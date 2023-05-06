Best swimsuit brands – these are the swimwear designers to be shopping from this summer

Want to know the best swimsuit brands to shop this summer? These are the swimwear designers that create pieces to will fit and flatter your shape for the season ahead. Whether you're looking for poolside glamour or beach-ready styles, we've got something for every budget.

As with mainstream fashion, swimwear trends are formulated ahead of the season, with the best swimsuit brands taking their lead from major runway resort shows, as well as events such as Miami Swim Week, which is a special showcase for swimwear designers. As a general rule swimwear styles change less dramatically than clothing year-on-year, but there will be definite patterns in terms of cuts and colors for the months ahead.

So what makes the best swimsuit brands? From aesthetic details such as color and embellishment to figure-flattering cuts and clever fabrications, there is a lot for swimwear designers to consider when creating the perfect poolside looks. Consider the silhouettes that make you feel most confident as a starting point, whether that's contouring swimwear, or a tan line banishing bandeau, as swimwear can feel exposing, nailing the silhouette is most important. Material and decoration are also important, so consider whether you want your swimwear to be able to withstand plenty of pool laps, or simply enhance your holiday wardrobe.

22 best swimsuit brands to shop in 2023 for style, quality and fit

When it comes to the best swimsuit brands the costs can wildly differ and how much you spend on swimwear is down to you.

“Honestly, it’s all relative to your lifestyle and budget,” advises Daisy Barnett (opens in new tab), founder, and personal stylist at The Daisy Edit. “I don’t recommend spending more than a small percentage of your wardrobe budget on swimwear. If you can afford designer swimwear, travel frequently, and are wearing your suits at luxury resorts, then go for it. But if you’re going into debt and will only wear your swimwear a couple of times, then don’t spend so much. Get a classic black bikini or one piece that fits you well and spend your money on a gorgeous coverup instead.”

To make finding the best swimsuits for your holiday dreams a reality, we’ve rounded up the best swimsuit brands to shop for 2023 that max out on style ad cut.

(Image credit: Everlane)

1. Everlane Specifications RRP from: $35 / £34 Sizes: XXS-XXL Today's Best Deals View at Everlane (opens in new tab)

Best known for its modern and elevated basics, American clothing brand Everlane is your first port of call for swimwear that won’t feel dated by the time next summer rolls around. Focusing on fit-testing, Everlane try its clothing on more than 100 different women to ensure that it flatters and fits across a range of shapes and sizes. Making waves in the sustainability space, every piece in the Everlane swim collection is made from 82% ECONYL yarn, a fiber made from nylon waste from things like fishing nets, fabric scraps, and carpet flooring that have been rescued from landfill all over the world.

(opens in new tab) Everlane The ReNew Plunge Triangle Top View at Everlane (opens in new tab) RRP: $50 / £48 | A plunge silhouette works across all bust sizes, with the lower neckline elongating your frame and the V shape framing a bust. This bikini top is made from 100% regenerated nylon showcasing Everlane’s commitment to sustainability. (opens in new tab) Everlane The Square-Neck One-Piece View at Everlane (opens in new tab) RRP: $70 / £67 | A classic one-piece you’ll reach for year after year. This square-necked swimsuit looks simple, but there’s plenty of attention to the little details. Fully-lined, there is a built-in bra (with removable pads), and a flattering scoop back. (opens in new tab) Everlane The High-Rise Hipster Bottom View at Everlane (opens in new tab) RRP: $35 / £34 | Earn your stripes and have a little fun at the same time with this tiger-print bikini. The high-waisted briefs highlight waists whilst offering contour and sculpting across midriffs. The diagonal pattern elongates your frame too.

(Image credit: Fisch)

2. Fisch Specifications RRP from: $115 (international shipping available) Sizes: XS-XL Today's Best Deals View at Fisch (opens in new tab)

Leading the way as a sustainable swimwear brand that doesn't compromise on design, FISCH was inspired by its creative director’s childhood spent snorkeling and exploring in St Barts. It launched in 2017 and was one of the first brands to use ECONYL in a bid to try and clear waste that would otherwise end up in the ocean. Each piece is hand-crafted in Italy from fabric created in Lombardy, which helps to keep the brand's carbon footprint as small as possible. FISCH's designs are pure joy, with punchy prints, cheeky cuts, and bold colors.

Fisch Saba Purple Hibiscus One Piece View at Fisch (opens in new tab) RRP: $290 / £233 | A swimwear and fashion trend this season, cutouts give this swimsuit a playful touch. The drawstring allows you to adjust the size of the peek-a-boo section. We love the floral print and the bold mix of purple and blue for a punchy finish. Fisch Grenadins Emerald Flying Fish View at Fisch (opens in new tab) RRP: $150 / £120 | The half-cup balconette shape is growing in popularity, and is excellent for boosting smaller busts. This bikini top is underwired for great lift and features molded cups for a fuller shape. The adjustable straps allow for an adaptable fit. Fisch Regatta Caribbean Blue One Piece View at Fisch (opens in new tab) RRP: $255 / £205 | This is the kind of swimwear design that could double up as a bodysuit for a beach-to-bar look, just add a pair of denim cut-offs. The scalloped edging is really pretty, while the stretchy ribbed fabric ensures a figure-hugging fit.

