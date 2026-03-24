Cat Deeley's spring green tailoring is the best wedding guest dress alternative I've seen this season

The bright, pastel-hued two-piece has got me in the mood for spring weather

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Cat Deeley wearing faux leather River Island on This Morning, 8 September 2025
(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
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Forget weather reports, I'm using Cat Deeley as my barometer when thinking about what I should wear today. The star's impeccable style ensures that her ITV This Morning outfits are always on the money, taking into consideration not just her daily tasks, but the temperature too and her minty green two piece was the strongest indicator yet that spring was on its way.

Posting a picture to Instagram Stories before the show aired, the TV presenter posed in a gorgeous green shell top and a coordinating pair of wide-leg, tailored trousers, finished off with simple earrings and a pair of open-toed Gianvitto Rossi heels.

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Forget dresses, spring-ready tailoring offers occasionwear polish

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on ITV This Morning Asset ID: 16788715b

(Image credit: By: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get the look

One of my favourite looks from Cat so far this season, the stylish star, who recently teamed up with British department store FRASERS, is well-versed in trends, and this directional look is proof of her fashion nous.

While Cat wore the look bare-armed, offering a very spring-forward finish, you could easily slip a tailored blazer over the shell top, in a neutral navy, tan or black to add a further polished feel. However, the tweed fabric and impeccable cut already give a very smart aesthetic.

The green-and-white weave pays a nod to Chanel-inspired bouclé fabrics, adding to the outfit's elegance and keeping it feeling fresh and fashionable. An easy-to-replicate style, either with a shell top and trousers, or through a buttoned-up waistcoat (worn as a top) and wide-leg trousers, if you're looking to refresh your work wardrobe or want something tailored as an alternative to the best wedding guest dresses, this two-piece style is an excellent choice.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

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