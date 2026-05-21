Cat Deeley proves this RIXO dress is more than an occasionwear hero; her clever styling makes it wearable for everyday too
We always want to get the most out of the pieces in our wardrobes, and Cat knows exactly how to do just that
Having Cat Deeley on our screens each morning, nailing her spring looks day after day, is really helping to inspire our outfits. And while she’s been favouring a more neutral colour palette recently, with chic creams, khaki and moss greens creating a sophisticated selection of looks, Cat went for something a little bolder for Tuesday’s This Morning episode.
Wearing RIXO’s Erianne Georgette dress, which features a 70s-inspired paisley print, taken from the Liberty fabric archives, her blue, pattern-heavy look is one we have immediately bookmarked.
The dress was flattering, and Cat’s styling made the piece, which is formal enough to be one of the best summer wedding guest dresses this season, a lot more versatile. Pairing it with Boden’s cropped cashmere cardigan in a complementary, misty blue hue, and her staple black, almond-toe LK Bennett boots, Cat added a more spring-ready, laidback feel to the warm weather design. Cat cleverly broke up the pattern just where the hem of the cardigan hit with a statement buckle belt, adding an instantly more relaxed feel.
Get Cat Deeley's Elevated Everyday Look
EXACT MATCH
Made from 100% viscose, which is a fabric known for its draping qualities, this design skims the body beautifully for a flattering fit. The soft navy gives a nod to current fashion trends, while the nostalgic paisley print is one we see time and time again in the summer season, ensuring despite its vintage-aesthetic, this investment buy won't date.
EXACT MATCH
Cat's cropped cardigan is the perfect layering piece to see you through the spring and summer months. Its button-up style means it's easy to throw on over more formal dresses to give an everyday-friendly feel. As well as in blue, it can be snapped up in yellow, red and pink, a great building block in any summer capsule wardrobe.
Cat's boots only peeked out from the hem of her skirt, with their sleek and minimal design balancing out its floaty silhouette. This pair from Next looks incredibly similar, with a foot-hugging shape creating a streamlined effect that will work well with maxi dresses and long skirt outfits.
Made from 100& viscose, this lightweight maxi dress boasts a beautiful paisley pattern in navy and blue hues for a similar look to Cat's RIXO dress. Worn with sandals and a raffia bag, it's a one-and-done outfit, while adding boots and layering on a cardigan like Cat's offers a different take entirely.
This smooth leather belt has a thick, waist-defining design and a square buckle, drawing attention to the slimmest part of the body. Adding a belt like this to a dress that's pattern-heavy is a great way to break up the print and define the shape, while also adding a more casual feel.
Cat's outfit is a masterclass in toning down more elevated dresses to increase their versatility. Especially when it comes to investment pieces like her RIXO dress, we want to add longevity and get as much wear out of them as we can, so her styling is one to take note of this season.
As well as her boots, which help to add everyday appeal to the look, her cardigan is a layering piece that can be worn over any dress to give it a more casual, though still elevated, spin. A versatile staple, it can just as easily be worn with jeans, and its light blue design is a great way of incorporating the spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 into your wardrobe.
While we’ll be styling her dress for everyday, we’ll also be keeping it in mind when pulling together date night outfit ideas and looks that can work for alfresco dinners and garden parties. With a pair of heeled espadrilles and a linen blazer, or some sleek kitten heels and a satin bomber jacket, it’s a lot more versatile than its busy pattern makes it appear.
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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