(Image credit: Hunza G)

3. Hunza G Specifications RRP from: $130 / £80 Sizes: One size: 2-12 / 6-16 Today's Best Deals View at Hunza G (opens in new tab)

One of the best swimsuit brands right now, Hunza G’s USP is its sizing. Available in one size only, the brand's signature crinkle fabric expands and contracts to fit sizes US: 2-12 / UK: 6-16. Sticking to a number of classic styles that get repeated year-on-year, the brand introduces more timely aesthetics by concentrating on the latest fashion color trends, or small design tweaks to accommodate new necklines or hardware.

“Trend-wise I think classic colors like black, navy, red, brown, and moss will be big for this year, and the high waist is having a moment,” says Georgiana Huddart (opens in new tab), Co-Founder and Creative Director at Hunza G (opens in new tab). “Neons have been ruling for a few seasons and I think they are going to be overtaken by the neutral colors I mentioned and more classic shapes and cuts. It’s all just a bit more elegant than the past few years which have maybe been more bright and fun.”

While the brand only recently became a household name, Hunza G has been around since 1984 and was responsible for the iconic cut-out mini dress worn by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman.

Hunza G Xandra Bikini in Bubblegum View at Hunza G (opens in new tab) RRP: $215 / £155 | A classic shape that won’t date, this bikini features a square neck top and moderate coverage hipster bottoms. It’s available in fifteen different shades, so find the color that suits you, although this bubblegum pink gets our vote. Hunza G Square Neck Swim in Metallic Chocolate View at Hunza G (opens in new tab) RRP: $215 / £155 | We love clothes that aren’t quite what they seem. In some lights, this swimsuit looks like it’s plain brown, but when the sun is really shining, you can see the metallic thread running through it for a nod to current trends. Gorgeous. Hunza G Nicole Bikini in Lilac View at Hunza G (opens in new tab) RRP: $225 / £160 | Who says romance is just for Valentine’s? We love the heart-shaped diamante detailing threaded through the center of the top and sides of the bottoms on this adorable bandeau bikini. Although you may get some interesting tan marks.

(Image credit: Away That Day)

4. Away That Day Specifications RRP from : $63 / £49 Sizes: XS-2X Today's Best Deals View at Away That Day (opens in new tab)

Setting out to prove that sustainability doesn’t have to come at the cost of feeling sexy, ex-dancer and stylist Ingemae launched Away That Day in 2018. All of the swimwear designs are block colors, which ensures a focus on shapes and cuts without the distraction of prints. As a British brand, everything is made in London for a visible supply chain and sent to customers in 100% compostable packaging. This swimsuit brand uses ECONYL (a fabric made from regenerated waste) and even runs a scheme where you can recycle unwanted swimwear from any brand through them.

Away That Day Acapulco Bottom in Violet View at Away That Day (opens in new tab) RRP: $83 / £65 | If you usually wear the best petite dresses, look out for bottoms with a high-cut leg to elongate your frame. These violet ones also feature a bold ring detailing to the side which draws the eye upwards putting the focus on your middle. Away That Day Lake Como One Piece in Red Away That Day (opens in new tab) RRP: $214 / £169 | Named after one of Italy’s most coveted holiday destinations, the Lake Como One Piece has us dreaming of sun-drenched days and vats of gelato. The removable belt is a flattering touch and helps to create an hourglass body shape . Away That Day Palma Top in Sapphire Blue View at Away That Day (opens in new tab) RRP: $113 / £89 | The brand’s signature style, this sleek bikini top is a best-seller for good reason. It gives smaller busts a lift without relying on wiring or padding, making it a comfortable swimwear option that really loads up on style too.

(Image credit: Cover Swim)

5. Cover swim Specifications RRP from: from $105 / £48 Sizes: XS-XL Today's Best Deals View at Cover Swim (opens in new tab)

While you might think of swimwear designers as being all about the fashion, some designers create a swimsuit brand to answer a style need or problem. Cover Swim was founded by a busy mom who wanted chic and easy swimwear that would protect her skin while she ran around after her young children, and Cover Swim is one of the best swimsuit brands when it comes to sleeved styles. The brand uses its very own swim jersey fabric which not only helps to shield from UV rays but also boasts temperature control to keep your skin feeling cool. Expect sleeved one-pieces, t-shirts, and rash tops in various different prints and shades alongside swimsuits and swim-dresses.

