Helen Skelton uses these key pieces to make her barrel-leg jeans work for unpredictable spring weather
Built around trending jeans and easy layering pieces, this everyday look feels practical and put-together
Dressing for the unpredictable weather at the moment is a challenge. But Helen Skelton has the antidote. Posting on Instagram, the presenter revealed a carousel of spring outfit ideas, but there was one look in particular that caught our eye.
Like us, Helen is not quite ready to break out her maxi dresses and sandals, and the first shot in her stream of spring styles featured a smart casual outfit idea that is worth wearing on repeat. The high-waisted, barrel-legged jeans featured an ankle-skimming hemline that made them the perfect partner to brown Chelsea boots.
Add to the ensemble the oversized Lotta blouson jacket by Varley and a sold-out, tan M&S barn jacket, and Helen just put together the chicest blueprint for spring dressing. The neutral hues are trend-defying, making them a great investment, while the smart layering means that she could easily adapt to inclement weather changes.
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Recreate Helen's Go-To Spring Look
EXACT MATCH
If you're looking for layering pieces or the best spring jackets to wear with jeans, Helen's Varley piece is a great investment. Lightweight and effortless, it's cut to an oversized, blouson shape that can be dressed up or down.
When it comes to denim trends for 2026, barrel-leg jeans, like the pair Helen is seen wearing, remain one of the key silhouettes of the season. The surprisingly flattering shape is ideal for highlighting curves, and a darker wash keeps your denim looking polished.
Adding warm neutral layers gave Helen's look an elevated, understated feel, and even though the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 are bright and bold, neutrals are timeless and are a great option for capsule wardrobe heroes.
A cohesive ensemble, the brown of Helen's jacket worked beautifully with her neutral boots, while the worn orange hue of the zip-up felt rusty enough to complement the rest of the neutral palette. Slipping a white shirt underneath the two jackets, this spring capsule wardrobe staple once again shows why it is such a lynchpin piece, wearable for a host of smart and casual moments and adding polish to any look.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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