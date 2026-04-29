Lisa Snowdon proves that a gingham dress is the cool and casual style to add to your spring wardrobe now

As temperatures heat up, it's time to start thinking about spring outfit ideas, and if the sudden temperature spike has got you wondering what should I wear today? Look no further than Lisa Snowdon's gorgeous gingham dress.

The TV presenter and model has been sharing outfits from her summer holiday wardrobe on a relaxing solo break in Andalucia, and her latest look is perfect not only for sunny days on holiday but also for summer in the city. Lisa's dress is from her Bonmarche collection, although sizes are already selling out.

A shirred midi dress is a timeless design that pops up time and again, and this versatile style will work for a variety of occasions as it can easily be dressed up and down. Not only is the square neckline and empire line cut universally flattering, but the shirred bodice is flattering across busts and ideal for nipping you in at the waist. And gingham, or picnic checks as it is sometimes referred to, is a great choice for spring and summer wear, as this pattern is aleays popular in warm weather.

Lisa Snowdon looks chic in gingham

A post shared by Lisa Snowdon (@lisa_snowdon) A photo posted by on

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Lisa demonstrates in her Instagram reel that you can also play around with the puffed sleeves, wearing them normally to create a square neckline or lowering them to the tops of your arms for a stylish off-the-shoulder look.

Easily one of the best summer dresses, this cut proves time and again how easy it is to style in different ways. If you're heading out for a summer date night, swap flat shoes for heeled sandals and a denim jacket - the Victoria Beckham x Gap cropped denim jacket is the perfect fit to wear over a dress in this style. The blouson sleeves allow for any puffy sleeves, and the cropped waist finishes at a flattering point on the body, enhancing your silhouette.

Like Lisa, we'll be finishing our outfits with a stylish sun hat and flat sandals for an effortless summer outfit.