Cover Swim Scallop Cut Swim T-Shirt View at Cover Swim (opens in new tab) RRP: $145 / £116 | Prefer to be more covered up? No problem. This rashguard not only features long sleeves but is made with the brand’s newest (and heaviest) fabric to help it stay at its best for longer. The gorgeous print doubles this up as a top too. Cover Swim Tank Swimsuit x Spartina 449 View at Cover Swim (opens in new tab) RRP: $185 / £149 | Part of a limited edition collaboration with Spartina 449 (opens in new tab), this swimsuit is adorned with a tropical print. The shape is simple for a pull-on and go one piece that’ll become a staple when it comes to what to pack for a beach vacation. Cover Swim Long-Sleeves Front Zip Swimsuit View at Cover Swim (opens in new tab) RRP: $220 / £120 | If you’re into watersports or surfing, this swimsuit is great for protecting your stomach and arms. We love the contrast of the white zipper against the navy shade, giving it a classic, nautical feel that won’t go out of style.

(Image credit: Skims)

6. Skims Specifications RRP: $54 / £54 Sizes: XXS-5X Today's Best Deals View at Skims (opens in new tab)

Launched by reality star Kim Kardashian in 2019, Skims is a shapewear brand that offers compression clothing in a range of skin tones. The expansion into swimwear felt like a natural progression for the cult brand, applying the same principles of hugging and honing your shape to bikinis and swimsuits. In true Kardashian style, this swimwear range is about more than just being in the water and focuses on how you feel and look poolside too. That's why you’ll see fashion-forward designs, pops of neon, and even the odd metallic in the collection - ideal for pool parties and posing by the beach. With a wide range of sizes available, it’s one of the best plus size swimwear labels.

(opens in new tab) Skims Shaping Swim Tank One Piece View at Skims (opens in new tab) RRP: $108 / £108 | This one-piece has light compression for subtle smoothing without feeling restricted. Cleverly placed seams beneath the bust and down the front work to create a more streamlined silhouette, that lifts, smooths and shapes. (opens in new tab) Skims Swim Tank Bikini Top View at Skims (opens in new tab) RRP: $48 / £48 | The scoop neck top proved extremely popular for Skims in its lingerie range, so the brand has extended it out to swimwear too. The thick under band and generous straps provide plenty of support and delivers a sports luxe aesthetic. (opens in new tab) Skims Sport Swim Mid Thigh Short View at Skims (opens in new tab) RRP: $78 / £78 | If you’re more at home playing sports than sitting on a sun lounger, these shorts are for you. Doubling up as some of the best anti-chafing shorts thanks to their raw edge, they feature a handy zip pocket for a locker, car, or room key.

(Image credit: Riot Swim)

7. Riot Swim Specifications RRP: from $70 / international shippnig available Sizes: XS-XL Today's Best Deals View at Riot Swim (opens in new tab)

Everyone wants to feel at least a little bit sexy in their swimwear, and Riot Swim is the brand to help you achieve that. All of its fabrics have been designed to give you a second-skin feeling, so you can hit the beach with confidence, with or without your best beach cover-up . Riot Swim believes swimwear should feel like a natural extension of your body, so there are no rules around how much, or how little, skin you want to show. Cut-outs, plunging necklines, and thong briefs come as standard here, and we love that its designs are shown on models in a range of sizes, although the brand only carries up to a US: 0-10 / UK: 4-14.

Riot Swim Eden Bottoms in Wisteria View at Riot Swim (opens in new tab) RRP: $99 / £79 | Push the boundaries this summer with these cute thong bikini bottoms. In WGSN's Color of the Year 2023, Digital Lavender, the low coverage on the back is balanced by a higher waist which hugs your hips and smooths your stomach. Riot Swim Echo One Piece in Ocean Water View at Riot Swim (opens in new tab) RRP: $150 / £120 | The Echo One Piece is one of this swimsuit brand’s bestselling pieces, and the ruched middle is ideal for skimming over midriffs. Fans of the label love the '90s high-legged cut and scoop-back silhouette, which is perfect for tanning. Riot Swim Pico Top in Matcha View at Riot Swim (opens in new tab) RRP: $99 / £79 | Comfort is always high on our list of holiday priorities so we love that this top is hardware free. In a delicious green matcha shade - that feels very on-trend, we love the delicate ruche detail and low cut scoop for a fashionable finish.

(Image credit: Lululemon)

8. Lululemon Specifications RRP: $58 / £44 Sizes: (US) 2-14 Today's Best Deals View at LuluLemon (opens in new tab)

Canadian brand Lululemon is the first name in technical athletic clothes that look and feel so good that you’ll want to wear them way beyond your workout. And as you’d expect from a brand known for making the best workout leggings , its swimwear range pays the same level of attention to detail through technical fabrics and supportive cuts. Lululemon swimwear won’t let you down after one summer either, its special Xtra Life Lycra fabric not only holds its shape without compromising on stretch but has been treated for extra chlorine and salt resistance too.

(opens in new tab) Lululemon Ribbed Swim Top A/B Cup View at Lululemon (opens in new tab) RRP: $68 / £54 | Lululemon has different ranges based on bust size, which makes it easy to find swimwear that works for your body type. This is for A/B cups and features a classic triangle shape complete with ribbed fabric and a cross-over back. (opens in new tab) Lululemon Long-Sleeve Zip-Back Paddle Suit View at Lululemon (opens in new tab) RRP: $138 / £111 | A paddle suit is a great way to protect your skin when you’re not able to keep re-applying your SPF regularly, due to watersports activity. We predict that this beautiful floral suit will be a big hit with surfers this season. (opens in new tab) Lululemon Ribbed High-Neck Longline Swim Top C/D Cup View at Lululemon (opens in new tab) RRP: $68 / £54 | Part bikini, part tankini, this classic black swimsuit is great for a two-piece with a little more coverage. This high-neck is ideal for beach-to-bar dressing as it will double as a top too, add a white shirt over the top for a laid-back look.

