Lisa Snowdon demonstrates how to dress for sunny climes in a breathable dress with tropical palm prints

Lisa Snowdon gave us all style envy as she shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself filming for ITV's This Morning. Filming on what was set to be one of the hottest days of the year, Lisa looked warm-weather-ready thanks to her gorgeous palm tree dress, which offered a wide shoulder strap and an airy and loose fit through the body.

With a trio of lace embellishments and a gorgeous watercolour palm tree print, Lisa's dress is the Palmera 100% silk dress from Hayley Menzies. The designer is known for statement prints and quirky knits, and this dress certainly lived up to that.

Crafted from breathable silk, the dress was an ideal choice when it came to what to wear in the heat, and as palm tree prints are timeless, this dress could easily be added to a summer capsule wardrobe for repeat wear for years to come.

Lisa Snowdon beats the warm weather in palm tree prints

A post shared by Lisa Snowdon (@lisa_snowdon) A photo posted by on

Shop dresses

Exact match Hayley Menzies Palmera Silk Dress Mint £440 at Hayley Menzies Lisa's stunning dress is from fashion brand Hayley Menzies and is made from breathable silk and decorated in a beautiful watercolour, palm tree print. With a trio of lace trims, and bra strap covering wide straps, this dress has both practicality and style in mind. If you want a little extra coverage, you could easily style this with a cotton cardigan or denim jacket. FARM Off-White Stitched Garden Long Dress £208 at Farm Rio In the same sundress theme, this strappy dress was made for hot weather days. If you're heading off on holiday, or want an elevated weekend or alfresco dining dress, again, this patterned design would be comfortable and stylish. Want sleeves? Try wearing an off-white linen shirt over the top, like a jacket, just roll the sleeves up. Boden Empire Linen Broderie Dress-Multi Broderie £189 at Boden I'm a big fan of Boden dresses and its in house prints are second to none. This strappy design can be worn bare-armed, over a t-shirt, or under a cardigan or jacket, depending on the level of coverage you require. The bold, multi-colour print gives you plenty of colour options when it comes to choosing your accessories. New Look Cream Lotus and Palm Tree Print Midi Dress £35.99 at New Look In hot weather, lean into those tropical prints. This chic, palm tree design features blouson sleeves that add to its comfort and breathability. The neutral palette make it a top candidate for teaming with tan sandals and a summer-ready raffia bag. Wear this at home or abroad for a great take on hot weather style. Klass. Palm Tree Printed Maxi Dress £30.60 (was £40) at Debenhams Palm tree prints aren't an official trend, but come the summer months, they are always more prevalent in warmer weather as they conjure up happy holiday feelings, and this quirky graphic is certainly poolside-ready. A V-neckline, button front and flutter sleeves make it a great option for looking cool in the heat, pair with neutral hues and comfortable sandals. H&M Pleated Maxi Dress £54.99 at H&M Delivering the tropical vibes in a super playful way, this asymmetric dress has a full sleeve, ideal for those after arm coverage. The dipped hemline and flouncy skirt are perfect for beating the heat, as the floatier fabric should feel airy. The vibrant palette feels perfect for warm weather occasions, and the added coverage is a good option for longer days in the sun.

The Summer Swimwear Trends That Work for Everyone | This Morning - YouTube Watch On

Lisa Snowdon's gorgeous, 100% silk dress is a great choice for hot weather, and as the TV presenter posed by the pool, filming a segment for ITV This Morning, it's easy to see why the star was keen to share about her pretty, palm tree printed design. We all know that when it comes to what to wear in the heat, natural fabrics reign supreme, and Lisa's dress is a breathable, sleeveless design in an airy fit that promises to help keep you cool.

The palm tree design was soft, thanks to the watercolour style and felt effortlessly elevated, while the trio of lace added a romantic feel to the design. The wider straps would also help those wanting slightly more shoulder coverage and should hide bra straps, so you can feel supported in the dress.

This chic sunny weather option could be dressed up or down, and thanks to the tropical feel, it would be a beautiful piece for a summer holiday wardrobe, particularly for evening alfresco dining, where you want to feel both dressed up and comfortable. But you don't need to wait for the hottest of days to wear it either. Simply add a cotton cardigan or denim jacket on cooler days, or even a pastel hued blazer and you have a pretty and polished formal look too.