafted in Italy from fabric created in Lombardy, which helps to keep the brand's carbon footprint as small as possible. FISCH's designs are pure joy, with punchy prints, cheeky cuts, and bold colors.
RRP: $290 / £233 | A swimwear and fashion trend this season, cutouts give this swimsuit a playful touch. The drawstring allows you to adjust the size of the peek-a-boo section. We love the floral print and the bold mix of purple and blue for a punchy finish.
RRP: $150 / £120 | The half-cup balconette shape is growing in popularity, and is excellent for boosting smaller busts. This bikini top is underwired for great lift and features molded cups for a fuller shape. The adjustable straps allow for an adaptable fit.
3. Hunza G
Specifications
One of the best swimsuit brands right now, Hunza G’s USP is its sizing. Available in one size only, the brand's signature crinkle fabric expands and contracts to fit sizes US: 2-12 / UK: 6-16. Sticking to a number of classic styles that get repeated year-on-year, the brand introduces more timely aesthetics by concentrating on the latest fashion color trends, or small design tweaks to accommodate new necklines or hardware.
“Trend-wise I think classic colors like black, navy, red, brown, and moss will be big for this year, and the high waist is having a moment,” says Georgiana Huddart (opens in new tab), Co-Founder and Creative Director at Hunza G (opens in new tab). “Neons have been ruling for a few seasons and I think they are going to be overtaken by the neutral colors I mentioned and more classic shapes and cuts. It’s all just a bit more elegant than the past few years which have maybe been more bright and fun.”
While the brand only recently became a household name, Hunza G has been around since 1984 and was responsible for the iconic cut-out mini dress worn by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.
RRP: $215 / £155 | A classic shape that won’t date, this bikini features a square neck top and moderate coverage hipster bottoms. It’s available in fifteen different shades, so find the color that suits you, although this bubblegum pink gets our vote.
RRP: $215 / £155 | We love clothes that aren’t quite what they seem. In some lights, this swimsuit looks like it’s plain brown, but when the sun is really shining, you can see the metallic thread running through it for a nod to current trends. Gorgeous.
4. Away That Day
Specifications
Setting out to prove that sustainability doesn’t have to come at the cost of feeling sexy, ex-dancer and stylist Ingemae launched Away That Day in 2018. All of the swimwear designs are block colors, which ensures a focus on shapes and cuts without the distraction of prints. As a British brand, everything is made in London for a visible supply chain and sent to customers in 100% compostable packaging. This swimsuit brand uses ECONYL (a fabric made from regenerated waste) and even runs a scheme where you can recycle unwanted swimwear from any brand through them.
RRP: $83 / £65 | If you usually wear the best petite dresses, look out for bottoms with a high-cut leg to elongate your frame. These violet ones also feature a bold ring detailing to the side which draws the eye upwards putting the focus on your middle.
RRP: $214 / £169 | Named after one of Italy’s most coveted holiday destinations, the Lake Como One Piece has us dreaming of sun-drenched days and vats of gelato. The removable belt is a flattering touch and helps to create an hourglass body shape.
5. Cover swim
Specifications
While you might think of swimwear designers as being all about the fashion, some designers create a swimsuit brand to answer a style need or problem. Cover Swim was founded by a busy mom who wanted chic and easy swimwear that would protect her skin while she ran around after her young children, and Cover Swim is one of the best swimsuit brands when it comes to sleeved styles. The brand uses its very own swim jersey fabric which not only helps to shield from UV rays but also boasts temperature control to keep your skin feeling cool. Expect sleeved one-pieces, t-shirts, and rash tops in various different prints and shades alongside swimsuits and swim-dresses.
RRP: $145 / £116 | Prefer to be more covered up? No problem. This rashguard not only features long sleeves but is made with the brand’s newest (and heaviest) fabric to help it stay at its best for longer. The gorgeous print doubles this up as a top too.
RRP: $185 / £149 | Part of a limited edition collaboration with Spartina 449 (opens in new tab), this swimsuit is adorned with a tropical print. The shape is simple for a pull-on and go one piece that’ll become a staple when it comes to what to pack for a beach vacation.
