Cat Deeley's spring green tailoring is the best wedding guest dress alternative I've seen this season

Forget weather reports, I'm using Cat Deeley as my barometer when thinking about what I should wear today. The star's impeccable style ensures that her ITV This Morning outfits are always on the money, taking into consideration not just her daily tasks, but the temperature too and her minty green two piece was the strongest indicator yet that spring was on its way.

Posting a picture to Instagram Stories before the show aired, the TV presenter posed in a gorgeous green shell top and a coordinating pair of wide-leg, tailored trousers, finished off with simple earrings and a pair of open-toed Gianvitto Rossi heels.

In an Italian tweed, the ME+EM shell top and matching trousers are listed as 'Orchard Green', and the fresh minty hue was woven with white for a delightfully spring-ready look. With a high, round neck and button-through fastening, the shell top had a trending, waistcoat-like silhouette that added to the tailored appeal of the outfit.

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Forget dresses, spring-ready tailoring offers occasionwear polish

(Image credit: By: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get the look

One of my favourite looks from Cat so far this season, the stylish star, who recently teamed up with British department store FRASERS, is well-versed in trends, and this directional look is proof of her fashion nous.

While Cat wore the look bare-armed, offering a very spring-forward finish, you could easily slip a tailored blazer over the shell top, in a neutral navy, tan or black to add a further polished feel. However, the tweed fabric and impeccable cut already give a very smart aesthetic.

The green-and-white weave pays a nod to Chanel-inspired bouclé fabrics, adding to the outfit's elegance and keeping it feeling fresh and fashionable. An easy-to-replicate style, either with a shell top and trousers, or through a buttoned-up waistcoat (worn as a top) and wide-leg trousers, if you're looking to refresh your work wardrobe or want something tailored as an alternative to the best wedding guest dresses, this two-piece style is an excellent choice.