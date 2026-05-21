Cat Deeley proves this RIXO dress is more than an occasionwear hero; her clever styling makes it wearable for everyday too

Having Cat Deeley on our screens each morning, nailing her spring looks day after day, is really helping to inspire our outfits. And while she’s been favouring a more neutral colour palette recently, with chic creams, khaki and moss greens creating a sophisticated selection of looks, Cat went for something a little bolder for Tuesday’s This Morning episode.

Wearing RIXO’s Erianne Georgette dress, which features a 70s-inspired paisley print, taken from the Liberty fabric archives, her blue, pattern-heavy look is one we have immediately bookmarked.

The dress was flattering, and Cat’s styling made the piece, which is formal enough to be one of the best summer wedding guest dresses this season, a lot more versatile. Pairing it with Boden’s cropped cashmere cardigan in a complementary, misty blue hue, and her staple black, almond-toe LK Bennett boots, Cat added a more spring-ready, laidback feel to the warm weather design. Cat cleverly broke up the pattern just where the hem of the cardigan hit with a statement buckle belt, adding an instantly more relaxed feel.

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get Cat Deeley's Elevated Everyday Look

Cat's outfit is a masterclass in toning down more elevated dresses to increase their versatility. Especially when it comes to investment pieces like her RIXO dress, we want to add longevity and get as much wear out of them as we can, so her styling is one to take note of this season.

As well as her boots, which help to add everyday appeal to the look, her cardigan is a layering piece that can be worn over any dress to give it a more casual, though still elevated, spin. A versatile staple, it can just as easily be worn with jeans, and its light blue design is a great way of incorporating the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 into your wardrobe.

While we’ll be styling her dress for everyday, we’ll also be keeping it in mind when pulling together date night outfit ideas and looks that can work for alfresco dinners and garden parties. With a pair of heeled espadrilles and a linen blazer, or some sleek kitten heels and a satin bomber jacket, it’s a lot more versatile than its busy pattern makes it appear.

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