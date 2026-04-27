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It's finally warm enough to wear floral skirts, and Cat Deeley's elegant lace-trim midi is flying off the shelves

Forget jeans, Cat's Rixo skirt matches the sunshine

Caroline Parr's avatar
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Cat Deeley on This Morning, 27th April 2026
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
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The sun is finally shining, and you probably find yourself asking what should I wear today every morning at the moment.

Cat Deeley certainly dressed for the weather when she hosted Monday's This Morning, teaming a butter yellow cardigan from Boden with a very pretty floral midi skirt from Rixo. Bravo for combining two of our favourite British clothing brands!

Cat Deeley on This Morning 27th April 2026

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Buy Cat's outfit

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The Rixo Matilde skirt has got five-star reviews from customers, including one who wrote: "This makes me feel so glamorous and elegant. I love the bias cut and elasticised waistband. I’m only 5’2” so it fits like a maxi but looks great with slight kitten heels."

Another commented: "Fabric feels very luxurious and the colour of the lace adds to the vintage feel."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

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