(Image credit: Mango)

9. Mango Specifications RRP from: $25 £17 Sizes: XS-4XL Today's Best Deals View at Mango (opens in new tab)

Spanish label Mango has long been our go-to for stylish clothing at prices that won’t make your eyes water. High-end trends always filter through Mango, so it’s the perfect place to try something new without a huge level of commitment. Their swimwear offering keeps going from strength to strength, and this summer it is over-delivering with standout styles to rival some of the designer brands. Splash out here and treat yourself to a new best beach bag and everything else you need to pack for a beach vacation while you’re at it.

(opens in new tab) Mango Swimsuit Square Neckline View at Mango (opens in new tab) RRP: $59.99 / £35.99 | Thanks to that viral Realisation Par dress, Zebra print is having a real moment. The striking contrast between black and white makes this monochrome one-piece a real head-turner. The square neckline is flattering on a bust too. (opens in new tab) Mango Scalloped Bikini Top View at Mango (opens in new tab) RRP: $39.99 / £22.99 | The lightly textured fabric and subtle scallop detailing around the edge of the cups set this bikini top apart from other straight-to-market pieces. The beach-chair stripes are so chic, while the green and white combo feels summery. (opens in new tab) Mango Wrap-Back Textured Swimsuit View at Mango (opens in new tab) RRP: $79.99 / £49.99 | The trend for ribbed textures in swimwear continues to be popular, as the fabric expands and contracts to hug and hone your shape. The purple hue would look great teamed with a green cover-up for a real color clash.

(Image credit: Solid & Striped)

10. Solid & Striped Specifications RRP from: $78 / £86 Sizes: XS-XXL Today's Best Deals View at Solid & Striped (opens in new tab)

If it’s good enough for the supers, it’s good enough for us, and Solid & Striped swimwear has graced the bodies of models including Alessandra Ambrosio, Cara Delevingne, and Kaia Gerber. Not to mention actresses Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts, and Eva Longoria too. Despite its popularity with the A-list, you don’t have to be a celeb to look and feel good in this swimsuit brand. All of its designs boast playful touches that set these looks apart from the crowd.

(opens in new tab) Solid & Striped The Anne-Marie Belt View at Solid & Striped (opens in new tab) RRP: $208 / £230 | This best-selling swimsuit has just been updated with a detachable chain belt for a nod to this season's jewelry trends. The fabric is so buttery soft that you won’t want to take it off at the end of the day. (opens in new tab) Solid & Striped The Gisele Top View at Solid & Striped (opens in new tab) RRP: $108 / £120 | Can’t choose between two of this season's hottest colors, pink and orange? With this bandeau swim top, you don’t have to. The twisted detail, plus the ruching is ideal for creating a fuller-looking bust. (opens in new tab) Solid & Striped The Gabby Solid & Striped (opens in new tab) RRP: $198 / £220 | Fully backless styles can lack the support that larger busts need, so we like that this has the option of an adjustable back strap too. Keep done up in the sea and untie on your lounger to avoid strap marks.

(Image credit: Good American)

11. Good American Specifications RRP from: $49 / £52 Sizes: XXS-5XL Today's Best Deals View at Good American (opens in new tab)

Another Kardashian fuelled label, Good American was launched by Khloe Kardashian in 2016. The goal was clothes made by women, for women, with all body shapes in mind. Focusing mainly on denim to begin with (another piece of clothing that’s notoriously tricky to shop for) the label is now known for making some of the best jeans for curvy women, stocking up to a 5XL. However, as the brand expanded, it's now recognized as being one of the best swimwear brands too. Edited to a few different ranges, including Ruched Swim which is designed to hug your curves, Full Coverage Swim which has extra fabric as well as extra support, and Always Fits Swim which stretches up and down in size so you don’t have to worry about weight fluctuations, this is a brand that combines fit and style beautifully.

(opens in new tab) Good American Always Fits Better Band Bikini Top View at Good American (opens in new tab) RRP: $49 / £52 | If you’re serious about not wanting strap lines on your shoulders, a bandeau bikini is the way to go. This one is made from a smart fabric that stretches up or down a size without losing its shape. (opens in new tab) Good American Always Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit View at Good American (opens in new tab) RRP: $99 / £104 | A luxe take on traditional swimwear, this fabric feels more like satin than spandex, although far more supportive, with a compression fit that works with the ruching to really show off your shape. (opens in new tab) Good American Good Long Sleeve Swimsuit View at Good American (opens in new tab) RRP: $109 / £114 | Keep your arms and body shielded from the sun without compromising on style. The zip front detail helps to elongate your frame, drawing the eye up and down the body, as well as allowing you to adjust the fit.

