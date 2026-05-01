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Alison Hammond's 'breathable' cotton blouse from Rixo is perfect for wearing with jeans

Her eye-catching leopard print shirt is available to buy now

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Alison Hammond on This Morning, 1st May 2026
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
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Alison Hammond has just convinced me to make my first fashion purchase of the month. She co-hosted Friday's This Morning alongside Dermot O'Leary, and she wore the most beautiful animal print blouse as she chatted to the guests.

It's from one of her go-to British clothing brands, Rixo, and not only is the antelope spot a really refreshing alternative to traditional leopard, but customers have praised the "breathable" cotton fabric, which makes it spot on (pardon the pun) for this time of year when we all need lightweight layers.

Alison Hammond on This Morning, 1st May 2026

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop more leopard print blouses

This isn't the first Rixo piece we've fallen for in the last few days, thanks to This Morning - Cat Deeley wore the blooming beautiful Matilde skirt earlier this week, too. The brand is famous for its striking prints and beautiful occasionwear, but it's well worth checking out for more laidback everyday pieces, like Alison's cotton blouse.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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