Cat Deeley's spring green tailoring is the best wedding guest dress alternative I've seen this season
The bright, pastel-hued two-piece has got me in the mood for spring weather
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Forget weather reports, I'm using Cat Deeley as my barometer when thinking about what I should wear today. The star's impeccable style ensures that her ITV This Morning outfits are always on the money, taking into consideration not just her daily tasks, but the temperature too and her minty green two piece was the strongest indicator yet that spring was on its way.
Posting a picture to Instagram Stories before the show aired, the TV presenter posed in a gorgeous green shell top and a coordinating pair of wide-leg, tailored trousers, finished off with simple earrings and a pair of open-toed Gianvitto Rossi heels.
In an Italian tweed, the ME+EM shell top and matching trousers are listed as 'Orchard Green', and the fresh minty hue was woven with white for a delightfully spring-ready look. With a high, round neck and button-through fastening, the shell top had a trending, waistcoat-like silhouette that added to the tailored appeal of the outfit.Article continues below
Forget dresses, spring-ready tailoring offers occasionwear polish
Get the look
Exact Match
This British clothing brand is one we see Cat wear on the regular, and it is easy to see why. Its polished tailoring, exceptional use of colour and chic, timeless styles are ideal for Cat's signature style. This shell top is crafted in beautiful Italian tweed and pairs well with the matching trousers or a white A-line skirt.
Exact Match
Wide-leg trousers remain one of the most universally flattering silhouettes as the tailored wider hem is great for narrowing waistlines and balancing out wider shoulders and fuller busts, creating an hourglass shape. The spring green hue taps into the latest fashion colour trends for 2026 too.
When it comes to linen, Boden is hard to beat, and the British brand has already released its first wave of linen styles ahead of sunnier climes. If you're starting to plan what to wear to a wedding this summer, this spearmint-hued suit is an excellent choice.
With matching trousers and the option for a blazer, meaning you can make this a three-piece, or wear just the blazer with the trousers for a suited look, the mix-and-match abilities of this linen outfit make it very worth the cost per wear.
One of my favourite looks from Cat so far this season, the stylish star, who recently teamed up with British department store FRASERS, is well-versed in trends, and this directional look is proof of her fashion nous.
While Cat wore the look bare-armed, offering a very spring-forward finish, you could easily slip a tailored blazer over the shell top, in a neutral navy, tan or black to add a further polished feel. However, the tweed fabric and impeccable cut already give a very smart aesthetic.
The green-and-white weave pays a nod to Chanel-inspired bouclé fabrics, adding to the outfit's elegance and keeping it feeling fresh and fashionable. An easy-to-replicate style, either with a shell top and trousers, or through a buttoned-up waistcoat (worn as a top) and wide-leg trousers, if you're looking to refresh your work wardrobe or want something tailored as an alternative to the best wedding guest dresses, this two-piece style is an excellent choice.
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Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
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