(Image credit: Eres)

12. Eres Specifications RRP from : $315 (international shipping available) Sizes: 38-46 (EU sizing) Today's Best Deals View at Eres (opens in new tab)

Eres swimwear doesn’t come cheap, but it’s almost impossible not to covet. Owned by Chanel, this is a designer swimwear brand that exudes timeless luxury. The French brand has impeccable attention to detail and is one of the best French lingerie brands too. For this season's swimwear collection, Eres has created a tropical atmosphere inspired by the 1930s with wild prints, juicy colors, and a slightly sporty twist.

Eres Resort Tank One-Piece View at Eres (opens in new tab) RRP: $530 / £430 | The chicest swimsuit we ever did see. A shiny elastic band beneath the bust gives definition as well as comfort, breaking up the block shade of the blue-gray all-in-one. Eres Ultrason Crop Bra Top View at Eres (opens in new tab) RRP: $375 / £300 | A metal U-link on the bust adds extra interest to the neckline, while still delivering plenty of coverage. This punchy hue will look chic paired with your poolside piña colada. Eres Friandise Tank One-Piece View at Eres (opens in new tab) RRP: $503 / £405 | This fun pineapple print will guarantee sunshine even when the weather isn’t quite playing ball. We love the sleek straight-cut shape and elegant narrow straps at the shoulders.

(Image credit: Zara)

13. Zara Specifications RRP from: $27.90 / £17.99 Sizes: XS-XL Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab)

One of the best swimwear brands for affordability, Spanish clothing chain Zara offers trend-led styles at a fraction of the cost of designer swimwear. Widely available, the pieces aren't the most size-inclusive, with the largest size an XL, but they do deliver for those looking for fast, trending designs. With bikinis sold as individual pieces, it's also a great place to shop if you're a different size on the top and bottom and its block-colored separates can easily be mixed and matched, making them ideal for a capsule wardrobe for travel.

(opens in new tab) Zara Asymmetric Swimsuit View at Zara (opens in new tab) RRP: $47.90 / £29.99 | This is one of those swimsuits that looks confusing on the hanger, but is great when it’s on. If in doubt, refer back to the model shots to make sure the asymmetric neckline is sitting just right. (opens in new tab) Zara Printed Bikini Top View at Zara (opens in new tab) RRP: $29.90 / £19.99 | The tie-dye and ombre trends are still big hits for swimwear and fashion alike. Combined with the wider straps and flowing tie-back, this bikini has a bohemian feel that’s perfect for holidays. (opens in new tab) Zara Asymmetric Swimsuit View at Zara (opens in new tab) RRP: $47.90 / £29.99 | Pay homage to Baywatch with a statement red swimsuit. Asymmetric necklines can create some interesting tan lines, but this spaghetti strap is easy to move and adjust as you sunbathe.

(Image credit: Madewell)

14. Madewell Specifications RRP from: $19.99 / £15 Sizes: XXS-5X Today's Best Deals View at Madewell (opens in new tab)

One of the best jeans brands, Madewell has so much more to offer than great denim With an ethos that revolves around cool, quality clothing that lasts, this design motto is seeded through its swimwear too. For this season, there are a couple of collaborations to keep your eye one, one with the swimwear label OOKIOH (opens in new tab), and another with textile designer Caroline Z Hurley. Both have added a fresh spin to Madewell’s most popular pieces through exciting prints and unexpected colorways.

(opens in new tab) Madewell x OOKIOH Savannah One-Piece Swimsuit View at Madewell (opens in new tab) RRP: $125 / £119 | Created in collaboration with OOKIOH, who specialize in swimwear with a splash of nostalgia, this one-piece features contrast pink piping at the edges that helps to make the butter yellow shade pop. (opens in new tab) Madewell Underwire Open-Back One-Piece Swimsuit in Check View at Madewell (opens in new tab) RRP: $115 / £109 | Thanks to the V-neckline, open back, and medium coverage shape, this swimsuit is universally flattering. The check means you could even use this to answer what to wear to a festival with denim cut-offs. (opens in new tab) Madewell x Caroline Z Hurley High-Cut Bikini Bottom in Abstract Alpha View at Madewell (opens in new tab) RRP: $58 / £55 | Another collaboration, these high-waisted briefs were created with the help of textile designer Caroline Z Hurley. Her bold graphic print makes a real statement on Madewell’s flattering high-cut bottoms.

(Image credit: & Other Stories)

15. & Other Stories Specifications RRP from: $25 / £17 Sizes: 0-12 Today's Best Deals View at & Other Stories (opens in new tab)

Part of the H&M Group, Scandinavian clothing brand & Other Stories first launched in 2013. It has three different design ateliers, covering Paris, Stockholm, and Los Angeles, all of which create clothing based on the signature styles of where they’re based. While it's well regarded for its clothing, & Other Stories is also one of the best lingerie brands in its price bracket, with its cute, ready-to-wear styles popular since launch. The launch of & Other Stories swimwear line has seen similar popularity, and the tight edit mixes retro and on-trend touches with classic colors and shapes for high quality, yet affordable, poolside essentials.

