Cat Deeley's Boden dress delivers a masterclass in getting more wear from occasion-ready styles this spring

A chic dark base and pink bloom print give this dress a bright and bold finish, but it's Cat's clever accessorising that really makes this outfit work

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Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on ITV This Morning sofa
(Image credit: By Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
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Cat Deeley added some much-needed brightness to a gloomy spring day as she stepped onto the ITV This Morning set in a chic bloom-printed dress. The maxi-length design featured a tie neckline and a striking, pink repeat pattern that gave a nod to the warmer weather yet to come.

From British clothing brand Boden, Cat's floral dress is unsurprisingly selling fast, and with 25% off everything until Sunday, it's unsurprising that this wedding guest dress-ready look is selling like hot cakes. Despite the polished design, the presenter made the dress morning TV-ready with some clever styling, and it's a masterclass in getting more wear out of your party wardrobe this spring/summer.

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Cat Deeley delivers a masterclass in floral frocks

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on ITV This Morning

(Image credit: By Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

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Cat Deeley is known for her impeccable style and on today's This Morning show, the star did not disappoint. Giving a new lease of life to the idea of a little black dress, the presenter's bloom printed design offered a fresh spring spin on a classic style, and the tie neck design highlighted her tall frame.

Adding boots and a belt to a fancy frock is the quickest way to dress down your midi, and if you're looking to get extra mileage out of existing or new occasionwear this season, take a note from Cat's style book and add more relaxed, pared-back accessories to give evening-ready looks a little bit more va-va-voom for everyday.

If you're looking for added warmth, we'd recommend styling a black leather jacket over this dress. It leans into the casual aesthetic created by the boots and belts, but doesn't compromise on contemporary cool or the smart polish the outfit retains from the beautiful print.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

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