6. Skims
Specifications
Launched by reality star Kim Kardashian in 2019, Skims is a shapewear brand that offers compression clothing in a range of skin tones. The expansion into swimwear felt like a natural progression for the cult brand, applying the same principles of hugging and honing your shape to bikinis and swimsuits. In true Kardashian style, this swimwear range is about more than just being in the water and focuses on how you feel and look poolside too. That's why you’ll see fashion-forward designs, pops of neon, and even the odd metallic in the collection - ideal for pool parties and posing by the beach. With a wide range of sizes available, it’s one of the best plus size swimwear labels.
RRP: $108 / £108 | This one-piece has light compression for subtle smoothing without feeling restricted. Cleverly placed seams beneath the bust and down the front work to create a more streamlined silhouette, that lifts, smooths and shapes.
RRP: $48 / £48 | The scoop neck top proved extremely popular for Skims in its lingerie range, so the brand has extended it out to swimwear too. The thick under band and generous straps provide plenty of support and delivers a sports luxe aesthetic.
RRP: $78 / £78 | If you’re more at home playing sports than sitting on a sun lounger, these shorts are for you. Doubling up as some of the best anti-chafing shorts thanks to their raw edge, they feature a handy zip pocket for a locker, car, or room key.
7. Riot Swim
Specifications
Everyone wants to feel at least a little bit sexy in their swimwear, and Riot Swim is the brand to help you achieve that. All of its fabrics have been designed to give you a second-skin feeling, so you can hit the beach with confidence, with or without your best beach cover-up. Riot Swim believes swimwear should feel like a natural extension of your body, so there are no rules around how much, or how little, skin you want to show. Cut-outs, plunging necklines, and thong briefs come as standard here, and we love that its designs are shown on models in a range of sizes, although the brand only carries up to a US: 0-10 / UK: 4-14.
RRP: $99 / £79 | Push the boundaries this summer with these cute thong bikini bottoms. In WGSN's Color of the Year 2023, Digital Lavender, the low coverage on the back is balanced by a higher waist which hugs your hips and smooths your stomach.
RRP: $150 / £120 | The Echo One Piece is one of this swimsuit brand’s bestselling pieces, and the ruched middle is ideal for skimming over midriffs. Fans of the label love the '90s high-legged cut and scoop-back silhouette, which is perfect for tanning.
8. Lululemon
Specifications
Canadian brand Lululemon is the first name in technical athletic clothes that look and feel so good that you’ll want to wear them way beyond your workout. And as you’d expect from a brand known for making the best workout leggings, its swimwear range pays the same level of attention to detail through technical fabrics and supportive cuts. Lululemon swimwear won’t let you down after one summer either, its special Xtra Life Lycra fabric not only holds its shape without compromising on stretch but has been treated for extra chlorine and salt resistance too.
RRP: $68 / £54 | Lululemon has different ranges based on bust size, which makes it easy to find swimwear that works for your body type. This is for A/B cups and features a classic triangle shape complete with ribbed fabric and a cross-over back.
RRP: $138 / £111 | A paddle suit is a great way to protect your skin when you’re not able to keep re-applying your SPF regularly, due to watersports activity. We predict that this beautiful floral suit will be a big hit with surfers this season.
RRP: $68 / £54 | Part bikini, part tankini, this classic black swimsuit is great for a two-piece with a little more coverage. This high-neck is ideal for beach-to-bar dressing as it will double as a top too, add a white shirt over the top for a laid-back look.
9. Mango
Specifications
Spanish label Mango has long been our go-to for stylish clothing at prices that won’t make your eyes water. High-end trends always filter through Mango, so it’s the perfect place to try something new without a huge level of commitment. Their swimwear offering keeps going from strength to strength, and this summer it is over-delivering with standout styles to rival some of the designer brands. Splash out here and treat yourself to a new best beach bag and everything else you need to pack for a beach vacation while you’re at it.
RRP: $59.99 / £35.99 | Thanks to that viral Realisation Par dress, Zebra print is having a real moment. The striking contrast between black and white makes this monochrome one-piece a real head-turner. The square neckline is flattering on a bust too.
RRP: $39.99 / £22.99 | The lightly textured fabric and subtle scallop detailing around the edge of the cups set this bikini top apart from other straight-to-market pieces. The beach-chair stripes are so chic, while the green and white combo feels summery.