(opens in new tab) & Other Stories Textured Bow Tie Swimsuit & Other Stories (opens in new tab) RRP: $79 / £55 | Giving a nod to regency-core styling, with a square neckline and cute bow detail shoulders, this textured one-piece has been recognized by shoppers as having a spot-on fit, so you can buy your regular size with confidence. (opens in new tab) & Other Stories Printed Bikini Bottoms View at & Other Stories (opens in new tab) RRP: $35 / £23 | Another favorite of the woman&home fashion team, these briefs are comfortable and stretchy, staying in place without riding up or down. Mix and match with a block color bikini top or invest in the coordinating bikini top. (opens in new tab) & Other Stories Frill Bandeau Swimsuit & Other Stories (opens in new tab) RRP: $79 / £55 | Ticking all the boxes for femininity, this frilly and floral swimsuit is packed with whimsy. Crafted from recycled fabrics it earns extra brownie points for sustainability. The frilled top is ideal for those looking to create a fuller bust.

(Image credit: Aerie)

17. Aerie Specifications RRP from: $36.95 / £29 Sizes: Today's Best Deals View at Aerie (opens in new tab)

Part of the AEO group, Aerie is the swimwear sister brand of American Eagle. Its focus is on fashion-forward designs at affordable pricing, so expect a one-piece to come in at around $60 and a bikini around $70 for the set. As with a lot of the best swimwear designers on this list, Aerie uses recycled nylon where possible, turning leftover fiber scraps into something new and exciting. A new fabric feature from Aerie is UPF50 sun protection on the fabrics it uses, which shields your skin from around 98% of UV rays.

(opens in new tab) Aerie V Wire Scoop Neck Bikini Top View at Aerie (opens in new tab) RRP: $36.95 / £29 | If the punchy floral print didn’t give you enough to smile about, the fact that this bikini top has been made from 80% recycled nylon will. We love the dipped neckline too. (opens in new tab) Aerie Braided One Piece View at Aerie (opens in new tab) RRP: $59.95 / £48 | It’s blue skies ahead with this one-piece. Proving that swimsuits don't have to be simple, this features braiding below the bust as well as criss-cross straps and a tie back. (opens in new tab) Aerie Ruched Swim Skirt View at Aerie (opens in new tab) RRP: $39.95 / £32 | For extra coverage across hips, thighs and midriffs, a swim skirt is the answer. With a floral tile print, this skirt can be worn with the matching top or mixed with a block color.

(Image credit: Faithful The Brand)

16. Faithful The Brand Specifications RRP from: $89 / £71.50 Sizes: XS-XXL Today's Best Deals View at Faithfull The Brand (opens in new tab)

The best swimsuit brands should help you feel instantly relaxed, after all, if you're poolside or heading to the beach you need to be ready for some R&R and Faithful the Brand exudes this laid-back style in droves.

Born in Indonesia in 2014, the founders collaborated with artisans in Bali to create hand-crafted garments for a unique feel. It has expanded since then, but thoughtfully produced designs inspired by travel remain at the heart of the brand. One of the best sustainable clothing brands, Faithfull the Brand is committed to creating socially responsible clothing and is certified by B Corporation to back this ethos up. At a slightly high price point, the level of detail, and the hand-made, hand-printed, nature of the items is well worth paying extra for.

(opens in new tab) Faithful The Brand Farrah Bikini Top in Tulli Print Faithful The Brand (opens in new tab) RRP: $95 / £76 | Part abstract, part animal-inspired, we’re head over heels for this green printed bikini. The shape of the top takes on a retro balconette style that’s set to dominate beaches this summer. (opens in new tab) Faithful The Brand Aurea One Piece in Costa Rei Floral Print Faithful The Brand (opens in new tab) RRP: $179 / £144 | In this eye-catching one-piece, compliments are guaranteed. With a '70s vintage feel, the one-shoulder design will help to lengthen your frame, drawing the eye up the body. (opens in new tab) Faithful The Brand Dylla Bikini Bottoms in San Giovanni Print Faithful The Brand (opens in new tab) RRP: $95 / £76 | The high-cut waist will balance out the thigh-grazing high-leg silhouette, that will make your pins look like they go on for days. This nature-inspired print adds a calming element.

(Image credit: Jade Swim)

18. Jade Swim Specifications RRP: $80 / £67 Sizes: XS-L or 0-8 (US) Today's Best Deals View at Jade Swim (opens in new tab)

Designed in NYC and made in LA, Jade Swim is an all-American brand. It’s the brainchild of a former fashion editor and stylist Brittany Kozerski, who wanted to bring her minimalist aesthetic to swimwear in order to focus on classic silhouettes that sculpt and shape the body. You’re not going to find anything that could be remotely described as fussy here, with frills and prints off the menu in favor of sharp lines, clean cuts, and block colors. That’s not to say that Jade Swim collections are dull – far from it. These designs are certainly pushing the boundaries with the attention to detail and cut making them standout styles.

Jade Swim Halo One Piece View at Jade Swim (opens in new tab) RRP: $220 / £240 | A bandeau shape, cut-out back, and asymmetric strap make for a sleek and simple silhouette that feels modern and timeless all at once. Available in an impressive 10 different shades, you’re guaranteed to find one you love. Jade Swim Mia Top View at Jade Swim (opens in new tab) RRP: $120 / £130 | Ruching on the cups and the join between the band gives this top an almost shell-like quality that nods to The Little Mermaid just in time for the live-action remake, and will help to create a fuller bust. The deep-green shade is on trend too. Jade Swim Cava One Piece View at Jade Swim (opens in new tab) RRP: $220 / £240 | Dare to bare this summer with this plunged swimsuit, featuring additional cut-out detailing. Better suited to a smaller bust, as this style lacks support, the striking blue hue will certainly add a dose of dopamine dressing to your wardrobe.

(Image credit: Louisa Ballou)

19. Louisa Ballou Specifications RRP from: $120 (US only) Sizes: XS-XL Today's Best Deals View at Louisa Ballou (opens in new tab)

One of the lesser-known names on our best swimwear brands list, Louisa Ballou was founded in 2018 to offer a directional perspective on resort wear. Its swimwear and clothing have been worn by celebrities including Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid, and it boasts stockists including Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab), Farfetch (opens in new tab), and Matches Fashion (opens in new tab). All of the pieces in the collection are inspired by the founder’s childhood spent by the coast in Charlestown, South Carolina, which is reflected in their vibrancy. Shoppers who find too much choice overwhelming will appreciate how curated the current range is, with the same print available across multiple garments for synergy and choice.

Louisa Ballou Scoop Bikini Bottom in 0-0-0 Louisa Ballou (opens in new tab) RRP: $120 / £96 | Quality is high on the agenda for these bikini briefs, which is why you’ll find that they’re fully lined and crafted from a matte-finish fabric. The dark green print contasts beautifully with the black. Louisa Ballou Scoop Bikini Bottom in Knight’s Tour Louisa Ballou (opens in new tab) RRP: $120 / £96 | The same high-rise, medium coverage silhouette, but in a brighter, lighter print. The trend-worthy combination of hot pink and orange is one you can expect to see much more of this season. Louisa Ballou Scoop Bikini Top in Knight’s Tour View at Louisa Ballou (opens in new tab) RRP: $160 / £129 | Why not treat yourself to the matching top too? This pull-over design is free from hardware and features a flattering scoop neckline alongside wide, supportive straps. For a comfortable fit.

(Image credit: H&M)

20. H&M Specifications RRP from: $5.99 / £3.99 Sizes: 0-4X Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab)

Need to replace your faded old swimwear on a shoestring budget? Head to H&M. Almost everything in its swimwear collection comes in at under $30 for a one-piece or set, making it the most affordable swimwear brand in our round-up. But just because it's at the lower end of the price bracket, doesn't mean it won't last, and these fabrics are good enough to stand the test of chlorine and saltwater. Just make sure you care for them properly, which means rinsing them with water when you get home from the pool or the beach and washing them according to the instructions on the garment label.

Although H&M does carry plus size clothing, its swimwear range for fuller figures is not the most extensive, but there are some options up to a 4X available.

(opens in new tab) H&M Padded Bandeau Bikini Top View at H&M (opens in new tab) RRP: $17.99 / £14.99 | This top is (literally) no frills with a super streamlined shape, no straps, and a distinct lack of hardware. This guarantees not only a chic look, but one that you can sunbathe without the risk of any niggling buckles or excess fabric. (opens in new tab) H&M Shaping Swimsuit View at H&M (opens in new tab) RRP: $39.99 / £29.99 | For under $40, this affordable swimsuit is a real bargain. The double lining provides extra support as well as durability, ensuring that it won't become sheer post a dip in the pool. The ruching across the middle is super flattering too. (opens in new tab) H&M Padded One-Shoulder Bikini Top View at H&M (opens in new tab) RRP: $19.99 / £14.99 | Always worried about your bikini top shifting at an inopportune moment? Boning at the sides gives this bikini top extra structure for peace of mind. We love the one-shoulder cut for a could-be-designer, fashion-forward finish.

(Image credit: Melissa Odabash)

21. Melissa Odabash Specifications RRP from : $232 / $228 Sizes: 2-12 / 6-16 Today's Best Deals View at Melissa Odabash (opens in new tab)

A heritage swimwear designer, Melissa Odabash launched her namesake label in 1999 and has been one of the most influential swimwear designers ever since. Hailing from New Jersey, Odabash was living in Italy at the time of the launch, although the label has since relocated to London. Developed to fill a gap in the market for chic, solid-colored bikinis. Melissa Odabash has since branched out into prints, but the original design need remains at the heart of the collection. Expanding the line further, Odabash is now a full resort lifestyle brand with clothing and accessories too, ensuring you can get all your holiday outfit ideas in one place. In 2015, the brand launched its debut mastectomy (opens in new tab) line, giving more women access to its gorgeous swimwear.

