As someone trying to shop more sustainably, Laura Tobin’s tips on buying secondhand and rediscovering your own wardrobe resonated with me

Whilst attending the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, woman&home caught up with Broadcaster and Meteorologist Laura Topin, and she filled us in on her refreshing take on shopping your own wardrobe, buying secondhand and borrowing clothing from your friends when necessary.

As a Fashion Writer, I understand the everyday pressures of keeping your outfit rotation new and exciting, which is why Laura's candid observation that “we wear 20% of our wardrobe 80% of the time" is worth thinking about. And although refreshing your spring capsule wardrobe from the high-street is often necessary, taking advice from Laura and buying secondhand when you can not only helps the planet but it can also reduce your outgoings too.

Laura fills us in, “I don’t know if you know, but for the last two and a half years, I’ve bought no new clothes, so nothing new”. She reveals a practical shopping tip after being asked where her colourful, eye-catching dress is from. She had originally spotted her floral maxi dress on Instagram and later "typed it into Vinted, and I got it brand new with tags for half price”. I have to admit, this shopping tip is brilliant if you're on a budget or want to shop secondhand more often, and it's so simple.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Secondhand platforms like Vinted, eBay and Vestiaire Collective are full of high-street and designer clothing items that are often barely used and sometimes brand new. So if you see something you love first-hand, it's great to check to see if someone else is selling the exact item for less.

"I wear what I have. If I need anything, I go onto Vinted or go to a charity shop and find what I need,” she says.

A valuable lesson she discusses is wearing what you already own. From experience, I understand the urge to exclusively wear your favourite items when browsing your own wardrobe. And it can be a work in progress to wear the things that you might not always be drawn to.

A post shared by Laura tobin (@lauratobinweather) A photo posted by on

Laura says, "We wear 20% of our wardrobe 80% of the time, so just go into your wardrobe and wear the things that you don’t normally wear”. I couldn't agree more. My advice would be to perhaps start with items you once loved and style them with something you already wear on repeat.

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And if you're heading to a special occasion, or hunting for the best summer wedding guest dresses, Laura recommends shopping the wardrobes of your close friends (with their permission, of course!) She says, "I’ve seen Charlotte Hawkins here today, and last week I went to an event and borrowed one of her dresses, so I love borrowing from friends”. You could also rent your look from platforms such as Hire Street, who specialise in clothing rental.

All of these tips from Laura help to keep your wardrobe fresh and up to date without necessarily buying brand new items. Tools like this are especially handy during the transitional seasons, when pressure mounts to buy a whole new wardrobe as the weather changes. A more mindful approach to clothing and what you wear is something I'm gradually embracing, and this should inspire you to!