10. Solid & Striped
Specifications
If it’s good enough for the supers, it’s good enough for us, and Solid & Striped swimwear has graced the bodies of models including Alessandra Ambrosio, Cara Delevingne, and Kaia Gerber. Not to mention actresses Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts, and Eva Longoria too. Despite its popularity with the A-list, you don’t have to be a celeb to look and feel good in this swimsuit brand. All of its designs boast playful touches that set these looks apart from the crowd.
RRP: $208 / £230 | This best-selling swimsuit has just been updated with a detachable chain belt for a nod to this season's jewelry trends. The fabric is so buttery soft that you won’t want to take it off at the end of the day.
RRP: $108 / £120 | Can’t choose between two of this season's hottest colors, pink and orange? With this bandeau swim top, you don’t have to. The twisted detail, plus the ruching is ideal for creating a fuller-looking bust.
11. Good American
Specifications
Another Kardashian fuelled label, Good American was launched by Khloe Kardashian in 2016. The goal was clothes made by women, for women, with all body shapes in mind. Focusing mainly on denim to begin with (another piece of clothing that’s notoriously tricky to shop for) the label is now known for making some of the best jeans for curvy women, stocking up to a 5XL. However, as the brand expanded, it's now recognized as being one of the best swimwear brands too. Edited to a few different ranges, including Ruched Swim which is designed to hug your curves, Full Coverage Swim which has extra fabric as well as extra support, and Always Fits Swim which stretches up and down in size so you don’t have to worry about weight fluctuations, this is a brand that combines fit and style beautifully.
RRP: $49 / £52 | If you’re serious about not wanting strap lines on your shoulders, a bandeau bikini is the way to go. This one is made from a smart fabric that stretches up or down a size without losing its shape.
RRP: $99 / £104 | A luxe take on traditional swimwear, this fabric feels more like satin than spandex, although far more supportive, with a compression fit that works with the ruching to really show off your shape.
12. Eres
Specifications
Eres swimwear doesn’t come cheap, but it’s almost impossible not to covet. Owned by Chanel, this is a designer swimwear brand that exudes timeless luxury. The French brand has impeccable attention to detail and is one of the best French lingerie brands too. For this season's swimwear collection, Eres has created a tropical atmosphere inspired by the 1930s with wild prints, juicy colors, and a slightly sporty twist.
RRP: $530 / £430 | The chicest swimsuit we ever did see. A shiny elastic band beneath the bust gives definition as well as comfort, breaking up the block shade of the blue-gray all-in-one.
RRP: $375 / £300 | A metal U-link on the bust adds extra interest to the neckline, while still delivering plenty of coverage. This punchy hue will look chic paired with your poolside piña colada.
13. Zara
Specifications
One of the best swimwear brands for affordability, Spanish clothing chain Zara offers trend-led styles at a fraction of the cost of designer swimwear. Widely available, the pieces aren't the most size-inclusive, with the largest size an XL, but they do deliver for those looking for fast, trending designs. With bikinis sold as individual pieces, it's also a great place to shop if you're a different size on the top and bottom and its block-colored separates can easily be mixed and matched, making them ideal for a capsule wardrobe for travel.
RRP: $47.90 / £29.99 | This is one of those swimsuits that looks confusing on the hanger, but is great when it’s on. If in doubt, refer back to the model shots to make sure the asymmetric neckline is sitting just right.
RRP: $29.90 / £19.99 | The tie-dye and ombre trends are still big hits for swimwear and fashion alike. Combined with the wider straps and flowing tie-back, this bikini has a bohemian feel that’s perfect for holidays.
14. Madewell
Specifications
One of the best jeans brands, Madewell has so much more to offer than great denim With an ethos that revolves around cool, quality clothing that lasts, this design motto is seeded through its swimwear too. For this season, there are a couple of collaborations to keep your eye one, one with the swimwear label OOKIOH (opens in new tab), and another with textile designer Caroline Z Hurley. Both have added a fresh spin to Madewell’s most popular pieces through exciting prints and unexpected colorways.
RRP: $125 / £119 | Created in collaboration with OOKIOH, who specialize in swimwear with a splash of nostalgia, this one-piece features contrast pink piping at the edges that helps to make the butter yellow shade pop.