Melissa Odabash Sydney Yellow Swimsuit View at Melissa Odabash (opens in new tab) RRP: $271 / £270 | This bandeau swimsuit is a classically cut suit that will fit and flatter. The legs can be adjusted at the sides to create a higher or lower shape, with the gathering flattering bums and middles too. Top marks for the pastel yellow shade. Melissa Odabash Brussels Diamond Bikini View at Melissa Odabash (opens in new tab) RRP: $266 / £268 | The Brussels bikini is one of Melissa Odabash’s signature silhouettes, reimagined for this season in a tile-inspired blue and white diamond print. All you need now is to grab your best designer sunglasses and you’re good to go. Melissa Odabash Rimini Orchid Swimsuit View at Melissa Odabash (opens in new tab) RRP: $278 / £270 | Designed with Hollywood’s golden age in mind, this timeless swimsuit just oozes glamour. Even better, the high-quality Italian fabric has extra SPF protection. The mix of pale and punchy pinks delivers on this season's Barbiecore trend.

(Image credit: Frankies Bikinis)

22. Frankies Bikinis Specifications RRP: $35 / £40 Sizes: XS-XXL Today's Best Deals View at Frankies (opens in new tab)

Launched by a mother-and-daughter duo based in Malibu, Frankies Bikinis came to life in 2012. Since then, the brand's designs have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Naomi Osaka, and the brand has expanded into ready-to-wear clothing and accessories too. As you might have guessed by the name, swimwear has remained at the heart of the brand, and the label has continued to push boundaries when it comes to shapes and styles. Many of the designs are lingerie-inspired, which gives them an extra element of cheekiness.

(opens in new tab) Frankies Bikinis Camilla Floral Triangle Bikini Top Frankies Bikinis (opens in new tab) RRP: $85 / £96 | '90s fashion trends are back in a big way, and that means the return of the triangle bikini top. The string tie and halterneck shape delivers an adjustable fit. The delicate ruffle across the bust will create the illusion of a fuller bust. (opens in new tab) Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeny Lucia Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit View at Frankies Bikinis (opens in new tab) RRP: $185 / £210 | Created with US actress Sydney Sweeny, this ruffled one-piece is sure to turn heads this summer. The cut-out detail makes it a perfect compromise between a one-piece and a two, ideal for easing you into the look if you have yet to try it. (opens in new tab) Frankies Bikinis Etta Shine Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit View at Frankies Bikinis (opens in new tab) RRP: $185 / £210 | Playing around with unexpected combinations, this swimsuit is inspired by corsetry with structured paneling at the front to contour your shape. The contrasting edging and bow further channel the lingerie inspiration.

Where are the best places to buy swimsuits?

The best places to buy swimsuits will depend on a few different factors. First up, budget. You don’t need to spend a fortune to find swimwear you’ll feel confident in, with affordable swimwear options from the likes of Aerie (opens in new tab) and H&M (opens in new tab) leading the way. If money is no option, then treat yourself to something a little fancier from brands like FISCH, Frankies Bikinis or Melissa Odabash. “Once you find a good suit that fits right it’s worth investing,” advises Andréa Bernholtz (opens in new tab), Style Expert and founder of luxury swimwear brand Swiminista (opens in new tab). “A great fit is hard to find, and often comes with a higher price tag, but it’s worth it for a quality suit.”

Secondly, consider sustainability is a big word in swimwear too, as the kind of stretchy fabrics that best suit this kind of clothing are also by their nature synthetic, which isn’t always great for the planet. However, the best swimwear brands are making conscious moves to a more sustainable future with many brands opting for recycled fabrics and new technological fabrics with low carbon footprints. In addition to this, many designer swimwear brands opt for small batches, or on-demand production, minimizing long-term waste.

And finally, just like shopping for the best bras or best shapewear, your clothing size will be a consideration as to where is best to buy swimwear too. Although the tides are turning, the largest majority of swimwear is still missing out plus size markets, although there is an increasing number of inclusively sized brands. If you're plus size or have a fuller bust, look to lingerie or plus size specialists as these labels will have the best support and cuts for your frame.

Where are the best places to buy luxury swimwear brands?

Where you shop for luxury swimwear will depend on the kind of look you’re going for, as well as your commitment to quality and sustainability. Our top picks for the best places to buy luxury swimwear include Fisch, Hunza G, Away That Day, Eres, and Faithful The Brand. You can shop directly from the company, or via retail partners. Not all of these are available to try on in a store, but many prefer to try swimwear on at home, just make sure you've fully read the returns policies before ordering.

When buying luxury swimsuits consider the longevity of the item and the quality of the fabric. “There are multiple things that set it apart from the high street,” explains Huddart. “Number one is the production of it, how and where its produced, in what quantities and with what techniques. I would say most swimwear companies that are considered designer also have a clear aesthetic which means they are doing their one thing and doing it super well," she says. "For example, Hunza G is based around one fabric and we know this fabric inside out. We have perfected it, worked on it, improved it, and tested it", ensuring that the Hunza G crinkle delivers on form and function.