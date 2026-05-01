Alison Hammond's 'breathable' cotton blouse from Rixo is perfect for wearing with jeans

Alison Hammond has just convinced me to make my first fashion purchase of the month. She co-hosted Friday's This Morning alongside Dermot O'Leary, and she wore the most beautiful animal print blouse as she chatted to the guests.

It's from one of her go-to British clothing brands, Rixo, and not only is the antelope spot a really refreshing alternative to traditional leopard, but customers have praised the "breathable" cotton fabric, which makes it spot on (pardon the pun) for this time of year when we all need lightweight layers.

One reviewer wrote: "Beautiful shirt. Lightweight, comfortable and a statement piece. Received a compliment as soon as I took my coat off! Love it!", and another called it "the perfect summer blouse."

It's available to buy now, and although Alison and superstar stylist Rachael Hughes paired it with a black satin midi skirt from Rixo, the shirt would look very chic worn with your favourite denim.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Exact match Rixo Blake Cotton Shirt in Brown Antelope Spot Black £145 at Rixo Alison's shirt is available in UK sizes 6 to 26, and it's made from 100% cotton. If you like leopard print but are looking for a slightly more subtle way to incorporate it into your everyday wardrobe than a coat or dress, the neutral colours will work wonderfully with blue, black or white denim. When autumn comes around, you can layer it up underneath knitwear as well. All in all, this is well worth the investment. Exact match Rixo Stassie Satin Midi Skirt in Black £185 at Rixo You can choose from regular or petite lengths in this satin midi skirt, which features a delicate lace trim along the hemline. It's unlined so it feels light and airy in the summer months, and it's the kind of piece we fashion editors love for its ability to take you from day through to evening.

Shop more leopard print blouses

Boden Sadie Relaxed Cotton Shirt-Soft Cream £85 at Boden If one leopard print blouse isn't enough for you, I've also got my beady eye on this Boden option. Customers can currently get 15% off full price styles using the code K6X7. Hush Debbie Air Flow Blouse £70 at Hush There's nothing worse than clothes that just make you feel hotter in this glorious weather, so this 'air flow' blouse has piqued my interest. The roomy fit is super flattering. Next Animal Print Coord Shirt £9 (was £34) at Next Can you believe this shirt is less than £10? It won't be around for long, so click through... before I do!

This isn't the first Rixo piece we've fallen for in the last few days, thanks to This Morning - Cat Deeley wore the blooming beautiful Matilde skirt earlier this week, too. The brand is famous for its striking prints and beautiful occasionwear, but it's well worth checking out for more laidback everyday pieces, like Alison's cotton blouse.