RRP: $115 / £109 | Thanks to the V-neckline, open back, and medium coverage shape, this swimsuit is universally flattering. The check means you could even use this to answer what to wear to a festival with denim cut-offs.
RRP: $58 / £55 | Another collaboration, these high-waisted briefs were created with the help of textile designer Caroline Z Hurley. Her bold graphic print makes a real statement on Madewell’s flattering high-cut bottoms.
15. & Other Stories
Specifications
Part of the H&M Group, Scandinavian clothing brand & Other Stories first launched in 2013. It has three different design ateliers, covering Paris, Stockholm, and Los Angeles, all of which create clothing based on the signature styles of where they’re based. While it's well regarded for its clothing, & Other Stories is also one of the best lingerie brands in its price bracket, with its cute, ready-to-wear styles popular since launch. The launch of & Other Stories swimwear line has seen similar popularity, and the tight edit mixes retro and on-trend touches with classic colors and shapes for high quality, yet affordable, poolside essentials.
RRP: $79 / £55 | Giving a nod to regency-core styling, with a square neckline and cute bow detail shoulders, this textured one-piece has been recognized by shoppers as having a spot-on fit, so you can buy your regular size with confidence.
RRP: $35 / £23 | Another favorite of the woman&home fashion team, these briefs are comfortable and stretchy, staying in place without riding up or down. Mix and match with a block color bikini top or invest in the coordinating bikini top.
RRP: $79 / £55 | Ticking all the boxes for femininity, this frilly and floral swimsuit is packed with whimsy. Crafted from recycled fabrics it earns extra brownie points for sustainability. The frilled top is ideal for those looking to create a fuller bust.
17. Aerie
Specifications
Part of the AEO group, Aerie is the swimwear sister brand of American Eagle. Its focus is on fashion-forward designs at affordable pricing, so expect a one-piece to come in at around $60 and a bikini around $70 for the set. As with a lot of the best swimwear designers on this list, Aerie uses recycled nylon where possible, turning leftover fiber scraps into something new and exciting. A new fabric feature from Aerie is UPF50 sun protection on the fabrics it uses, which shields your skin from around 98% of UV rays.
RRP: $36.95 / £29 | If the punchy floral print didn’t give you enough to smile about, the fact that this bikini top has been made from 80% recycled nylon will. We love the dipped neckline too.
RRP: $59.95 / £48 | It’s blue skies ahead with this one-piece. Proving that swimsuits don't have to be simple, this features braiding below the bust as well as criss-cross straps and a tie back.
16. Faithful The Brand
Specifications
The best swimsuit brands should help you feel instantly relaxed, after all, if you're poolside or heading to the beach you need to be ready for some R&R and Faithful the Brand exudes this laid-back style in droves.
Born in Indonesia in 2014, the founders collaborated with artisans in Bali to create hand-crafted garments for a unique feel. It has expanded since then, but thoughtfully produced designs inspired by travel remain at the heart of the brand. One of the best sustainable clothing brands, Faithfull the Brand is committed to creating socially responsible clothing and is certified by B Corporation to back this ethos up. At a slightly high price point, the level of detail, and the hand-made, hand-printed, nature of the items is well worth paying extra for.
RRP: $95 / £76 | Part abstract, part animal-inspired, we’re head over heels for this green printed bikini. The shape of the top takes on a retro balconette style that’s set to dominate beaches this summer.
RRP: $179 / £144 | In this eye-catching one-piece, compliments are guaranteed. With a '70s vintage feel, the one-shoulder design will help to lengthen your frame, drawing the eye up the body.
18. Jade Swim
Specifications
Designed in NYC and made in LA, Jade Swim is an all-American brand. It’s the brainchild of a former fashion editor and stylist Brittany Kozerski, who wanted to bring her minimalist aesthetic to swimwear in order to focus on classic silhouettes that sculpt and shape the body. You’re not going to find anything that could be remotely described as fussy here, with frills and prints off the menu in favor of sharp lines, clean cuts, and block colors. That’s not to say that Jade Swim collections are dull – far from it. These designs are certainly pushing the boundaries with the attention to detail and cut making them standout styles.
