I don't think I've ever had so many compliments on a pair of trainers before, and they only cost me £37.99

The trainer trends for 2026 are bold this season, and while low-profile shoes, such as the sneakerina, are having a moment, at the other end of the spectrum, we have chunky sneakers that are determined to steal the spotlight.

With so many shoe trends to keep abreast of, it simply isn't possible to shop them all from the big-name trainer brands, but luckily, the high street is catching up in terms of sporty design, and our very stylish lifestyle editor, Tamara Kelly, is just one of many women getting their trainer fashion fix from the high street right now.

"This is the first time I can ever remember buying non-branded trainers, simply because I couldn't afford the price of any of the on-trend trainers I wanted from Salomon, New Balance or adidas. I desperately needed a new pair of trainers - a fashion trainer that would feel acceptable in the office day-to-day with jeans and skirts. When I saw this pair on H&M, I was impressed by how good they looked, and for under £40, at least until I can afford the 'real thing'. They have exceeded my expectations, so much so that I'm not actually looking to buy another pair."

H&M Dark brown chunky trainers £37.99 at H&M Chunky soles, mesh inserts and coated fabric in a striking metallic, chocolate and silver hue, it's easy to see why these trainers are flying off the shelves. Heavy on designer-led aesthetic, it would be easy to think that these were way more expensive than their price tag, and the nods to current spring/summer shoe trends for 2026 only add to their fashion currency. Pair with jeans of all hues and add a sporty feel to dress or skirts.

And it's their designer aesthetic that stopped Tamara and plenty more people in their tracks. "I don't think I've ever had so many compliments on a pair of trainers before, perhaps because they aren't immediately recognisable as a brand - they've gained attention."

Shop branded alternatives

adidas Control5 shoes £90 at asos The closest brand match to the H&M pair, if you still want the real deal, then this sleek shoe is still in stock in a host of colours at a number of retailers. The chocolate and sky blue is a gorgeous summer-appropriate combination that makes pairing them with denim or neutral outfits an absolute breeze. salomon Xt6 View at Salomon - US While there is no brown colourway for this design, the chunky design detailing and panel work is very similar to that of the H&M pair. While these high-end shoes have a very sporty aesthetic, they certainly can team up with casual looks or tailored trousers to give a nod to the spring/summer fashion trend 2026 for athleisure details.

They look good, but do they feel good? In a word, yes. "They fit true to size and are incredibly comfortable. I wear them every day, out and about, and they provide ample support and cushioning. I wouldn't wear them to the gym or to do any exercise, but they aren't really made for that purpose. I have recommended them to anyone who wants the designer look for less."

Of course, if you're partaking in running or other high-impact activities, investing in supportive trainers is a great idea; however, if you're simply looking for comfortable day-to-day footwear, or a fashion trainer, then the high street is a great place to shop for fancy flats that won't break the bank. And thanks to the increased number of designer lookalikes, finding those big brand aesthetics at small prices is getting easier every season.