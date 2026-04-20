Alison Hammond gives a masterclass in wearing white, thanks to this floral Rixo dress, and it's perfect for sunny spring weather

Wearing one of our favourite dress brands, Alison Hammond's outfit is the wear anywhere frock worth investing in

Rivkie Baum's avatar
By
published
in News
Alison Hammond on This Morning
(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Jump to category:

Alison Hammond has excellent taste in dresses, and for Friday's ITV This Morning show, the TV presenter did not disappoint. Stepping out in British clothing brand Rixo, a label we've spotted on the star on several occasions, Alison wore one of the label's latest looks, a floral printed dress, and it's perfect for spring styling.

A white base with pretty red floral print, Alison's dress was a serious spring style staple. The long sleeve makes it ideal for cooler spring days, where the sun is bright but the weather is still breezy, and this bias cut design is the flattering piece that can be dressed up or down with ease.

Alison Hammond looks chic in spring florals

Alison Hammond in a white dress with red floral print standing next to Dermot O&#039;Leary

(Image credit: By Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get the look

Alison Hammond, like fellow This Morning presenter Cat Deeley, is developing quite the following for her sense of style, and this Rixo dress is a perfect example as to why we love checking out Alison's outfits.

As the weather warms up, it's time to swap jeans and a blazer for a chic dress and a spring jacket for a polished day-to-day look that can take you effortlessly into the evening, too.

While white can feel like a tricky colour to wear, opting for a printed dress with a white base makes this light, summer hue much easier to digest. An additional, brighter colour not only helps make white super flattering but also tempers it.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.