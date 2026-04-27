The sun is finally shining, and you probably find yourself asking what should I wear today every morning at the moment.

Cat Deeley certainly dressed for the weather when she hosted Monday's This Morning, teaming a butter yellow cardigan from Boden with a very pretty floral midi skirt from Rixo. Bravo for combining two of our favourite British clothing brands!

Her midi length skirt is bias cut so it's very flattering, and it features a lace trim hem. And take it from someone who has a very similar floral skirt from Rixo, it's so easy to wear at this time of year. You can add a denim or linen shirt and your best white trainers, or you could style it up for an occasion with the matching Rixo top. You'll have to be quick if you're keen to copy Cat, though, as sizes are selling out as we speak...

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Buy Cat's outfit

Exact match Rixo Matilde Floral Satin Midi Skirt £215 at Rixo $276.92 at Harvey Nichols US $276.92 at Harvey Nichols US This flowy skirt will totally revolutionise your spring capsule wardrobe. It's incredibly lightweight to wear in warmer weather, and although it's an investment piece, you can style it in lots of different ways. It looks so fresh with a white T-shirt, but when the weather cools down again in autumn, you can add knee-high boots and a chunky knit, too. Sizes go up to UK 26, and we've added a link to Harvey Nichols as well, since several sizes are now sold out on the Rixo website. Exact match Boden Cropped Cashmere Cardigan in Sandstone Yellow £129 at Boden You don't need me to tell you how popular butter yellow has been in the last few seasons, and it's a colour trend that's set to stay. This picks out the flowers in Cat's skirt perfectly, but it will look just as good styled with barrel leg jeans on chillier days. The cropped length is perfect to wear with a midi skirt. It's 100% cashmere, and it's machine washable - bonus!

Shop more floral skirts

New Look Cream Floral Print Lace Trim Midi Skirt £29.99 at New Look This is a beautiful and affordable alternative to the Rixo skirt, and it's even got a really similar lace trim. It's available in UK sizes 6 to 22, and it's got a comfortable elasticated waistband that won't dig in. Mint Velvet Pale Blue Floral Print Midi Skirt £99 at Mint Velvet This fully lined skirt would be a versatile addition to your wardrobe. Florals might not be groundbreaking - but there's a reason they come back year after year! Bhoem Cream Satin Micro Flower Print Midi Skirt £45 at Next This slinky skirt has got a tie waist, and a contrast lace trim along the waistline. A satin skirt is perfect for packing in a suitcase if you're off on holiday or away for the weekend - simply hang it in the bathroom when you arrive and the steam from a shower will help any creases drop out.

The Rixo Matilde skirt has got five-star reviews from customers, including one who wrote: "This makes me feel so glamorous and elegant. I love the bias cut and elasticised waistband. I’m only 5’2” so it fits like a maxi but looks great with slight kitten heels."

Another commented: "Fabric feels very luxurious and the colour of the lace adds to the vintage feel."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors