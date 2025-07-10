Chic, confident, and a little country: Helen Skelton just nailed 2025's waistcoat trend so easily

When waistcoats first began to surge in popularity I wasn’t at all sure how to wear this trend, but it’s become one of my favourites. Unlike blazers which can be a bit too thick to wear in the heat, a waistcoat can often be much lighter and the sleeveless design means they can be worn as a top in their own right.

This is the most fashionable way to style them right now, but I’m also fond of layering mine over T-shirts for more coverage. For a smart-casual outfit, ditch the matching trousers and go for something cooler and more casual - like Helen Skelton just did.

The Countryfile star attended Day 1 of the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate wearing a fitted waistcoat with blue bootcut jeans. Throw in a fedora hat and ankle boots and she delivered a decidedly country-inspired look.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)

Shop Waistcoats

AllSaints Averie Relaxed Fit Waistcoat Was £149, Now £75 at AllSaints Currently reduced in the AllSaints sale, this tailored Averie Waistcoat is constructed from lightweight fabric with a V-neckline and relaxed shape. You can wear it as a top in its own right or layer over a black or white T-shirt. There are matching trousers, but as Helen proved, jeans work just as well with vests. JYDress Herringbone Waistcoat £17.99-£19 at Amazon Available in a large range of colours, this waistcoat is an affordable option to get you started with styling more vests with your everyday staples. It has a classic V-neckline, buttons down the front and a contrasting plain back. There are two welt pockets and an adjustable tab at the back. Nobody's Child Pinstripe Waistcoat Was £75, Now £63.75 at Nobody's Child If you love the neutral tones of Helen Skelton's waistcoat but want something a little less country-chic, then this is perfect. It's a pretty beige tone with delicate white stripes running all over. There are welt pockets and Nobody's Child also makes matching trousers and shorts for this.

Complete The Look

Levi's Women's 315 Bootcut Jeans £39.67-£41.23 at Amazon Helen might be, but not everyone is a fan of skinny jeans, and these bootcut ones from Levi's are a great alternative. They're still streamlined in the leg and then flare out ever so slightly at the bottom. There are various washes to choose from though you can't go far wrong with a mid-blue. JK Home Wide Brimmed Fedora Was £19.99, Now £17.99 at Amazon With a wide brim and a decorative braid detail running around the centre, this hat would make a lovely addition to a pared-back outfit. The inside is finished with a soft inner band and if you'd prefer a slightly different neutral tone, there are plenty to choose from with this design. Mango Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans Was £35.99, Now £22.99 at Mango Made from a denim-style cotton fabric with a mid-rise waist, these skinny jeans are an easy piece to throw on with your everyday tops. They have belt loops so you can accessorise them and fasten with a zip and button.

Country styling looks a little different on either side of the pond, with it generally being more tweed-focused, practical and quite formal in the UK. The US’s take on ‘country’ outfits are more relaxed, with plenty of denim and cowboy boots.

Somehow, Helen Skelton’s ensemble for the Great Yorkshire Show ticked boxes for both of these versions of country style. Her waistcoat had a tweed-esque finish and was tailored to perfection, with black piping along the top of the pockets.

It was a mottled grey-taupe colour and although you can get waistcoats with a rounded high neckline, this one was a classic V-neck with buttons up the front. Caroline Parr, Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home, believes Helen’s way of wearing it is a good one to try.

A post shared by Great Yorkshire Show (@greatyorkshireshow)

"Figuring out how to style a waistcoat can feel tricky at first, but you won't go too far wrong teaming it with denim in any cut," she says. "A nipped-in, fitted silhouette looks great with skinny jeans like Helen's, but you could try playing with proportions by embracing baggy or barrel leg jeans too."

Helen Skelton wore comfortable boot cut jeans in a versatile mid-blue wash. These kinds of tones naturally feel a bit more elevated than light wash, but not as formal as indigo denim.

This complemented the tailored waistcoat well and the streamlined silhouette of bootcut jeans tied in with it too. I personally love wearing my fitted waistcoats with wide-leg jeans for a touch of contrast.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)

As Caroline explains, the nipped-in style of tailored vests works pretty universally with different jeans styles, making an outfit like Helen’s an easy way to embrace the waistcoat trend. The broadcaster looked confident and chic as she met Longhorn exhibitor David Blockley as part of the breed’s National Championship.

Pictures from the day also show her being enthusiastically greeted by a border collie. Throughout it all she was wearing a tan fedora hat which finished off her look. This shape of hat is often seen with very British country outfits whilst the jeans and boots felt more Western-inspired.

The combination was lovely and Helen Skelton, who lives in Cumbria, seemed to thoroughly enjoy her day trip to Harrogate.