Lisa Snowdon shares her easy hacks for protecting clothes from moths this spring – and they'll make your wardrobe smell amazing

Lisa Snowdon might have excellent style, but even the TV presenter isn't immune from pesky moths, and if you're struggling to keep them at bay, Lisa's latest appearance on This Morning was packed full of useful tips on the “nice, neutral repellents,” you can use, which boast scents that moths "don’t like,' and they can be easily introduced into drawers or hung in wardrobes, giving you peace of mind, that your favourite wooly knits are safe. Even better, her two hacks have the added benefit of making clothes smell ‘fresh’ while also keeping moths at bay.

The first trick she employs is lavender. “They really don’t like lavender, which smells amazing,” she said. Her fuss-free trick is to fill a small, woven bag with dried lavender and keep it in the wardrobe or in drawers. “It keeps it smelling really fresh as well,” she added, explaining that it’s a good idea to fold your clothes after washing them and tuck the lavender bag inside so its scent really permeates the clothing.

Cedar wood blocks are another handy device to help repel moths and, like the lavender bags, can be folded inside clothes when they’re packed away in drawers. The bargain pack Lisa showed off is the cedarwood moth repellent for wardrobes from Besto, which comes with a range of cedar balls, cubes, rings, and hangers that can be split between drawers and wardrobes thanks to the discs that slip over coat hanger hooks – and it costs less than £10, too.

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Shop Lisa Snowdon's moth-protecting hacks

Besto Cedarwood Moth Repellent for Wardrobes £9.96 at Amazon You get 28 pieces of cedar wood in this set, including 10 cedar balls and 10 cubes to fold into clothes, as well as 6 rings, and 2 hangers to put in wardrobes. They're made from 100% natural and chemical-free cedar, with their scent not only repelling moths but also working to leave your wardrobe and clothes smelling clean and fresh. Besto Pack of 8 Cedar Wood Hanging Block £9.96 at Amazon If you only store your clothes on hangers, Besto also sell a pack of just their cedar wood hangers for wardrobes so you're not left with the cubes and balls that are designed for drawers. You get eight in a pack and they're easily slotted between clothes to release their scent and keep moths at bay. Handmade Store Lavender Sachet £6.50 at Amazon While Lisa got her William Morris-inspired lavender bags from Etsy, this one from Amazon is an uncanny match. The compact bag is filled with 100% dried French lavender, which releases a gentle aroma to repel moths in drawers, when folded into clothes, or in wardrobes, as it has a hanging loop that can be slipped onto hangers.

When either the lavender bags or cedar wood blocks lose their strong scent, Cat Deeley pointed out that you can touch them up with a dab of essential oil to make sure those pesky moths are kept at bay. This extends their life and, while protecting your clothes, also gives them a beautiful, subtle scent, too.

Distracted by Lisa's outfit? So were we

For her appearance on This Morning, Lisa brought a twist to the classic button-up by wearing Massimo Dutti’s flowing shirt with asymmetric buttons. Featuring a unique draped collar that accentuated the asymmetric placement of the buttons, the resulting look felt contemporary and fresh while still playing into the traditional, elevated feel of a shirt.

She styled the off-white shirt with a playful pair of butter yellow jeans, and the muted sorbet tone is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026.

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EXACT MATCH Massimo Dutti Flowing Shirt With Asymmetric Buttons £69.95 at Massimo Dutti If you're looking for something a little different to the classic white button-up, Lisa's Massimo Dutti shirt might be just what you're after. Classic with a contemporary twist, it's super versatile but also has a fashion-forward feel. M&S High Waisted Carrot Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans £40 at M&S Thousands of reviews say these jeans are 'super comfy,' thanks to their high waist, gently tapered leg and ankle-grazing length, making them a flattering and spring-ready choice of trousers. The soft yellow hue is a great match for Lisa's pair, too. H&M Barrel High Ankle Jeans £34.99 at H&M The barrel leg gets an elevated update with this pair of yellow H&M jeans, with a neat front crease adding a more tailored look that makes them easy to dress up as well as down.

Both casual and effortlessly elevated, the sleek fit of her jeans complemented the relaxed, subtly structured fit of her blouse to create an easy spring outfit formula that we’ll be relying on through the season for elevated everyday dressing.

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Not just looking good, Lisa Snowdon brought some seriously useful style tips in during the This Morning episode, as moths can damage our favourite knits beyond repair, so follow Lisa's advice and use spring as the opportunity to get your wardrobe ready.