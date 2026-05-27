Missed out on the Sezane x New Balance trainers restock? These 6 alternatives are just as chic

Don't be too hard on yourself if you missed out on Sezane restocking their hugely popular New Balance trainers this morning. I was there, ready and waiting with my credit card shortly after the drop, and I was already too late!

Originally launched last year, the retro-inspired shape and preppy colour palette of these trainers proved to be phenomenally popular, so it's no wonder they're back and in demand. Sezane happens to be one of the chicest French clothing brands you can buy, and is loved by Kate Middleton, so a collaboration with New Balance - the brand behind some of the most comfortable trainers on the market - was always going to fly.

The trainers in question are, as Sezane puts it, "A Parisian twist on an American classic". They're the New Balance 471 style, featuring a combination of tan, cream and blue colours, plus a mix of suede and woven textures. And at £120, they're not wildly more expensive than a regular pair of 471s.

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Sezane Sézane X New Balance 471 Sneakers £120 at Sezane At the time of writing, these are completely sold out online, but keep checking back just in case, or try your nearest Sezane store.

Shop Sezane x New Balance alternatives

Sezane founder Morgane Sezalory said of the collaboration: "With New Balance, we wanted to design a sneaker that carries the effortless spirit of the Parisian wardrobe: refined, versatile, and ready to follow from morning to late night."

Similar trainers will look effortlessly chic teamed with Parisian style essentials such as Breton striped tops, chambray shirts and stovepipe jeans. Plus, they're no doubt comfier and more supportive than ballet flats!