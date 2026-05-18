Ruth Langsford's pretty, printed Next dress was the perfect choice for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, and it's still in stock

The weather might not be screaming ‘spring’, but attendees of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show are braving the sporadic showers and stepping out at the iconic event in all their spring-ready finery. Fittingly, floral frocks are the order of the day, and Ruth Langsford brought a unique take on the pattern in this gorgeous design.

Wearing the Love & Roses x RHS floral motif printed ric rac V-neck midi dress, the high street featured bold pink florals and botanical-inspired graphics dotted across the elegant A-line piece, it couldn’t have been more perfect for the event – and, even more fitting, it was created by the Next brand, Love & Roses, in collaboration with the Royal Horticultural Society itself.

Inspired by the florals and botanicals found in the RHS archives, Ruth’s dress is just one of the striking pieces Next have released in collaboration with the RHS and, if you’re lucky enough to have a ticket to the event and are wondering what to wear to the Chelsea Flower Show, there’s no easier way to emulate the show’s sophisticated but playful feel than with one of these high-street heroes.

(Image credit: Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)

Shop Love & Roses x RHS Collection

EXACT MATCH Love & Roses Floral Motif Printed Ric Rac V-Neck Midi Dress Ruth's striking dress is made from 100% cotton for a breathable, spring-ready feel and its bold pattern is so eye-catching. Dress it up, as she did, with heels and a top-handle bag, or slip into your favourite trainers or sandals for an everyday style. Love & Roses Ivory Floral Structured Scoop Neck Midi Dress This elegant midi dress is another standout from the Next X RHS collaboration, with its striking floral print, voluminous skirt and scooped neckline creating a classic look that still feels fresh and bold for the season ahead. Love & Roses Ivory Floral Chiffon Pleated V-Neck Midi Dress Utterly romantic with its floaty, chiffon fabric that's given even more movement thanks to the addition of pleats to the skirt. A great choice for what to wear to a wedding this summer, its floral and butterfly pattern is ideal for a big day. Love & Roses Pink Embellished Floral Kimono Sleeve Midi Dress Next to Ruth's eye-catching dress, this is one of the collection's bolder pieces. Bright pink is given depth by contrasting red tones, with the striking colour-block design being broken up by intricate floral embellishments Love & Roses Cobalt Blue Floral Placement Satin Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress While the hue of Ruth's floral dress plays into trending pink shades, there are darker hues too that are making a splash this season. Although there is a lot of chatter about sky blue, more mid and royal tones are definitely trending. Love & Roses Cherry Print Smocked Bodice Puff Sleeve Midi Dress As well as occasion-ready dresses, the Next X RHS collaboration also features some more casual, everyday pieces like this smock dress. With bold colours of red, green and blue creating a sweet, delicate pattern, it's one to dress up or down this spring.

Florals might not be groundbreaking for spring, but the Next X RHS collaboration does bring a fresh take to the timeless pattern, and Ruth’s dress is a great example. It boasts a brilliant mix of bold pink hues, with graphic text and statement blossoms for an eye-catching look.

The trim along the flattering V-neckline highlights this modern feel, while the simple A-line silhouette balances out the busy print to keep everything feeling elegant and sophisticated. Elsewhere in the collection, we can see a variety of different takes on classic floral patterns, from delicate meadow flowers to vibrant fruits and bold exotic blooms, too.

Despite her dress being heavy on the pink, which is a shade dominating the fashion colour trends for 2026, Ruth styled her look with a red handbag and a pair of metallic silver espadrille wedges. The bag was a great way to bring in a contrasting colour and amp up the boldness of the look, while her espadrilles are a spring capsule wardrobe staple that will see tons of wear at garden parties and spring/summer weddings.

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