Missed out on the Sezane x New Balance trainers restock? These 6 alternatives are just as chic
Sezane called it "the return of an icon"
Don't be too hard on yourself if you missed out on Sezane restocking their hugely popular New Balance trainers this morning. I was there, ready and waiting with my credit card shortly after the drop, and I was already too late!
Originally launched last year, the retro-inspired shape and preppy colour palette of these trainers proved to be phenomenally popular, so it's no wonder they're back and in demand. Sezane happens to be one of the chicest French clothing brands you can buy, and is loved by Kate Middleton, so a collaboration with New Balance - the brand behind some of the most comfortable trainers on the market - was always going to fly.
The trainers in question are, as Sezane puts it, "A Parisian twist on an American classic". They're the New Balance 471 style, featuring a combination of tan, cream and blue colours, plus a mix of suede and woven textures. And at £120, they're not wildly more expensive than a regular pair of 471s.
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Shop Sezane x New Balance alternatives
I really rate British clothing brand M&S' trainer collection, and these retro shoes have definitely got a New Balance feel to them. One reviewer wrote: "I love these trainers so much. Hardly taken them off since I bought them. So comfortable with a padding inside. I plan to get them in another colour."
If you're an adidas gal, these retro trainers have got your name written all over them. They're a refreshing change to your best white trainers and will work well with everything from linen to denim this summer.
These are a chunky take on the trend, and they'll work really well with white jeans outfits. They're available in a wide range of sizes, including half sizes.
Sezane founder Morgane Sezalory said of the collaboration: "With New Balance, we wanted to design a sneaker that carries the effortless spirit of the Parisian wardrobe: refined, versatile, and ready to follow from morning to late night."
Similar trainers will look effortlessly chic teamed with Parisian style essentials such as Breton striped tops, chambray shirts and stovepipe jeans. Plus, they're no doubt comfier and more supportive than ballet flats!
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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