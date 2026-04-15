Cat Deeley's Boden dress delivers a masterclass in getting more wear from occasion-ready styles this spring

Cat Deeley added some much-needed brightness to a gloomy spring day as she stepped onto the ITV This Morning set in a chic bloom-printed dress. The maxi-length design featured a tie neckline and a striking, pink repeat pattern that gave a nod to the warmer weather yet to come.

From British clothing brand Boden, Cat's floral dress is unsurprisingly selling fast, and with 25% off everything until Sunday, it's unsurprising that this wedding guest dress-ready look is selling like hot cakes. Despite the polished design, the presenter made the dress morning TV-ready with some clever styling, and it's a masterclass in getting more wear out of your party wardrobe this spring/summer.

Adding a statement belt to highlight her middle, the Western-inspired design added a little bohemian feel to the otherwise dressy design. Teamed with a pair of black boots, as opposed to a court shoe, Cat Deeley gave the elegant dress a contemporary, daytime feel. To finish the look, add a leather jacket over the top, and you've got yourself an elevated weekend ensemble.

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Cat Deeley delivers a masterclass in floral frocks

(Image credit: By Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

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Exact match Boden Roisin Tie Neck Maxi Dress-Black Whimsical Roses £126.75 with code VMJG (was £169) at Boden An exact match to Cat's dress, this beauty if selling fast, so if you're interested, snap it up today with the additional 25% off the RRP, by using the code VMJG at checkout. The darker base makes this wearable year-round, add a leather jacket for a finishing rock chic touch. Next Black Floral Print Ruffle Sleeve Mesh Occasion Maxi Dress £69 at Next An occasionwear-ready maxi dress, this design is ideal for those summer wedding invites, or slipping into your suitcase for a fancy dinner on holiday. It's light, pretty, and the ruffled trims add a distinctly romantic feel to the dress. Like Cat, you can even add a belt to define your waist. Phase Eight Petite Lela Floral Textured Midi Dress £95 at Phase Eight Want a little more arm coverage? This pretty, micro-bloom printed dress is the ideal answer. The sheer sleeves add a layer, but keep the dress light and breezy for warm spring/summer evenings. Add boots and a leather or suede jacket on cooler evenings. New Look Black Floral Lace Waist Midi Dress £35.99 at New Look A style steal at just under £36, this floral print dress would make one of the best wedding guest dresses this summer. The bloom graphic keeps it pretty and seasonally appropriate, while the lace, midi hem-length and fitted bodice make event-ready. Exact match DEHANCHE Midas Leather Belt £530 at Net A Porter An exact match to Cat's design, this statement belt has a Western-inspired design that's ideal for injecting a little bohemian style into your looks this season. The striking double buckle, and gold detailing make this a real standout that will work with dresses or jeans. Next Black Leather Forever Comfort® Chisel Toe Heeled Ankle Boots £65 at Next With a longer line dress, you can afford to go for a shorter bootie, however you do want the hem of your dress to cover your boot, so if you're looking at knee length or higher-hemmed midis, look to knee high boots to add a casual spring and autumn feel to your floral frocks.

Cat Deeley is known for her impeccable style and on today's This Morning show, the star did not disappoint. Giving a new lease of life to the idea of a little black dress, the presenter's bloom printed design offered a fresh spring spin on a classic style, and the tie neck design highlighted her tall frame.

Adding boots and a belt to a fancy frock is the quickest way to dress down your midi, and if you're looking to get extra mileage out of existing or new occasionwear this season, take a note from Cat's style book and add more relaxed, pared-back accessories to give evening-ready looks a little bit more va-va-voom for everyday.

If you're looking for added warmth, we'd recommend styling a black leather jacket over this dress. It leans into the casual aesthetic created by the boots and belts, but doesn't compromise on contemporary cool or the smart polish the outfit retains from the beautiful print.