RRP: $220 / £240 | A bandeau shape, cut-out back, and asymmetric strap make for a sleek and simple silhouette that feels modern and timeless all at once. Available in an impressive 10 different shades, you’re guaranteed to find one you love.
RRP: $120 / £130 | Ruching on the cups and the join between the band gives this top an almost shell-like quality that nods to The Little Mermaid just in time for the live-action remake, and will help to create a fuller bust. The deep-green shade is on trend too.
RRP: $220 / £240 | Dare to bare this summer with this plunged swimsuit, featuring additional cut-out detailing. Better suited to a smaller bust, as this style lacks support, the striking blue hue will certainly add a dose of dopamine dressing to your wardrobe.
19. Louisa Ballou
Specifications
One of the lesser-known names on our best swimwear brands list, Louisa Ballou was founded in 2018 to offer a directional perspective on resort wear. Its swimwear and clothing have been worn by celebrities including Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid, and it boasts stockists including Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab), Farfetch (opens in new tab), and Matches Fashion (opens in new tab). All of the pieces in the collection are inspired by the founder’s childhood spent by the coast in Charlestown, South Carolina, which is reflected in their vibrancy. Shoppers who find too much choice overwhelming will appreciate how curated the current range is, with the same print available across multiple garments for synergy and choice.
RRP: $120 / £96 | Quality is high on the agenda for these bikini briefs, which is why you’ll find that they’re fully lined and crafted from a matte-finish fabric. The dark green print contasts beautifully with the black.
RRP: $120 / £96 | The same high-rise, medium coverage silhouette, but in a brighter, lighter print. The trend-worthy combination of hot pink and orange is one you can expect to see much more of this season.
20. H&M
Specifications
Need to replace your faded old swimwear on a shoestring budget? Head to H&M. Almost everything in its swimwear collection comes in at under $30 for a one-piece or set, making it the most affordable swimwear brand in our round-up. But just because it's at the lower end of the price bracket, doesn't mean it won't last, and these fabrics are good enough to stand the test of chlorine and saltwater. Just make sure you care for them properly, which means rinsing them with water when you get home from the pool or the beach and washing them according to the instructions on the garment label.
Although H&M does carry plus size clothing, its swimwear range for fuller figures is not the most extensive, but there are some options up to a 4X available.
RRP: $17.99 / £14.99 | This top is (literally) no frills with a super streamlined shape, no straps, and a distinct lack of hardware. This guarantees not only a chic look, but one that you can sunbathe without the risk of any niggling buckles or excess fabric.
RRP: $39.99 / £29.99 | For under $40, this affordable swimsuit is a real bargain. The double lining provides extra support as well as durability, ensuring that it won't become sheer post a dip in the pool. The ruching across the middle is super flattering too.
RRP: $19.99 / £14.99 | Always worried about your bikini top shifting at an inopportune moment? Boning at the sides gives this bikini top extra structure for peace of mind. We love the one-shoulder cut for a could-be-designer, fashion-forward finish.
21. Melissa Odabash
Specifications
A heritage swimwear designer, Melissa Odabash launched her namesake label in 1999 and has been one of the most influential swimwear designers ever since. Hailing from New Jersey, Odabash was living in Italy at the time of the launch, although the label has since relocated to London. Developed to fill a gap in the market for chic, solid-colored bikinis. Melissa Odabash has since branched out into prints, but the original design need remains at the heart of the collection. Expanding the line further, Odabash is now a full resort lifestyle brand with clothing and accessories too, ensuring you can get all your holiday outfit ideas in one place. In 2015, the brand launched its debut mastectomy (opens in new tab) line, giving more women access to its gorgeous swimwear.
RRP: $271 / £270 | This bandeau swimsuit is a classically cut suit that will fit and flatter. The legs can be adjusted at the sides to create a higher or lower shape, with the gathering flattering bums and middles too. Top marks for the pastel yellow shade.
RRP: $266 / £268 | The Brussels bikini is one of Melissa Odabash’s signature silhouettes, reimagined for this season in a tile-inspired blue and white diamond print. All you need now is to grab your best designer sunglasses and you’re good to go.
RRP: $278 / £270 | Designed with Hollywood’s golden age in mind, this timeless swimsuit just oozes glamour. Even better, the high-quality Italian fabric has extra SPF protection. The mix of pale and punchy pinks delivers on this season's Barbiecore trend.
22. Frankies Bikinis
Specifications
Launched by a mother-and-daughter duo based in Malibu, Frankies Bikinis came to life in 2012. Since then, the brand's designs have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Naomi Osaka, and the brand has expanded into ready-to-wear clothing and accessories too. As you might have guessed by the name, swimwear has remained at the heart of the brand, and the label has continued to push boundaries when it comes to shapes and styles. Many of the designs are lingerie-inspired, which gives them an extra element of cheekiness.
RRP: $85 / £96 | '90s fashion trends are back in a big way, and that means the return of the triangle bikini top. The string tie and halterneck shape delivers an adjustable fit. The delicate ruffle across the bust will create the illusion of a fuller bust.
RRP: $185 / £210 | Created with US actress Sydney Sweeny, this ruffled one-piece is sure to turn heads this summer. The cut-out detail makes it a perfect compromise between a one-piece and a two, ideal for easing you into the look if you have yet to try it.
RRP: $185 / £210 | Playing around with unexpected combinations, this swimsuit is inspired by corsetry with structured paneling at the front to contour your shape. The contrasting edging and bow further channel the lingerie inspiration.
Where are the best places to buy swimsuits?
The best places to buy swimsuits will depend on a few different factors. First up, budget. You don’t need to spend a fortune to find swimwear you’ll feel confident in, with affordable swimwear options from the likes of Aerie (opens in new tab) and H&M (opens in new tab) leading the way. If money is no option, then treat yourself to something a little fancier from brands like FISCH, Frankies Bikinis or Melissa Odabash. “Once you find a good suit that fits right it’s worth investing,” advises Andréa Bernholtz (opens in new tab), Style Expert and founder of luxury swimwear brand Swiminista (opens in new tab). “A great fit is hard to find, and often comes with a higher price tag, but it’s worth it for a quality suit.”
Secondly, consider sustainability is a big word in swimwear too, as the kind of stretchy fabrics that best suit this kind of clothing are also by their nature synthetic, which isn’t always great for the planet. However, the best swimwear brands are making conscious moves to a more sustainable future with many brands opting for recycled fabrics and new technological fabrics with low carbon footprints. In addition to this, many designer swimwear brands opt for small batches, or on-demand production, minimizing long-term waste.
And finally, just like shopping for the best bras or best shapewear, your clothing size will be a consideration as to where is best to buy swimwear too. Although the tides are turning, the largest majority of swimwear is still missing out plus size markets, although there is an increasing number of inclusively sized brands. If you're plus size or have a fuller bust, look to lingerie or plus size specialists as these labels will have the best support and cuts for your frame.
Where are the best places to buy luxury swimwear brands?
Where you shop for luxury swimwear will depend on the kind of look you’re going for, as well as your commitment to quality and sustainability. Our top picks for the best places to buy luxury swimwear include Fisch, Hunza G, Away That Day, Eres, and Faithful The Brand. You can shop directly from the company, or via retail partners. Not all of these are available to try on in a store, but many prefer to try swimwear on at home, just make sure you've fully read the returns policies before ordering.
When buying luxury swimsuits consider the longevity of the item and the quality of the fabric. “There are multiple things that set it apart from the high street,” explains Huddart. “Number one is the production of it, how and where its produced, in what quantities and with what techniques. I would say most swimwear companies that are considered designer also have a clear aesthetic which means they are doing their one thing and doing it super well," she says. "For example, Hunza G is based around one fabric and we know this fabric inside out. We have perfected it, worked on it, improved it, and tested it", ensuring that the Hunza G crinkle delivers on form and function.
Jess Beech is an experienced fashion and beauty editor, with more than eight years experience in the publishing industry. She has written for woman&home, GoodtoKnow, Now, Woman, Woman’s Weekly, Woman’s Own and Chat, and is a former Deputy Fashion & Beauty Editor at Future PLC. A beauty obsessive, Jess has tried everything from cryotherapy to chemical peels (minus the Samantha in Sex and The City-worthy redness) and interviewed experts including Jo Malone and Trinny Woodall.
