Alison Hammond gives a masterclass in wearing white, thanks to this floral Rixo dress, and it's perfect for sunny spring weather

Alison Hammond has excellent taste in dresses, and for Friday's ITV This Morning show, the TV presenter did not disappoint. Stepping out in British clothing brand Rixo, a label we've spotted on the star on several occasions, Alison wore one of the label's latest looks, a floral printed dress, and it's perfect for spring styling.

A white base with pretty red floral print, Alison's dress was a serious spring style staple. The long sleeve makes it ideal for cooler spring days, where the sun is bright but the weather is still breezy, and this bias cut design is the flattering piece that can be dressed up or down with ease.

Despite the white base of the dress, it's still a great option for what to wear to a wedding this summer. If both the white and the red put you on edge, it's a great race day outfit option too. Simply team it with heels and a clutch bag, and you'd have a polished look for smarter occasions. Want to keep it casual? Add your best white trainers and a denim jacket, and you've got an elegant weekend outfit for brunches, lunches and dinner dates.

Alison Hammond looks chic in spring florals

(Image credit: By Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get the look

Exact match Rixo Gwenyth Crepe De Chine Midi Dress in Claudia Rose Cream £255 at Rixo This brand is known for its outstanding dresses and this floral fancy is just one in a long line of elegant designs that can be restyled for multiple occasions, which helps to justify the larger price tag. A V-neckline, bias cut and flattering long sleeve make it a great option for spring into summer, but you could also team it with boots and cardigan in autumn too. Next Cream/red Floral Summer Frill Midi Slip Dress £29 at Next Right at the other end of the budget, we have this sweet floral frock from British clothing brand Next. The larger bloom design and V-neck detailing helps to draw the eye down your silhouette, lengthening your frame. It's ideal for warm summer weather, or wear it now for spring with a cosy cashmere cardigan on top. French Connection Poppy print dress £99 at French Connection With a much larger repeat pattern and a bigger splash of red than Alison's design, this poppy printed number is one of the best wedding guest dresses you could choose this summer. Bright, joyous and romantic, when it comes to dressing for nuptials you might want to double check if there is a colour palette, or any hues the happy couple want you to avoid. Nobodys Child White Floral Kacey Midi Dress £69 at Nobody's Child With a similar V-neckline but with a bias cut fit, this dress is flattering for larger busts and across midriffs, as the cut makes your waistline appear hire before skimming over your middle. The smaller print makes this dress a more subtle, daytime choice that's ideal for spring into summer. Add a trending bomber or leather jacket for a contemporary spin. FS Collection Red Floral Print Lace Detail Angel Sleeve Midi Dress in Cream £36.75 (was £49) at Debenhams Another empire line beauty, the angel sleeve is a pretty addition to this floral design. The fluted sleeve offers light, breathable coverage to upper arms, while the repeat pattern and slightly more orangey-print gives this dress a very holiday-ready feel. Team with a basket bag, sandals and a big pair of shades for an relaxed but pretty alfresco dining look. SOSANDAR Printed Midaxi Waisted Dress £89 at M&S If florals aren't your thing but you do love Alison's red and white colour palette, this midaxi dress is worth a look. The tie at the waist gives a midriff flattering, faux wrap effect, while the flippy hemline adds lots of movement to this design. The floaty cap sleeve adds ideal levels of coverage for summer weather, keeping you cool but protecting shoulders.

Alison Hammond, like fellow This Morning presenter Cat Deeley, is developing quite the following for her sense of style, and this Rixo dress is a perfect example as to why we love checking out Alison's outfits.

As the weather warms up, it's time to swap jeans and a blazer for a chic dress and a spring jacket for a polished day-to-day look that can take you effortlessly into the evening, too.

While white can feel like a tricky colour to wear, opting for a printed dress with a white base makes this light, summer hue much easier to digest. An additional, brighter colour not only helps make white super flattering but also tempers it.