Lisa Snowdon demonstrates how to dress for sunny climes in a breathable dress with tropical palm prints

Versatile, pretty and perfect for hot weather

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Lisa Snowdon attends The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024 Penelope Chilvers x Butter Wakefield Stand on May 21, 2024 in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Lisa Snowdon gave us all style envy as she shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself filming for ITV's This Morning. Filming on what was set to be one of the hottest days of the year, Lisa looked warm-weather-ready thanks to her gorgeous palm tree dress, which offered a wide shoulder strap and an airy and loose fit through the body.

With a trio of lace embellishments and a gorgeous watercolour palm tree print, Lisa's dress is the Palmera 100% silk dress from Hayley Menzies. The designer is known for statement prints and quirky knits, and this dress certainly lived up to that.

Crafted from breathable silk, the dress was an ideal choice when it came to what to wear in the heat, and as palm tree prints are timeless, this dress could easily be added to a summer capsule wardrobe for repeat wear for years to come.

Lisa Snowdon beats the warm weather in palm tree prints

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Lisa Snowdon's gorgeous, 100% silk dress is a great choice for hot weather, and as the TV presenter posed by the pool, filming a segment for ITV This Morning, it's easy to see why the star was keen to share about her pretty, palm tree printed design. We all know that when it comes to what to wear in the heat, natural fabrics reign supreme, and Lisa's dress is a breathable, sleeveless design in an airy fit that promises to help keep you cool.

The palm tree design was soft, thanks to the watercolour style and felt effortlessly elevated, while the trio of lace added a romantic feel to the design. The wider straps would also help those wanting slightly more shoulder coverage and should hide bra straps, so you can feel supported in the dress.

This chic sunny weather option could be dressed up or down, and thanks to the tropical feel, it would be a beautiful piece for a summer holiday wardrobe, particularly for evening alfresco dining, where you want to feel both dressed up and comfortable. But you don't need to wait for the hottest of days to wear it either. Simply add a cotton cardigan or denim jacket on cooler days, or even a pastel hued blazer and you have a pretty and polished formal look too.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

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